Evening Reading - May 22, 2024

First teaser for Black Ops 6

BREAKING: The first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 teaser is here 👀



New website found: https://t.co/8B9C5QIKur pic.twitter.com/JcW4mhTHDh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

Um, this doing anything for anybody...?

First look as Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4

First teaser for ‘THE WITCHER’ Season 4.



Starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. pic.twitter.com/ckA12ZrcLA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 22, 2024

Doesn't look bad at all! I should probably watch this show at some point.

One of many beautiful moments from Inside the NBA

“Hello, police? Chris Paul is trying to beat me up!”



Inside the NBA was a treasure.



There will never be another panel with the chemistry of these four.



I can’t believe we’re losing this.



Send David Zaslav to The Hague. pic.twitter.com/T7jRBSOC5q — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 22, 2024

Gonna really treasure this next season if it truly is the end.

Yorgos, Emma Stone, and Jesse Plemons at Cannes

this is like if there was a WeWork planet in Star Wars pic.twitter.com/sgLF2exaIy — 𝑮𝑹𝑹𝑳 (@GRRLmusic) May 21, 2024

This caption gave me the biggest laugh of the day. Too good.

A device with only one purpose...

This might give me an existential crisis.

Judge Ayo Edebiri

I could watch 100 hours of Ayo Edebiri judging petty disputes @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/O4UMxIKwRM — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 21, 2024

I'd watch an entire show of this.

The Scorsese family's latest TikTok

Francesca Scorsese deserves a nobel prize for this pic.twitter.com/auBJaHWFWN — maddi ✨ (@_cardamomthymes) May 20, 2024

Martin Scorsese having a Gen Z daughter is a gift to the internet.

How Yoda fought Count Dooku in Episode 2

yoda in attack of the clones pic.twitter.com/KJvfyNE4Ha — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 tbb acolyte era (@ahsokasgoggles) May 20, 2024

Why did they have my man bouncing around like Jiminy Cricket?

