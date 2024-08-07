New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 7, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A year's worth of Baldur's Gate 3 stats

Wait, you guys got turned into cheese wheels?

Claptrap dances to Not Like Us

2024 has been a deeply unpredictable year.

A proper farewell from Game Informer's EIC

Thank you for everything, GI.

B-b-but who's going to pay for kids' free lunch?

It's that simple.

Interstellar returns to theaters for its 10th anniversary

Can't wait to see it on the big screen again!

Nancy's outfit in Nightmare 3

You know what? She pulled it off.

Dorya the Explorer

Tekken's character customizer is the best feature in fighting games.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

June Squibb and Fred Hechinger in Thelma.
Yeah grandma, this website is called Bubbletron.com!
Source: Magnolia Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola