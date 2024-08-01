Intel (INTC) Q2 2024 earnings results miss revenue estimates on surprise loss
Intel posted losses and misses in its Q2 2204 earnings report.
Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results today, and things are not looking great. Not only did the company miss revenue expectations, but it also posted earnings per share (EPS) losses where it was expected to post a profit.
Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings report showed that the company made $12.83 billion in revenue against expectations of $12.9 billion. While that is a miss, even worse the company reported a $0.02 EPS loss against expectations of a $0.10 EPS profit. The EPS whisper number was $0.09 per share, so it was a miss or loss all around this quarter for Intel.
The company acknowledged the poor performance within its earnings report.
