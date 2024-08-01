New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Intel (INTC) Q2 2024 earnings results miss revenue estimates on surprise loss

Intel posted losses and misses in its Q2 2204 earnings report.
Bill Lavoy
2

Intel (INTC) reported its Q2 2024 earnings results today, and things are not looking great. Not only did the company miss revenue expectations, but it also posted earnings per share (EPS) losses where it was expected to post a profit.

A stock chart showing Intel (INTC) in after-hours trading for August 1, 2024

Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings report showed that the company made $12.83 billion in revenue against expectations of $12.9 billion. While that is a miss, even worse the company reported a $0.02 EPS loss against expectations of a $0.10 EPS profit. The EPS whisper number was $0.09 per share, so it was a miss or loss all around this quarter for Intel.

The company acknowledged the poor performance within its earnings report.

Things aren’t going great at Intel right now, and if you want to keep tabs on other companies in the gaming and technology space, stick with the Shacknews market news topic.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

