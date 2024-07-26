New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 26, 2024

Crossing the Delaware like LeBron James into the weekend with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I have returned from a wonderful weekend at EVO, so we're back to a full round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

We're celebrating three years of Pokemon Unite. Here's a look at the next Battle Pass.

Speaking of Pokemon, be sure to add Fuecoco from Pokemon Horizons to your Scarlet/Violet roster.

The Summer Splash Update is now live in Deceive Inc.

Star Wars has invaded Fall Guys.

And Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates 10 years with Deadpool & Wolverine.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

CH-CH-CH-CHIP & DALE!

Just goes to show that a potential remake is always on the table. Hey, it worked out for DuckTales.

It's FAN-tastic!

I would imagine this means an official Fantastic Four reveal is imminent.

Deadpool's California Adventure

I'm never going to get this stupid N'Sync song out of my head now.

Uncle Slam Dunk

There are easier ways to take your talents to South Beach.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Some of the most talented Kaizo Mario runners have come together to take on this special Kaizo challenge hosted by the Hotfix.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about what happens when the brainstorms just don't come.

This week in Shaqnews

As part of a search for two game show hosts, ABC pulled two names out of a hat and came up with Shaq and Gina Rodriguez.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Orange Cassidy met his greatest challenge to date: Mr. Frog from Smiling Friends.

Tonight in video game music

We're closing this out with one last look at EVO. Here are the musical intros for Street Fighter 6 and Guilty Gear Strive.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola