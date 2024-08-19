Final Fantasy 16 gets September 2024 PC release date The latest mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam in the middle of September.

The previously PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16 is coming to PC this coming September via Epic Games Store and Steam. Square Enix has announced that the June 2023 action RPG is set to make its way over to PC platforms in the middle of next month, allowing PC players worldwide to experience Clive Rosfield’s story if they’ve been holding off on a PS5 copy. A demo has also launched that can be played now.

Epic Games and Square Enix announced the details of Final Fantasy 16’s PC release date via the Epic Games Store social media this week. According to the announcement, Final Fantasy 16 will release on the Epic Games Store and Steam for PC on September 17, 2024. There is even a demo on both Steam and Epic Games Store's game pages

Discover an epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them on September 17th #FF16 pic.twitter.com/P8Fw94M8w9 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 19, 2024

Final Fantasy 16 was a very interesting move in the series, leaning heavily into an action RPG approach to gameplay. In truth, it plays more like Devil May Cry than what players may expect out of a Final Fantasy game, but it still manages to be enjoyable and carry out a strong narrative amid the gameplay shift. We enjoyed most of what it had to offer with a few caveats in our Shacknews review last year.

With the PC release date set for Final Fantasy 16 in September, stay tuned for any further details and coverage leading up to its Epic Games Store and Steam launch.