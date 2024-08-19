New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pokemon World Championships set 2025 and 2026 dates for Anaheim and San Francisco

Pokemon Worlds will take place in California for the next two years.
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
1

Pokemon World Championships 2024 wrapped up in Honolulu, Hawaii yesterday, and the Pokemon ended the event by announcing not only the date and location for next year, but the following year as well. Pokemon Worlds 2025 and 2026 will happen in Anaheim, California, and San Francisco, California, respectively.

The Pokemon Company shared a video to announce the locations for the next two Pokemon World Championships. Pokemon Worlds Anaheim will take place between August 15-17, 2025. Pokemon Worlds San Francisco will happen from August 28-30, 2026. Including this year’s Hawaii event, the Pokemon World Championships will take place in the United States for three consecutive years.

This marks the second time that Pokemon Worlds will be featured in Anaheim and San Francisco in back-to-back years. Pokemon Worlds 2016 was in San Francisco while the 2017 event was in Anaheim.

This year’s Pokemon Worlds also ended with the announcement that Pokemon TCG Pocket will launch at the end of October. For more of our coverage from Pokemon Worlds 2024, check out the Shacknews X account.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

