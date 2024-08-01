Evening Reading - August 1, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Did that Intel earnings miss catch you by surprise? Check out this clip from yesterday's #GameTraderLive where @technosucks broke down why he does not believe $INTC is going to turn it around. #Intel #Earnings pic.twitter.com/WZet1aHuxk— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 1, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Nardwuar interviews Warren G. and Snoop Dogg
Always great to see Nardwuar at work. Truly one of the best interviewers of all time.
Not Like Us x All Eyez On Me Mix
That is a solid mix.
Polite Catcalling
I would love to be a part of their book club.
NVIDIA vs. INTC over the past decade
Nvidia $NVDA vs Intel $INTC: 2014 to 2024— Evan (@StockMKTNewz) July 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/NqUFZpRk9c
RIP Intel.
Rube Goldberg backyard machine
This guy spent two months setting up the world's longest trick shot in his yard pic.twitter.com/TeBdSDNPdW— Visual feast (@visualfeastwang) July 27, 2024
It's impressive that nothing went wrong.
Shoutout to this video's one year anniversary
By the way, it’s been one year since we first enjoyed this beautiful video https://t.co/fWRQnBpSLo— Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) August 1, 2024
This video is still funny.
Two AI pendants? In this economy?
I can't believe I just spent 5 minutes making this pic.twitter.com/gKeUp57m4r— Alex Cohen 🤠 (@anothercohen) July 31, 2024
Reality is truly dumber than sitcoms could have ever imagined.
"Friend is an expression of how lonely I've felt." - @AviSchiffmann— Shacknews (@shacknews) July 30, 2024
Check out the Friend product reveal trailer. #friend #technology #wearable pic.twitter.com/z94YOVhh10
20 years ago, the Daigo Parry became EVO Moment #37
On this day 20 years ago, @daigothebeast and @JWonggg faced each other in Losers Finals of Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike at Evo 2004.#EvoMoment37 pic.twitter.com/IwlwbOq3Xm— Evo (@Evo) August 1, 2024
Pretty sweet that EVO Moment #38 also took place during a Third Strike competition.
