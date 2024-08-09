New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shack Together 026 - Zelda Fantasy Draft, Echoes of Wisdom Hype, Bye to GI, feat. Donovan Erskine

A Hyrulian episode as we look ahead to the promising Echoes of Wisdom
Joe Stasio
Joe Stasio
1

Welcome to another exciting episode of Shack Together, where we're joined by News Editor Donovan Erskine to discuss the best and brightest in gaming. Our host Asif Khan leads the conversation with everyone’s favorite apparition John Benyamine as well as myself, producer Joe Stasio, as we dive into what we've been playing and the latest gaming news.

This week's main segment features a Zelda Item Fantasy Draft, where we select our favorite items and abilities from across the Legend of Zelda series. From the iconic Master Sword to the versatile Sheikah Slate, we ruthlessly cling to our favorite gadgets in a draft so dramatic it should have had it’s own combine.

In Story Time, we cover a wide range of topics, from the closure of Game Informer after 33 years to new details about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We also discuss Avowed's delay, the latest on Star Wars Outlaws, and Sony's recent PS5 sales figures. Beyond gaming, we touch on some tech and business news, including Reddit's earnings and Berkshire Hathaway's pulling out of Apple. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together

Producer
Producer

Front-end dev, musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry as producer on Shack Together. Not funny or smart.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola