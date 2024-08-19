Watch the Nintendo Museum Direct August 19 livestream here Take a look at a special tour of the Nintendo Museum which is expected to open this fall in Kyoto, Japan.

The Nintendo Museum is the Big N’s latest venture where it will be housing products from across its lengthy history. Today, viewers will be able to take a virtual tour of the museum ahead of its fall opening. Tune in to the Nintendo Museum Direct right here on Shacknews.

Nintendo Museum Direct – August 19

The Nintendo Museum Direct livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on August 19, 2024 and is expected to last roughly 10 minutes. You can take a look at the livestream using the YouTube embed below.

This special livestream will be the first time gamers get to see the upcoming Nintendo Museum, which is scheduled to open in fall 2024 in Kyoto, Japan. Previously, would-be attendees have gotten to see renderings of the project along with some aerial shots of the construction site. But now, we’ll be getting an actual tour of the building.



Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo Museum is set to be a place that houses the histories of Nintendo, including a wide variety of the company’s products. The livestream press release notes that there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during the livestream, so viewers should measure their expectations for what will be on show here.

Recently, Nintendo reported its Q1 2025 results, which did see some drops in software and hardware sales year-on-year. The context of this drop is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released last year, which Nintendo specifically called out in the reports.

With the Nintendo Museum set to open this year, it's an exciting time for Nintendo fans.