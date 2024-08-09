Shack Together 026 - Zelda Fantasy Draft, Echoes of Wisdom Hype, Bye to GI, feat. Donovan Erskine

Welcome to another exciting episode of Shack Together, where we're joined by News Editor Donovan Erskine to discuss the best and brightest in gaming. Our host Asif Khan leads the conversation with everyone’s favorite apparition John Benyamine as well as myself, producer Joe Stasio, as we dive into what we've been playing and the latest gaming news.

This week's main segment features a Zelda Item Fantasy Draft, where we select our favorite items and abilities from across the Legend of Zelda series. From the iconic Master Sword to the versatile Sheikah Slate, we ruthlessly cling to our favorite gadgets in a draft so dramatic it should have had it’s own combine.

In Story Time, we cover a wide range of topics, from the closure of Game Informer after 33 years to new details about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. We also discuss Avowed's delay, the latest on Star Wars Outlaws, and Sony's recent PS5 sales figures. Beyond gaming, we touch on some tech and business news, including Reddit's earnings and Berkshire Hathaway's pulling out of Apple. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

