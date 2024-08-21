Microsoft's AI Recall feature will release to testers this October The Windows 11 feature takes screenshots of the display and archives them.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a slew of AI-powered features for Copilot + PC devices. Among them was Recall, a feature that constantly takes screenshots of the display, archiving them so that users can more effectively search through their computer’s history. Following the discovery of severe security issues with Recall, Microsoft made adjustments to the feature. Now, the feature will roll out to testers in October.

Microsoft updated its Recall blog post to share the new release date for the controversial feature. The release was previously delayed so that Microsoft could address insecurities that would allow other user’s to see a person’s database of Recall screenshots. “Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details,” the post reads.



Source: Microsoft

When Recall is released to the public, users will have to opt in to activate it. This was another reversal from Microsoft following the discovery of security issues with the previous build. We’ll continue to cover the situation surrounding Recall and the rest of Microsoft’s AI-powered features.