2XKO online lobbies & player avatars revealed in latest video

Ahead of 2XKO's alpha test launch, Riot Games shared how player avatars, cosmetics, and online lobbies would work.
TJ Denzer
Image via Riot Games
1

As 2XKO gets ready to open its closed alpha test this weekend, we got a big look at various player, matchmaking and cosmetic ecosystems in the game. Riot Games gave us a big look at various systems we’ll likely be engaging with in the game, including player lobbies, avatar creation for those lobbies, and cosmetics to dress our lobby avatars up. Simply put, it’s looking like Riot is taking a page out of Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6’s books for this part of the game.

2XKO’s player lobby and avatar features were showcased in a recent video posted on the game’s social media channel. The player lobbies in 2XKO feature an arcade setting called The Last Hit. It’s here that you can gather with other players to queue for matches in either solo or duo queues, spectate other players’ matches, or just watch matches running live on every player lobby’s big screen.

It feels pretty safe to say that 2XKO is following a trend set by the likes of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8’s fighter hubs. These arcade style lobbies have proven to be a fun and vibrant way for players to gather, engage with each other and the game, and enjoy ongoing events in the game’s universe. Of course, cosmetics were likely always going to be a part of that equation, but being able to dress our avatar up and likely get character-themed cosmetics down the line should prove amusing.

Either way, it’s looking like 2XKO is taking another step towards all of the features it needs as a proper fighting game, and just in time for its alpha test weekend. As we watch for the latest news and information on the game, stay tuned to the 2XKO topic here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

