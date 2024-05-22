New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 22, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

First teaser for Black Ops 6

Um, this doing anything for anybody...?

First look as Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4

Doesn't look bad at all! I should probably watch this show at some point.

One of many beautiful moments from Inside the NBA

Gonna really treasure this next season if it truly is the end.

Yorgos, Emma Stone, and Jesse Plemons at Cannes

This caption gave me the biggest laugh of the day. Too good.

A device with only one purpose...

This might give me an existential crisis.

Judge Ayo Edebiri

I'd watch an entire show of this.

The Scorsese family's latest TikTok

Martin Scorsese having a Gen Z daughter is a gift to the internet.

How Yoda fought Count Dooku in Episode 2

Why did they have my man bouncing around like Jiminy Cricket?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

