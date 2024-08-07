Evening Reading - August 7, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A year's worth of Baldur's Gate 3 stats

It’s been a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, and you know what we’ve realised?



Over a quarter of you can’t be trusted to not pick a fight with a djinni, and a surprising amount of you enjoy bear sex and tentacles.



Who’d have thought? pic.twitter.com/kU9fAH6tnZ — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 7, 2024

Wait, you guys got turned into cheese wheels?

Claptrap dances to Not Like Us

Claptrap dances to Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" at the ‘BORDERLANDS’ afterparty. pic.twitter.com/Cogw7HLgJI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2024

2024 has been a deeply unpredictable year.

A proper farewell from Game Informer's EIC

Here's a proper final Letter From the Editor from Game Informer's editor-in-chief Matt Miller. pic.twitter.com/QFRhJ4Zwnt — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) August 7, 2024

Thank you for everything, GI.

B-b-but who's going to pay for kids' free lunch?

never reposted anything so fast pic.twitter.com/41ewnMQEoz — m 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@spelunky_) August 7, 2024

It's that simple.

Interstellar returns to theaters for its 10th anniversary

Christopher Nolan’s ‘INTERSTELLAR’ will now re-release in theaters on December 6 for the film’s 10th anniversary.



Will be shown in 70mm IMAX.



(Source: https://t.co/N0Sbn93Wdy) pic.twitter.com/cETtPTxskH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2024

Can't wait to see it on the big screen again!

Nancy's outfit in Nightmare 3

I worship at the feet of the costume designer who dressed a 23-year-old like this in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QcuWT6IiLK — Bloodhaus Pod (@BloodhausPod) August 7, 2024

You know what? She pulled it off.

Dorya the Explorer

Dor(y)a the Explorer pic.twitter.com/gj6gtBn5Zi — MTS l Ich bin Ghost (@IchBinGhost) August 7, 2024

Tekken's character customizer is the best feature in fighting games.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Yeah grandma, this website is called Bubbletron.com!

Source: Magnolia Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.