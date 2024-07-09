Evening Reading - July 9, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to another end of the day on our wonderful website. There was a lot of fun to be had today between Destiny 2 and FGC streams, and we kept the content train rolling on the website where our news, features, and guides are keeping players in the know. It’s also the week before EVO 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited to get there. That said, this fine evening of posting has come to an end, and with it comes another Evening Reading to formally close the day down. Please enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews
- League of Legends game director gauges community on 'soft inting' punishment
- Tekken 8 & Nike are teaming up to release a special edition sneaker in September 2024
- 2XKO brings Braum's frosty heroics to its roster
- Pokemon Sleep is counting cash instead of sheep with over $100 million in revenue
- Destiny 2 Echoes: Act 2 will feature the largest health pool on a boss yet
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing is a family-made modern bullet hell SHMUP
- The First Descendant review: 'We have Destiny at home'
And now… More stuff from The Internet
Danny Trejo loves a good island getaway
What's your favorite video game of all time? Mine... @AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! #NationalVideoGameDay pic.twitter.com/SvNhoAO0UM— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 8, 2024
I wonder what Trejo’s Animal Crossing Villager looks like?
Lamar Hero
‘Not like us’ on guitar hero is fuccin crazy pic.twitter.com/AhIM2kLy4B— Bloccin Ass Tay (@luckykidtay) July 9, 2024
Not Like Us might be the hater theme of the year, and deservedly so.
A little Prince of Persia history
Who remembers this moment in Prince of Persia (1989) where a magic mirror suddenly blocks the hero's path (and what happens afterward)?— Jordan Mechner (@jmechner) July 9, 2024
This moment was actually never planned to be in the game. My original vision was a game with lots of traps, but NO enemies... (1/10) pic.twitter.com/RKJof8DFSQ
This is quite a fascinating thread about combat in Prince of Persia. I recommend diving into the whole thing.
Classic What A Cartoon
July 9, 2024
It's kind of amazing to see everything that formed the foundation of Family Guy in such a humble little short. What A Cartoon was truly something special.
Maybe just a slight exaggeration
July 9, 2024
My spouse is this person and will not tolerate repetitive repeating noises. Beware.
So many nostalgic barrels
I put together a collage of metal barrels. This time from various Beat 'Em Up games. pic.twitter.com/T2fMtsSl1L— Goh_Billy (@GohBilly1) July 9, 2024
And you just know they all have a juicy chicken dinner in them, or maybe a baseball bat, or maybe a bag full of cash.
Tic-Tac-Toe with a twist
この○×ゲーム— らんまる👀✨ (@Sg3Lu) July 9, 2024
消える機能が付いて更に楽しそう👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/sR7zy3Yyjw
Honestly, the limitation of only three symbols active at one time with the back one disappearing makes Tic-Tac-Toe sound far more fun and strategic. I’d love to play this.
That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?
Have a great evening, Shackers. And stay tuned for what’s next. We’ll have plenty of awesome coverage in the weeks ahead.
