Evening Reading - August 19, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Spragels talks about content creation, improv, and Pokemon Unite esports
- Tactical Breach Wizards review: It's magic
- The good and the bad of the Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC alpha
- Emio - The Smiling Man has detectives hunting a bizarre urban legend
- Nintendo Museum sets sights on October 2024 for grand opening
- AMD to acquire ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, boosting data center efforts
- Pokemon World Championships set 2025 and 2026 dates for Anaheim and San Francisco
- Sega & Skydance team up for an Eternal Champions movie
- Final Fantasy 16 gets September 2024 PC release date
- Silent Hill 2 story trailer finally gives a good look at the whole cast
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Mondays are for sudoku solving.
Would the real Black Myth: Wukong please stand up
I think we need to bring back the Ape Escape games.
Do you like Rimworld?
Then you definitely need to check out this guy's channel.
I was lucky enough to get a PSone pretty early on
I remember spending days trying to get out of the Driver tutorial.
Macro farming: The root of Destiny 2's problems
Just kidding. What a weird thing to ban people for.
Have you played Shadow of the Erdtree yet?
This boss was a bit intense.
LegalEagle on the Elon lawsuit
Suing advertisers? Lol.
How bad are "bad" gyms, really?
Let's see how Will goes.
Sean Evans enjoys his last meal
What would you have for your last meal?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 19, 2024