Pokemon World Championships set 2025 and 2026 dates for Anaheim and San Francisco Pokemon Worlds will take place in California for the next two years.

Pokemon World Championships 2024 wrapped up in Honolulu, Hawaii yesterday, and the Pokemon ended the event by announcing not only the date and location for next year, but the following year as well. Pokemon Worlds 2025 and 2026 will happen in Anaheim, California, and San Francisco, California, respectively.

The Pokemon Company shared a video to announce the locations for the next two Pokemon World Championships. Pokemon Worlds Anaheim will take place between August 15-17, 2025. Pokemon Worlds San Francisco will happen from August 28-30, 2026. Including this year’s Hawaii event, the Pokemon World Championships will take place in the United States for three consecutive years.

This marks the second time that Pokemon Worlds will be featured in Anaheim and San Francisco in back-to-back years. Pokemon Worlds 2016 was in San Francisco while the 2017 event was in Anaheim.

This year’s Pokemon Worlds also ended with the announcement that Pokemon TCG Pocket will launch at the end of October. For more of our coverage from Pokemon Worlds 2024, check out the Shacknews X account.