Apple (AAPL) Q3 2024 iPhone sales fell 1% from the prior year

Apples largest revenue category experienced a sales dip year-over-year.

Bill Lavoy
Apple (AAPL) reported its Q3 2024 earnings results today, and one of the most notable items included was the decline in iPhone sales from the same quarter last year.

 Apple reported its Q3 2024 iPhone sales as $39.296 billion, down about 1 percent from Q3 2023 when iPhone sales were $39.669 billion. Since Apple doesn’t report on the number of iPhones it sells in a quarter, just the dollar figure, it’s tough to say whether the company shipped more or less phones, and how much of the revenue from those sales is due to price adjustments. For instance, unit sales could be down significantly but a price increase on iPhones could potentially mask this.

While the company didn’t address iPhone sales with any comments in its report, the company did release this statement in addition to releasing the earnings report itself:

To stay updated on Apple and other gaming and technology companies reporting their quarterly earnings, stick with the market news topic right here at Shacknews.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

