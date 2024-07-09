Evening Reading - July 9, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to another end of the day on our wonderful website. There was a lot of fun to be had today between Destiny 2 and FGC streams, and we kept the content train rolling on the website where our news, features, and guides are keeping players in the know. It’s also the week before EVO 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited to get there. That said, this fine evening of posting has come to an end, and with it comes another Evening Reading to formally close the day down. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Danny Trejo loves a good island getaway

I wonder what Trejo’s Animal Crossing Villager looks like?

Lamar Hero

‘Not like us’ on guitar hero is fuccin crazy pic.twitter.com/AhIM2kLy4B — Bloccin Ass Tay (@luckykidtay) July 9, 2024

Not Like Us might be the hater theme of the year, and deservedly so.

A little Prince of Persia history

Who remembers this moment in Prince of Persia (1989) where a magic mirror suddenly blocks the hero's path (and what happens afterward)?



This moment was actually never planned to be in the game. My original vision was a game with lots of traps, but NO enemies... (1/10) pic.twitter.com/RKJof8DFSQ — Jordan Mechner (@jmechner) July 9, 2024

This is quite a fascinating thread about combat in Prince of Persia. I recommend diving into the whole thing.

Classic What A Cartoon

It's kind of amazing to see everything that formed the foundation of Family Guy in such a humble little short. What A Cartoon was truly something special.

Maybe just a slight exaggeration

My spouse is this person and will not tolerate repetitive repeating noises. Beware.

So many nostalgic barrels

I put together a collage of metal barrels. This time from various Beat 'Em Up games. pic.twitter.com/T2fMtsSl1L — Goh_Billy (@GohBilly1) July 9, 2024

And you just know they all have a juicy chicken dinner in them, or maybe a baseball bat, or maybe a bag full of cash.

Tic-Tac-Toe with a twist

Honestly, the limitation of only three symbols active at one time with the back one disappearing makes Tic-Tac-Toe sound far more fun and strategic. I’d love to play this.

It's not the highest (or lowest) valuation of the day, but I'd definitely take a service that delivers hotdogs directly to my mouth on the go.

Source: Bubbletron

