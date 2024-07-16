Evening Reading - July 16, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers!!! I’m hyped. Do you know why I’m hyped? It’s EVO 2024 week, y’all!!! The grand battle of all the best fighting games descends on Las Vegas this weekend, and with it, an incredible spectacle of competition and reveals across the FGC landscape. Shacknews will be there, and we have a monstrous array of awesome content planned, but that’s this weekend. For today, we prep, we write, and we ready for what’s to come. That also means bringing this fine day of posting to a close, but with that in mind, we have a fresh Evening Reading for you. Please enjoy!

EVO 2024 Hyyyyyype!!!

If that you could see the dance card @Ozz_Mejia and I have put together for #EVO2024. This year is staaaacked.



My favorite time of year... I truly can't wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/wLPTBxGwk8 — TJ Denzer 🔜 #EVO2024 (@JohnnyChugs) July 16, 2024

Are you going to be out there? Hit us up! We wish you a great weekend whether you’re playing or just watching!

Dietary Wake-up Call?

You need a diet 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fi0eUl9jkn — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) July 16, 2024

Maybe so, but I hope that chonky cat finds a good place to sit that doesn’t break under their bodacious behind.

“Last week, Kyle quit the band…”

Jack Black turning his back on Kyle Gass. We live in unprecedented times. pic.twitter.com/tLvUWs4RzR — Variable Slothrop (@moviesaredreams) July 16, 2024

Man… What a way to cut future plans for Tenacious D. I hate election years so much.

A buggy phone call

What do you think they’re talking about? Best places to scuttle? I hope it’s best places to scuttle.

Spec’d for lasers?

I’m almost always spec’d for lasers because Fallout lasers are always fun. Pew pew.

Look, help or don’t, but make up your mind

Phew! That was a close one! Oh… Phew! That was close one! Oh… Phew! That was close one!... Oh…

Let Messmer the Impaler make it up to you

Messmer gives you a cat#EldenRing pic.twitter.com/GKFTWYiOwr — Sad and tired fox (@_Rashuu_) July 16, 2024

What a cool guy. I wish he spent more time doing this and less time stabbing me in the face with fire and snakes.

Have a good evening, Shackers, and get ready for an awesome weekend of fighting games. I hope to see some of you out there in Las Vegas!!