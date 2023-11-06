Nintendo Switch tops 132 million in lifetime console unit sales Over the past quarter, Nintendo (NTDOY) has sold almost 3 million Nintendo Switch consoles.

It should come as no surprise that the Nintendo Switch continues to sell in the millions each quarter. Nintendo (NTDOY) has just released its latest quarterly reports which reveal the extremely popular console-handheld hybrid has now sold 132 million and is continuing to creep up to the king of the hill, the Nintendo DS.

On November 6, 2023, Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q2 FY2024 financial reports which covered a great breadth of areas. One of these highlighted how the Nintendo Switch has performed over the last three months, with Nintendo revealing that its 2017 console has sold another 2.93 million units.

According to Nintendo’s reporting, the console unit sales now sit at 132.46 million, up from last quarter’s figure of 129.53 million units. The unit sales are broken down into the three versions of Nintendo Switch consoles: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model.

The classic Nintendo Switch model, which released in 2017, sold some 600,000 units while the Nintendo Switch Lite saw a slight increase to 470,000 units up from Q1 FY2024’s 430,000 units. However, the largest portion of the console sales was the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, with 1.86 million units sold. This is a decrease from the previous quarter’s 2.83 million units sold and a decrease from the same quarter of FY2023, however, the last six months have seen more Nintendo Switch consoles sold when compared to the first six months of FY2023.

Nintendo's reports also revealed that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold another 3.22 million units. Interest in the title is likely driven by the huge success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which featured the iconic Rainbow Road and a lot of Mario Kart action.