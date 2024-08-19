Silent Hill 2 story trailer finally gives a good look at the whole cast Eddie, Angela, Laura, and Maria get a lot more screen time in the latest trailer for Bloober Team's remake, and they come off looking faithful to the original.

One of the things that has made Silent Hill fans most nervous about Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake was getting the characters right, but a new trailer released this week may be alleviating those fears. Bloober Team and Konami dropped a new story trailer, and in it, we get a big new look at the story, including a lot of screen time between James Sunderland and the other important characters of the game such as Eddie, Angela, Laura, and Maria.

Bloober Team and Konami shared the newest look at Silent Hill 2 via a trailer on the Silent Hill YouTube channel. Previous coverage of the game has been very sparing of the cast outside main character James, his wife Mary, and the mysterious Maria. We got glimpses of Angela and Laura in the past, but this takes a far bigger look at them, alongside one of the first real looks at Eddie, who is a violent sociopath whose mannerisms James must navigate throughout the game.

This trailer is the best look we’ve had at Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake so far. While previous reveals showed off snippets of the cast and story as well as exploration and combat in Silent Hill, this is the first deep dive we’ve had. It gave us a look at a multitude of iconic moments from the original game and they all seem to stick the landing. It seems Bloober Team may have done some work on character models, too, because everyone looks a bit better than when we first saw the game.

Silent Hill 2 has an October 2024 release date, so the game is right around the corner. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Silent Hill 2 topic as new updates and details drop.