Evening Reading - July 16, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers!!! I’m hyped. Do you know why I’m hyped? It’s EVO 2024 week, y’all!!! The grand battle of all the best fighting games descends on Las Vegas this weekend, and with it, an incredible spectacle of competition and reveals across the FGC landscape. Shacknews will be there, and we have a monstrous array of awesome content planned, but that’s this weekend. For today, we prep, we write, and we ready for what’s to come. That also means bringing this fine day of posting to a close, but with that in mind, we have a fresh Evening Reading for you. Please enjoy!

EVO 2024 Hyyyyyype!!!

Are you going to be out there? Hit us up! We wish you a great weekend whether you’re playing or just watching!

Dietary Wake-up Call?

Maybe so, but I hope that chonky cat finds a good place to sit that doesn’t break under their bodacious behind.

“Last week, Kyle quit the band…”

Man… What a way to cut future plans for Tenacious D. I hate election years so much.

A buggy phone call

What do you think they’re talking about? Best places to scuttle? I hope it’s best places to scuttle.

Spec’d for lasers?

I’m almost always spec’d for lasers because Fallout lasers are always fun. Pew pew.

Look, help or don’t, but make up your mind

Phew! That was a close one! Oh… Phew! That was close one! Oh… Phew! That was close one!... Oh…

Let Messmer the Impaler make it up to you

What a cool guy. I wish he spent more time doing this and less time stabbing me in the face with fire and snakes.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this July 16. Thank you for stopping by. If you want to support the website, all the hard work we do, and the content we create, don’t forget about Shacknews Mercury, where you can support the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron, where you can sift through daily-rotating columns of choices to assemble a profitable start-up. What’s your trillion dollar idea? Can you reach the day’s highest valuation in the shortest number of tries? Find out!

Bubbletron valuing a start-up for Canadian Beer Grizzly Bears at a total of $204,462,960,000.
I was just kind of going for a Canadian version of those old Alaskan rescue dogs that would carry a little barrel of booze on their necks. Glad Bubbletron at least somewhat approves!
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good evening, Shackers, and get ready for an awesome weekend of fighting games. I hope to see some of you out there in Las Vegas!!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

