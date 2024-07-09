New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 9, 2024

It's nighttime in America, and that means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to another end of the day on our wonderful website. There was a lot of fun to be had today between Destiny 2 and FGC streams, and we kept the content train rolling on the website where our news, features, and guides are keeping players in the know. It’s also the week before EVO 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited to get there. That said, this fine evening of posting has come to an end, and with it comes another Evening Reading to formally close the day down. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Danny Trejo loves a good island getaway

I wonder what Trejo’s Animal Crossing Villager looks like?

Lamar Hero

Not Like Us might be the hater theme of the year, and deservedly so.

A little Prince of Persia history

This is quite a fascinating thread about combat in Prince of Persia. I recommend diving into the whole thing.

Classic What A Cartoon

It's kind of amazing to see everything that formed the foundation of Family Guy in such a humble little short. What A Cartoon was truly something special.

Maybe just a slight exaggeration

My spouse is this person and will not tolerate repetitive repeating noises. Beware.

So many nostalgic barrels

And you just know they all have a juicy chicken dinner in them, or maybe a baseball bat, or maybe a bag full of cash.

Tic-Tac-Toe with a twist

Honestly, the limitation of only three symbols active at one time with the back one disappearing makes Tic-Tac-Toe sound far more fun and strategic. I’d love to play this.

That covers your Evening Reading for this evening, but thank you for stopping by! We appreciate your support, and if you’d like to help out further, there’s always Shacknews Mercury, where you can help out Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game from Shacknews where you can assemble your next trillion-dollar idea from a daily-rotating array of prompts. Can you get the highest valuation possible for the day and earn the money hat?

Bubbletron values a startup for a wearable hotdog streaming service at $11,856,000,000
It's not the highest (or lowest) valuation of the day, but I'd definitely take a service that delivers hotdogs directly to my mouth on the go.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a great evening, Shackers. And stay tuned for what’s next. We’ll have plenty of awesome coverage in the weeks ahead.

Hello, Meet Lola