Silent Hill 2 Remake gets October 2024 release date

Bloober Team provided an updated look at Silent Hill during State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
1

Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 is one of the more anticipated horror game releases of the year, and we now know exactly when to expect it. Silent Hill 2 Remake will be released on October 8, 2025, for PS5.

The newest story trailer for the Silent Hill 2 Remake was shown during today’s State of Play. In addition to seeing more of the characters and creatures featured in the upcoming horror game, Bloober Team confirmed its October release date, placing it firmly in spooky season.


Source: PlayStation Studios

In addition to Silent Hill 2 Remake, the May 2024 State of Play provided a fresh look at gameplay for Concord and the announcement of God of War Ragnarok coming to PC. Stick with Shacknews for all your Summer Game Fest news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

