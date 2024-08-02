Nintendo (NTDOY) Q1 2025 software & hardware sales drop over 40% from Q1 2024 Compared to the quarter where The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released, Nintendo hardware & software sales are down.

The Nintendo Switch has entered its eighth year, and although people are still buying Nintendo consoles, the company has reported a drop in hardware and software sales compared to Q1 2024. However, it’s worth noting that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released that quarter, which Nintendo points out in its Q1 2025 earnings report.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q1 2025 earnings results on August 1, 2024. The report noted a drop in the company’s software and hardware sales. This marked a greater than 40 percent drop compared to Q1 2024, the same period of the previous fiscal year. The following statement can be seen on page three of the report.

Hardware sales totaled 2.10 million units, and software sales totaled 30.64 million units. Hardware and software sales in the first quarter of last fiscal year were substantially driven by the May 2023 release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so compared to then, hardware sales were down 46.3% and software sales were down 41.3% year-on-year.

The Big N notes that the results of the first quarter of the previous fiscal year were bolstered by sales of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So it makes sense that today’s results, by contrast, appear to lag behind the previous quarter.

Despite the drop in sales, Nintendo Switch has seen a global sell-through exceeding 140 million units. It was only in November 2023 that this number sat at 132 million and then in May 2024, Nintendo stated that it expects to sell 13.5 million console units in FY25.

Today’s report showing a sales drop of over 40 percent might not be the positive note consumers were hoping for. However, it’s not surprising given the Q1 2024 earnings results. There’s more to uncover from the report, to stop by our NTDOY page for more information.