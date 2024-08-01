New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Apple (AAPL) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Apple showed a solid beat for revenue and EPS in its latest round of quarterly earnings.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple (AAPL) is out with its earnings for the third quarter of its financial year, showing a beat on earnings and revenue. However, the stock saw mixed results in after-hours trading.

Apple tallied $85.8 billion for the period as shared in its Q3 2024 earnings report, which beat the expectation of $84.5 billion. The company’s EPS was $1.40, toppling the $1.35 expectation.

Apple's logo in neon.

Source: Apple

“Today Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “During the quarter, we were excited to announce incredible updates to our software platforms at our Worldwide Developers Conference, including Apple Intelligence, a breakthrough personal intelligence system that puts powerful, private generative AI models at the core of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We very much look forward to sharing these tools with our users, and we continue to invest significantly in the innovations that will enrich our customers’ lives, while leading with the values that drive our work.”

Apple stock dropped to $216 in after-hours trading before bouncing back up to $220.83 and then leveling out from there. For more of this week’s financial news, Shacknews has everything you need to know. 

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola