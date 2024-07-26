Evening Reading - July 26, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I have returned from a wonderful weekend at EVO, so we're back to a full round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

We're celebrating three years of Pokemon Unite. Here's a look at the next Battle Pass.

Feeling the heat, Trainers?



Starting today, all #PokemonScarletViolet players can add Roy’s Fuecoco from #PokemonHorizons to their team via Mystery Gift. Don’t miss the chance to get fired up with the adorable Fire Croc Pokémon! 🔥🐊



➡️ Learn more: https://t.co/t80uz2C324 pic.twitter.com/F4HbmyCUaJ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 26, 2024

Speaking of Pokemon, be sure to add Fuecoco from Pokemon Horizons to your Scarlet/Violet roster.

The Summer Splash Update is Live NOW!



The Agents are tearing up the runway with this summer's hottest looks!



Jump on in and check out all the new content. Patch notes below ⬇️https://t.co/9wO5z3okd9 pic.twitter.com/anmykiSUO5 — Deceive Inc. (@PlayDeceiveinc) July 26, 2024

The Summer Splash Update is now live in Deceive Inc.

Star Wars has invaded Fall Guys.

And Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates 10 years with Deadpool & Wolverine.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

CH-CH-CH-CHIP & DALE!

This is not a game under development, nor is it intended to be. It is unassociated with the lisence holder and is made purely for fun.



This mostly happened by accident. I was updating some old mockups from 2014, and now the Chip & Dale Rescue Rangers Remaster Concept exists pic.twitter.com/mrOFocHXTt — Simon S. Andersen (@snakepixel) July 26, 2024

Just goes to show that a potential remake is always on the table. Hey, it worked out for DuckTales.

It's FAN-tastic!

I would imagine this means an official Fantastic Four reveal is imminent.

Deadpool's California Adventure

DEADPOOL IS RIDING A UNICORN IN AVENGERS CAMPUS LMAO ARE YOU KIDDING ME 😭



🎥: villain_online / Instagram pic.twitter.com/xpBbIS3FNu — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) July 27, 2024

I'm never going to get this stupid N'Sync song out of my head now.

Uncle Slam Dunk

General Lebron James crossing the Delaware pic.twitter.com/NBhGaehd2C — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) July 26, 2024

There are easier ways to take your talents to South Beach.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Some of the most talented Kaizo Mario runners have come together to take on this special Kaizo challenge hosted by the Hotfix.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about what happens when the brainstorms just don't come.

This week in Shaqnews

As part of a search for two game show hosts, ABC pulled two names out of a hat and came up with Shaq and Gina Rodriguez.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Orange Cassidy giving Mr. Frog his sloth kicks. HAHAHA YES. pic.twitter.com/CzTGs4woiM — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) July 26, 2024

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Orange Cassidy met his greatest challenge to date: Mr. Frog from Smiling Friends.

Tonight in video game music

We're closing this out with one last look at EVO. Here are the musical intros for Street Fighter 6 and Guilty Gear Strive.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for July! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!