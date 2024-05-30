Silent Hill 2 Remake gets October 2024 release date Bloober Team provided an updated look at Silent Hill during State of Play.

Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 is one of the more anticipated horror game releases of the year, and we now know exactly when to expect it. Silent Hill 2 Remake will be released on October 8, 2025, for PS5.

The newest story trailer for the Silent Hill 2 Remake was shown during today’s State of Play. In addition to seeing more of the characters and creatures featured in the upcoming horror game, Bloober Team confirmed its October release date, placing it firmly in spooky season.



Source: PlayStation Studios

In addition to Silent Hill 2 Remake, the May 2024 State of Play provided a fresh look at gameplay for Concord and the announcement of God of War Ragnarok coming to PC.