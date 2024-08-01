New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 1, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nardwuar interviews Warren G. and Snoop Dogg

Always great to see Nardwuar at work. Truly one of the best interviewers of all time.

Not Like Us x All Eyez On Me Mix

That is a solid mix.

Polite Catcalling

I would love to be a part of their book club.

NVIDIA vs. INTC over the past decade

RIP Intel.

Rube Goldberg backyard machine

It's impressive that nothing went wrong.

Shoutout to this video's one year anniversary

This video is still funny.

Two AI pendants? In this economy?

Reality is truly dumber than sitcoms could have ever imagined.

20 years ago, the Daigo Parry became EVO Moment #37

Pretty sweet that EVO Moment #38 also took place during a Third Strike competition.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 1, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

