Apple (AAPL) Q3 2024 iPhone sales fell 1% from the prior year

Apple (AAPL) reported its Q3 2024 earnings results today, and one of the most notable items included was the decline in iPhone sales from the same quarter last year.

Apple reported its Q3 2024 iPhone sales as $39.296 billion, down about 1 percent from Q3 2023 when iPhone sales were $39.669 billion. Since Apple doesn’t report on the number of iPhones it sells in a quarter, just the dollar figure, it’s tough to say whether the company shipped more or less phones, and how much of the revenue from those sales is due to price adjustments. For instance, unit sales could be down significantly but a price increase on iPhones could potentially mask this.

While the company didn’t address iPhone sales with any comments in its report, the company did release this statement in addition to releasing the earnings report itself:

“Today Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “During the quarter, we were excited to announce incredible updates to our software platforms at our Worldwide Developers Conference, including Apple Intelligence, a breakthrough personal intelligence system that puts powerful, private generative AI models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We very much look forward to sharing these tools with our users, and we continue to invest significantly in the innovations that will enrich our customers’ lives, while leading with the values that drive our work.”

