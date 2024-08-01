Intel (INTC) Q2 2024 earnings results miss revenue estimates on surprise loss Intel posted losses and misses in its Q2 2204 earnings report.

Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results today, and things are not looking great. Not only did the company miss revenue expectations, but it also posted earnings per share (EPS) losses where it was expected to post a profit.

Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings report showed that the company made $12.83 billion in revenue against expectations of $12.9 billion. While that is a miss, even worse the company reported a $0.02 EPS loss against expectations of a $0.10 EPS profit. The EPS whisper number was $0.09 per share, so it was a miss or loss all around this quarter for Intel.

Did that Intel earnings miss catch you by surprise? Check out this clip from yesterday's #GameTraderLive where @technosucks broke down why he does not believe $INTC is going to turn it around. #Intel #Earnings pic.twitter.com/WZet1aHuxk — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 1, 2024

The company acknowledged the poor performance within its earnings report.

“Our Q2 financial performance was disappointing, even as we hit key product and process technology milestones. Second-half trends are more challenging than we previously expected, and we are leveraging our new operating model to take decisive actions that will improve operating and capital efficiencies while accelerating our IDM 2.0 transformation,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “These actions, combined with the launch of Intel 18A next year to regain process technology leadership, will strengthen our position in the market, improve our profitability and create shareholder value.”

Things aren’t going great at Intel right now, and if you want to keep tabs on other companies in the gaming and technology space, stick with the Shacknews market news topic.