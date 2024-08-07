Evening Reading - August 7, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Sony sold 2.4 million PlayStation 5 console units in Q1 FY2024, down 27% year-over-year
- Sony increases Game & Network Services FY24 sales guidance on Q1 yen exchange rate tailwinds
- Balatro is getting a free major gameplay update in 2025
- QuakeCon 2024 stream schedule & how to watch
- 2XKO online lobbies & player avatars revealed in latest video
- Terry Bogard will be playable in Street Fighter 6's Gamescom 2024 demo
- Deathbound review: Two's company, three's a crowd, four is an identity crisis
- SteamWorld Heist 2 review: Getting the crew back together
A year's worth of Baldur's Gate 3 stats
It’s been a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, and you know what we’ve realised?— Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 7, 2024
Over a quarter of you can’t be trusted to not pick a fight with a djinni, and a surprising amount of you enjoy bear sex and tentacles.
Who’d have thought? pic.twitter.com/kU9fAH6tnZ
Wait, you guys got turned into cheese wheels?
Claptrap dances to Not Like Us
Claptrap dances to Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" at the ‘BORDERLANDS’ afterparty. pic.twitter.com/Cogw7HLgJI— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2024
2024 has been a deeply unpredictable year.
A proper farewell from Game Informer's EIC
Here's a proper final Letter From the Editor from Game Informer's editor-in-chief Matt Miller. pic.twitter.com/QFRhJ4Zwnt— Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) August 7, 2024
Thank you for everything, GI.
B-b-but who's going to pay for kids' free lunch?
never reposted anything so fast pic.twitter.com/41ewnMQEoz— m 🧚🏼♀️ (@spelunky_) August 7, 2024
It's that simple.
Interstellar returns to theaters for its 10th anniversary
Christopher Nolan’s ‘INTERSTELLAR’ will now re-release in theaters on December 6 for the film’s 10th anniversary.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2024
Will be shown in 70mm IMAX.
(Source: https://t.co/N0Sbn93Wdy) pic.twitter.com/cETtPTxskH
Can't wait to see it on the big screen again!
Nancy's outfit in Nightmare 3
I worship at the feet of the costume designer who dressed a 23-year-old like this in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. pic.twitter.com/QcuWT6IiLK— Bloodhaus Pod (@BloodhausPod) August 7, 2024
You know what? She pulled it off.
Dorya the Explorer
Dor(y)a the Explorer pic.twitter.com/gj6gtBn5Zi— MTS l Ich bin Ghost (@IchBinGhost) August 7, 2024
Tekken's character customizer is the best feature in fighting games.
