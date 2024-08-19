Nintendo Museum sets sights on October 2024 for grand opening During a tour of the upcoming Nintendo Museum, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that it will be opening its doors to the public in less than a couple months.

The Nintendo Museum in Japan finally has a grand opening date for which the public will finally be able to visit and experience its myriad exhibits. During a special Nintendo Direct presentation, Shigeru Miyamoto gave us a lengthy look at what visitors will get to experience when they attend the Museum. We also learned exactly when the public will be able to access the attraction.

The Nintendo Museum Direct ran this week, in which Nintendo veteran and longtime face of the Mario franchise Shigeru Miyamoto gave viewers an in-depth rundown of the activities and sights to see at the Museum. Perhaps just as importantly, he revealed that the Museum would be officially opening its doors to the public starting on October 2, 2024, just a handful of days after the end of Tokyo Game Show 2024.

It looked like it’s going to be a fantastic experience for any fan of Nintendo, and still quite a bit of fun regardless of your experience or care for video games. The museum features Nintendo’s entire history, including its role as a toy company producing Hanafuda cards and other entertainment. We also saw all sorts of other Nintendo products throughout its history, including a baby stroller. Later on, Miyamoto shows off a batting cage where Nintendo products can be hit with ping pong balls to react to your swing. There’s even a virtual shooting gallery dedicated to the NES Zapper and SNES Super Scope.

With the October 2, 2024 date set for the Nintendo Museum's grand opening, stay tuned for more details leading up to the opening, right here at Shacknews.