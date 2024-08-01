Intel (INTC) to suspend dividend payout as of Q4 2024, announces $10 billion cost reduction plan Intel's Q4 2024 earnings results looked bad for the company, and it has pushed the company to execute a serious cost-cutting initiative.

This week, Intel posted its Q4 2024 earnings results, and they looked disastrous to say the least. It wasn’t just that the company missed on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) metrics. It also announced a new $10 billion “cost reduction plan,” and with it comes a layoff that is expected to affect over 15,000 employees as it seeks to increase market competitiveness. It also announced it’s suspending dividends to try to create “long-term value for shareholders.”

Intel released its Q4 2024 earnings results laying out its cost reduction plan on its investor relations website. There, the company went into deeper detail on what exactly the $10 billion cost reduction plan entails:

The company will streamline its operations and meaningfully cut spending and headcount, reducing non-GAAP R&D and marketing, general and administrative (MG&A) to approximately $20 billion in 2024 and approximately $17.5 billion in 2025, with further reductions expected in 2026. Intel expects to reduce headcount by greater than 15% with the majority completed by the end of 2024.

Intel (INTC) stock took a major dip in after-hours trading following its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

Intel’s employee headcount reported in 2023 at MacroTrends was at 124,800. A 15 percent employee reduction would amount to around 18,000 at those numbers. Moreover, the company’s decision to suspend dividends was explained further as it attempts to fortify its business for the quarters ahead:

Intel is taking the added step of suspending the dividend starting in the fourth quarter, recognizing the importance of prioritizing liquidity to support the investments needed to execute its strategy. The company reiterates its long-term commitment to a competitive dividend as cash flows improve to sustainably higher levels.

It looks like not only did Intel underperform, but it’s in for choppy seas in the quarters ahead. As the company continues to try to right its path, stay tuned as we report on further Intel news, as well as more company earnings results reporting.