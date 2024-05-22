Street Fighter 6 Version 202405 patch notes Akuma has arrived in Street Fighter 6, along with the latest balance changes to the whole roster.

Street Fighter 6’s next big set of changes have arrived with its Version 202405 Battle Change List. Akuma has arrived, closing out the Year 1 DLC content, but so have a ton of changes for the entire roster. From A.K.I to Zangief, a multitude of balances, bug fixes, and tweaks have come into play that are meant to fine-tune each fighter.

Street Fighter 6 Version 202405 patch notes

Steet Fighter 6 Version 202405 Battle Change List brings Akuma and the Enma's Hollow stage to the game.

Source: Capcom

Capcom released the Street Fighter 6 Version 202405 Battle Change update and its accompanying patch notes on the Street Fighter 6 website this week. The big headliner is Akuma coming into play, as well as his new stage, Enma’s Hollow. Akuma closes out the first year of Street Fighter 6 DLC, running as the last character behind Rashid, A.K.I. and Ed. There are also a ton of tweaks to the full roster. Characters like Zangief got buffed, Blanka saw some nerfs, and Marisa kind of got a little of both. See where your character fell alongside the universal changes in the notes below:

New Content

Year 1 Additional Character, Akuma added.

Various Akuma-related items can be found for sale in the Goods Shop.

Playable character, 'Akuma'

Akuma: Outfit 2

Akuma: Outfit 3

Akuma: Colors 3 – 10

Challenger Screen:

- Cartoonish: Akuma

- Cute: Akuma

Along with Akuma's release, the following content is now available.

World Tour: Akuma's master missions and sub-missions added.

Fighting Ground:

- Akuma's story added to Arcade Mode.

- Akuma-related commentary lines added.

Chat: Akuma's graffiti sticker added.

Player titles: Akuma's player titles added.

Fighter Profile: Akuma's avatar pose added.

Clubs: Akuma's club uniform and emblem parts added.

Note: To play as Akuma, you must have purchased the character from the Goods Shop, or have either the Year 1 Character Pass or the Year 1 Ultimate Pass. You can also use a Rental Fighter ticket to try out the character for one hour.

New Items Added to the Goods Shop

New Stage: Enma's Hollow

Costumes:

- Rashid: Outfit 3

- A.K.I.: Outfit 3

- Ed: Outfit 3

Challenger Screen: kangyaku (for the launch and Year 1 characters, 22 in total)

BGM:

You can play the following in the music player or set them as character BGM.

- Street Fighter II Bundle

- Super Street Fighter II Turbo Bundle

- Ultra Street Fighter II Bundle

- Street Fighter III Bundle

- Street Fighter III 2nd Impact Bundle

- Street Fighter III 3rd Strike Bundle

- Street Fighter Alpha Bundle

- Street Fighter Alpha 2 Bundle

- Street Fighter Alpha 3 Bundle

- Street Fighter IV Bundle Vol. 1

- Street Fighter IV Bundle Vol. 2

- Street Fighter V Bundle Vol. 1

- Street Fighter V Bundle Vol. 2

Avatar Gear:

- Kiko Panda Mask (No bundle available)

- Animal Feet (No bundle available)

- Fox Tail (No bundle available)

- Cat Tail (No bundle available)

Fighting Ground

The following have been added with the Akuma release or modified due to the battle adjustments.

- Command List

- Character Guides

- Combo Trials

- Tutorials

Training Mode:

- Action Timing Display can now be shown either above a character’s head or at their feet. Additionally, the display will not disappear when jumping, etc.

- Combo Damage on the Attack Data display can now be reset.

- The character used as a practice dummy while training on a Battle Hub cabinet will now be saved.

- You can now select either "On Block" or "On Recovery" for dummy Drive Reversal behavior. You can also dictate the ratio when selecting random settings.

- When matchmaking is turned on, you can now use shortcut functions from the time you are matched with an opponent until the screen transitions.

Note: We changed the design for shortcuts with this update, and all shortcut settings have been reset to their default values. We apologize for the inconvenience, but please update your shortcut settings again.

Versus:

- Versus walkout scenes, fight intros and win poses can be skipped using the cancel button.

- In the Steam version, you can now set the Advantage at the character select screen with a mouse.

Extreme Battle:

Perfect indicators added for Rules & Regulations and Smash & Grab.

Additionally, if you and your opponent complete all of your objectives at the same time, a double completion indicator will be displayed.

Universal Changes

Modern Controls

We have changed how Assisted Combos work when the player doesn't have enough Drive or Super Art gauge. Additionally, some characters had difficult to use Assisted Combo routes, so we also changed those. There are some characters who have had the first attack of an Assisted Combo or their practical use changed, but we feel that in the long term these changes will benefit players using this control scheme.

Drive Reversals

Without an invincible attack, it proved difficult to deal with strong wake-up pressure, so now all characters can perform a Drive Reversal on their wake-up recovery as a way to deal with this. This technique is useful against throws or big attacks, but may be difficult to use against attacks with slow start-up or light attacks, etc.

Drive and Perfect Parry

As noted above, we have looked at adjusting the risk/return for Perfect Parry. We felt that the risk of looking to score a Perfect Parry while out of throw range gave too high of a return, and depending on the situation, it proved more beneficial to get the Perfect Parry instead of going on the attack, so by increasing its overall length and expanding the throw hitbox, we're looking to make it easier to take risks in these situations. Additionally, in order for Perfect Parries to not change the course of the match too much, after a successful Perfect Parry, the player will receive less meter gain.

For Drive Parries, the hurtbox after the Perfect Parry window has passed (frame 3 and later) is expanding, allowing it to absorb attacks from further away. After absorbing an attack, the time before the Drive gauge begins to replenish has also been shortened, making Drive Parry a more effective tactic primarily against projectiles.

Back Throws

One way of reducing the return a player gets from a Perfect Parry that we have made is an adjustment to how back throws are handled when performed with your back to the corner. Characters who could perform a back throw into the corner, and then repeatedly throw opponents in any situation will now have a harder time doing so.

Reworking Successful Command Inputs

We've made some changes with the aim of reducing the number of missed or accidental special moves.

Adjusted special move input recognition frames

For every command we made adjustments so special moves will come out less often if you complete a command, and then press a button slightly afterwards.

Adjusted ↓↘→ or ↓↙← in mid-air

Mid-air commands often require the player to perform the inputs quickly, and certain inputs tended to miss, so we have relaxed the input requirements.

Adjusted ↓↓ commands

This is an adjustment to avoid accidental Cancel Drive Rushes. During sequences such as ↓ + Light Punch > Neutral + Medium Punch + Medium Kick > ↓ + Light Punch, ↓↓ commands should no longer come out by accident.

Pressing Medium, Heavy attacks at the same time will not perform transition techniques. This change is primarily aimed at techniques that are cancelable or are target combo starters, and special moves that have transition attacks or low recovery, etc.

We've made changes so that with Cancel Drive Rush and Drive Impact, once their recovery is over and players go for an immediate Drive Rush, etc. mistaken inputs would not unintentionally perform transition techniques. Please note that this adjustment is only when the player presses both buttons at exactly the same time.

Combo Counts

Combo counts are mentioned in the Battle Change List entries found on the official Buckler's Boot Camp site, and details on the terms used there can be found below.

- Combo Count Initial Value

The numerical value used to indicate when an air combo starts from a particular move. The smaller a move's combo count initial value is, the easier it is for that move to begin an air combo, and vice-versa.

- Combo Count Additional Value A numerical value that increases when a move is incorporated into an air combo. The smaller a move's combo count additional value is, the easier it is for that move to begin an air combo, and vice-versa.

- Combo Count Upper Limit A numerical value used to determine up to which point a move can land in an air combo. The larger a move's combo count upper limit is, the easier that move can be incorporated into a combo.

Input Recognition - Adjustment

The Input Recognition Frame, which is the number of frames within which you must press the attack button after a special move command is inputted in order for the game to recognize you are performing a special move, has been adjusted per command.

For ↓↘→ or ↓↙← commands while standing on the ground, the Input Recognition Frame has been changed from 11 to 9 frames.

This means the attack button must be pressed within 9 frames of the final forward or back command being input for it to be recognized and have the special move be performed.

For ↓↘→ or ↓↙← commands while in the air, the Input Recognition Frame remains at 11 frames.

For ←↙↓↘→ or →↘↓↙← commands, the Input Recognition Frame has been changed from 12 frames to 9 frames.

Mid-air ↓↘→ and ↓↙← Command Moves - Adjustment

Considering the fastest possible input necessary for instant aerial commands, the input difficulty has been eased slightly, and ↓↙← + K commands can now be performed using any downward direction (↙ or ↓ or ↘) followed by ↙← + K.

↓↓ Button Commands - Adjustment

If Medium Punch+Medium Kick are input between a double Down tap, no command will be performed.

This adjustment was made so that if you immediately double tap Down after a Cancel Drive Rush from a crouching attack, a double Down command move will not be performed by accident.

Jump Landing Hurtboxes - Adjustment

The following characters have had their hurtbox while landing from a jump moved upwards to match other characters, as it was previously lower and caused unanticipated attacks to hit them: Chun-Li, Dhalsim, Lily, A.K.I.

Stun Timing Adjustments - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where if an opponent in Burnout blocks a Drive Impact a certain distance away from the corner of the screen, and the player performs a technique just before stun occurs, no combo scaling would be applied on the combo after the stun.

Drive Parry - Adjustment

Throw hurtbox has been expanded while the technique is being performed. Hurtbox from the 3rd frame and later has been expanded The shortest possible active parry hitbox time has changed from 8 frames to 12 frames. Recovery after the active frames has changed from 29 frames to 33 frames. After absorbing an attack, the time until the Drive Gauge starts to auto regenerate has changed from 60 frames to 20 frames.

Perfect Parry - Adjustment

The overall gauge fluctuation from a counter attack after a Perfect Parry has been reduced. This adjustment is not just for the first attack, but affects all attacks until the combo ends.

Super Art gauge increase has changed from 100% to 80% for both the attacker and damage-taker. Drive gauge increase for the attacker has changed from 100% to 50% Drive gauge decrease for the damage-taker has changed from 100% to 50%

Drive Reversal - Adjustment

Recovery on block has changed from -8 to -6 frames Attack hitbox has expanded downward so techniques with a low profile can no longer avoid this attack. Pushback distance on close-range block is now almost equal for all characters.

Note: Certain character updates to pushback on block, collision pushboxes, hurtboxes and distance traveled are being made.

(Bug Fix) Damage no longer increases on counter hit.

Recovery Drive Reversal - Adjustment

Drive Reversal can now be performed during the recovery from a knockdown. While the command is still the same (→+HP+HK), you can simply perform it early and hold down the input to perform the technique on recovery.

Note: This version of the Drive Reversal will not darken the screen or stop time, and the attack start-up is 18 frames, which is 2 frames faster than the normal Drive Reversal.

Light Attack (Standing / Crouching) - Adjustment

Initial scaling has changed from 10% to 20%.

Cross-Up Capable Jumping Light Attacks - Adjustment

Because every character has a different hit and block recovery against their opponent, we've matched the longest advantage time, so some character's jumping weak attack on block or guard will have an additional 1 frame of recovery.

This change applies to Luke, Jamie, Marisa, Lily, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Guile, Ken and A.K.I.

A.K.I.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo during Burnout has changed to the following.

Standing Medium Punch > Nightshade Pulse > Nightshade Chaser

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

- Basic: Standing Heavy Kick > Overdrive Serpent Lash > Standing Light Kick > Toxic Wreath > Claws of Ya Zi

- During Burnout Standing Light Kick > Light Serpent Lash > Claws of Ya Zi

Gluttony (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the arms during the active frames reduced.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Cancel window into Target Combo delayed by 1 frame. Disadvantage on block changed from -5 to -4 frames. Attack hitbox expanded downward.

Standing Light Kick - Adjustment

Attack startup changed from 5 to 4 frames. Recovery changed from 11 to 12 frames. Advantage on hit changed from +4 to +3 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -2 to -3 frames.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Attack startup changed from 9 to 8 frames. Overall technique length changed from 28 to 27 frames. Pushback on hit reduced.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the front of the feet during the 1st active frame reduced. Made the hurtbox around the torso anti-air invincible from the 2nd active frame until the end of the active frames.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Recovery when the attack misses changed from 21 to 18 frames, and recovery on block and hit unified.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +4 to +5 frames. Advantage on block changed from -3 to +1 frames.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Active frames changed from 5 to 6 frames. Recovery changed from 21 to 20 frames. Hurtbox on the front of the feet reduced. Movement distance back and forth during the technique increased.

Note: Position when the technique ends has not change.

Horizontal blowback on Punish Counter reduced.

Jumping Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Active frames changed from 5 to 8 frames. Hurtbox added during recovery to match visual.

Hun Dun (Light Punch > Light Punch) - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from ±0 to +1 frames.

Light Serpent Lash (↓↘→ + Light Punch) - Adjustment

Attack hitbox expanded forward. The horizontal blowback on hit during Toxic Blossom is reduced. Hit effect on Punish Counter changed to backwards crumple, regardless of whether the opponent is in a normal state or Toxic Blossom has been triggered.

Note: If Toxic Blossom is triggered, the window for a possible follow-up attack is longer.

Heavy Serpent Lash (↓↘→ + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

The timing for when the hurtbox around the head is reduced changed from the 6th frame to the 4th frame. Input buffer now allowed starting from 10 frames before recovery ends.

Overdrive Serpent Lash (↓↘→ + Two Punches) - Bug Fix

During a mid-air combo, the second attack would sometimes miss if the opposite was at a high enough elevation, so the attack hitbox for the second attack has been expanded upward.

Normal Nightshade Pulse (↓↙← + Light Punch) - Adjustment

Can now be canceled into Overdrive Snake Step from the 36th frame of the technique until the end of the recovery frames.

Overdrive Nightshade Chaser (↓↙← + Two Punches > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Hit effect when the opponent is not in the air changed from knockback to blowback knockdown.

Toxic Wreath (↓↙← + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Damage distribution changed from 400+400 to 200+600. Second attack's active frames changed from 7 to 9 frames.

Normal Cruel Fate (↓↙← + Kick) - Adjustment

Can be canceled into Super Art level 3/Critical Art after landing on either hit or block. Pushback on block of the heavy version increased.

Overdrive Cruel Fate (↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Can be canceled into Super Art level 3/Critical Art after landing on either hit or block when the hit throw version is not triggered. Second attack's hitbox expanded downward.

Venomous Fang (↓ + Two Punches > Punch) - Adjustment

Projectile invincibility extended until the end of the attack's active frames.

Heel Strike (↓ + Two Punches > Kick) - Adjustment

First attack's hitbox expanded forward. Added an attack hitbox to the second attack that is only used when the opponent is in a combo, allowing players to string together combos more easily.

Entrapment (↓ + Two Punches > Light Punch + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Removed immediate scaling.

Light Snake Step (↓↘→ + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Technique now moves backwards.

SA1 Deadly Implication - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Expanded attack hitbox. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible. Fixed an issue that caused attacks after the first attack hits to miss in certain situations.

SA2 Tainted Talons - Adjustment

Changed final attack damage from 800 to 1000.

Blanka

Modern Controls - Adjustment

While Lightning Beast is activated, when using the SP button for easy inputs to cancel from a normal move etc. to Rolling Attack/Vertical Rolling Attack, you can perform the attacks without having to charge back or down-back.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following during Burnout.

Wild Edge > Crouching Medium Kick > Medium Rolling Attack

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

Standing Heavy Punch > Coward Crouch > Wild Lift > Medium Rolling Attack > Grand Shave Cannonball

Jungle Flip (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between opponents when Blanka's back is to the corner.

Drive Reversal - Adjustment

Blanka is considered to be in a standing state during the length of the technique.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the arms from frames 10 - 12 reduced.

Crouching Light Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +4 to +5 frames.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Expanded the hurtbox from frames 19 - 28 forward.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

2 frames of recovery added on block or when the attack misses.

Note: Advantage on block will not change.

Hurtbox around the body from frames 13 - 28 expanded only when the attack misses.

Rock Crusher (→ + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Disadvantage on block changed from -2 to -3 frames.

Coward Crouch (↓ + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Input period for transition attacks changed from the starting on the 1st frame to starting on the 6th frame.

Wild Lift (↓ + Two Punches > Punch) - Adjustment

Attack hitbox expanded forward.

Medium Rolling Attack (Charge ←, → + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Attack hitbox added only when the opponent is in a combo, allowing Blanka to string combos together more easily.

Overdrive Rolling Attack (Charge ←, → + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Hitbox for when Blanka is considered to be on the ground when the attack is blocked has been made 4 frames faster. Hurtbox for when Blanka is considered on the ground is now a standing hurtbox.

Overdrive Backstep Rolling Attack (→↘↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

First attack's hitbox expanded forward.

Overdrive Aerial Rolling Attack (Charge ←, → + Two Punches, during a jump) - Adjustment

Landing recovery increased by 5 frames. The upper part of the hitbox will no longer hit the back of enemies.

Blanka-chan Bomb (↓↓ + Punch) - Adjustment

Added 20% of initial scaling. Changed combo scaling from 10% to 20%.

SA1 Normal/Lightning Beast Shout of Earth - Bug Fix

The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

Cammy

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- Super Art gauge has less than 2 bars full

Standing Medium Punch > Standing Light Punch > Overdrive Spiral Arrow > Heavy Cannon Spike

- During Burnout

Standing Medium Punch > Standing Light Punch > Medium Spiral Arrow

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- Super Art gauge has less than 3 bars full

Swing Combination > Overdrive Cannon Strike > Medium Cannon Spike

- During Burnout

Swing Combination > Heavy Cannon Strike

Rough Landing (Forward Throw) - Adjustment

Distance increased between characters after the throw.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Reduced pushback.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Forward hurtbox around the feet reduced from frame 7 of the technique until the active frames end.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Disadvantage on block changed from -4 to -3. Pushback on block reduced.

Delayed Ripper (→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Drive Rush cancel timing is now 2 frames faster.

Lift Combination (← + Middle Punch > Heavy Kick)

Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Swing Combination (Heavy Punch > Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Changed the cancel timing from standing Heavy Punch from 8 - 10 frames to 8 - 12 frames. Damage changed from 200 + 600 to 400 + 400. Changed combo scaling when canceling the first attack into a special move from 15% to 10%. Reduced the first and second attack's combo count upper limit. Second attack can now be canceled into a special move. First and second attack are now processed individually, and combo scaling is now applied. Combo scaling of 20% added to second attack. Reduced blowback time of the second attack. Pushback on hit no longer occurs on the second attack if done near the corner of the stage.

Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Light Spiral Arrow (↓↘→ + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Reduced combo count additional value.

Charged Heavy Spiral Arrow (↓↘→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

The timing for the fastest hold version of the attack has changed from releasing the button on frame 16 to releasing it within frames 16 - 17.

Medium/Heavy Quick Spin Knuckle (↓↙← + Medium/Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Technique's projectile invincibility changed from starting from frame 6 to starting from frame 9. Projectile invincibility now continues until 1 frame before the attack startup ends.

Overdrive Quick Spin Knuckle (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Technique's projectile invincibility changed from starting from frame 3 to starting from frame 9.

Heavy Hooligan Combination (↓↘→ + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Collision pushbox expanded upward from frames 7 - 23.

Overdrive Reverse Edge (↓↘→ + Two Punches > ↓ + Kick) - Adjustment

Combo count additional value for the first and second attacks reduced.

Overdrive Fatal Leg Twister (↓↘→ + Two Punches > Light Punch + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Initial scaling changed from 20% to 30%.

Normal/Overdrive Cannon Strike (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks, during a forward jump) - Adjustment

Hurtbox around feet from frames 1 - 10 expanded. Hurtbox around feet from frames 11 until landing reduced.

SA1 Spin Drive Smasher - Bug Fix

The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Killer Bee Spin/Aerial Killer Bee Spin - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Classic control input changed from ↓↙←↓↙←+K to ↓↙←↓↙←+P. Damage when hitting an opponent on the ground changed from 2800 to 3000. Fixed an issue where the Drive gauge would recover during the cutscene when used in a combo that utilized Drive Rush. A hurtbox was added as the 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible.

Note: Cammy moves during the screen transition, so the property of avoiding ground attacks has not changed.

Chun-Li

Backwards Walk - Adjustment

Movement speed has been reduced.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where after the jump cancel, the Assisted Combo would end before Chun-Li lands. Combo has been changed to the following.

- Super Art gauge has less than 1 bar

Crouching Medium Punch > Overdrive Lightning Kicks > Lightning Kick Barrage

- During Burnout

Crouching Medium Punch > Medium Lightning Kicks

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has been changed to the following.

- Basic

Crouching Heavy Punch > Serenity Stream > Forward Strike > Overdrive Spinning Bird Kick > Medium Lightning Kicks > Soten Ranka

- During Burnout

Crouching Heavy Punch > Serenity Stream > Forward Strike > Medium Spinning Bird Kick Taiji Fan (Backwards Throw)

Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Light Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet from frames 9 - 13 expanded.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet and head from frames 5 - 12 reduced. Hurtbox around the arms during the attack's active frames reduced. Disadvantage on block changed from -4 to -3 frames. Pushback on block increased.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox from frames 14 - 28 expanded forward when the attack misses.

Jumping Light Punch and Jumping Light Kick - Adjustment

Increased blowback time when hitting an opponent in mid-air.

Swift Thrust (← or → + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Special move cancel timing changed from frames 7 - 11 to frames 7 - 9. Drive Rush cancel timing changed from frame 11 to frame 9. Pushback on hit reduced.

Lotus Fist (↓↙← + Punch > Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Changed opponent's reaction when the second attack hits or is blocked.

Yoso Kick (1) (↓ + Medium Kick, during a jump) - Adjustment

Pushback on hit on Punish Counter increased.

Yoso Kick (1 - 3) (↓ + Medium Kick, during a jump) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where jumping attacks could not be performed after being Drive Parried and then jumping backwards.

Overdrive Kikoken (Charge ←, → + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Normal/Overdrive Hazanshu (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Changed projectile invincibility timing from the 6th frame to the 7th frame.

Normal Aerial Hundred Lightning Kicks (↓↘→ + Kick, during a neutral or forward jump) - Adjustment

Increased landing recovery by 3 frames when the attack misses. Expanded hurtbox downward.

Note: Expanded portion of the hurtbox is projectile invincible.

Light Aerial Hundred Lightning Kicks (↓↘→ + Kick, during a neutral or forward jump) - Adjustment

Expanded the collision pushbox downward on hit so that the characters will not switch sides when the opponent is walking forward and gets hit.

Overdrive Aerial Hundred Lightning Kicks (↓↘→ + Two Kicks, during a neutral or forward jump) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 200x5+300 (1300) to 250x5+350 (1600). Reduced landing recovery by 10 frames. Increased knockdown time on hit by 7 frames. Reduced blowback time on hit. Reduced horizontal blowback on hit. Expanded hurtbox downward.

Note: Expanded portion of the hurtbox is projectile invincible.

SA1 Aerial Kikosho - Adjustment

Final attack damage changed from 600 to 800.

SA1 Kikosho/Aerial Kikosho - Bug Fix

The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Hoyoku-sen - Adjustment

Changed Super Art gauge increase for Chun-Li from 100% to 70% for follow-up combos after this hits, until the combo ends.

Dee Jay

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Crouching Medium Punch > Double Rolling Sobat

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Face Breaker > Double Rolling Sobat > Weekend Pleasure

Flip Throw (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox on the body during frames 19 - 30 expanded forward only when the attack misses. Attack hitbox expanded during active frames 1 - 3, matching the one from active frame 4.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Unified the upward blowback hit effect on Punish Counter on a mid-air opponent, as the effect differed depending on the location of the hit.

Threebeat Combo (Light Punch > Medium Kick > Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Changed the Modern control input to Light > Medium > Medium. Extended the final attack's input period by 2 frames. Changed the advantage on hit for the final attack from +2 to +3 frames.

Face Breaker (← ＋ Heavy Kick) - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Reduced the blowback time when the first attack hits a mid-air opponent. The Super Art increase on block was the same as the increase on hit, so it's been changed from 1000 to 500. The Super Art increase when only the second attack hits a mid-air opponent on counter hit was half of the expected value, so it's been changed from 500 to 1000.

Knee Shot (↓ ＋ Light Kick, during a jump) - Adjustment

Reduced the attack hitbox, making it more difficult to hit opponents above Dee Jay. Dee Jay is considered in a Punish Counter state from the 2nd active frame and after.

Overdrive Air Slasher (Charge ←, → + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Added initial scaling of 20%. Increased the combo count upper limit on the second attack.

Heavy Jackknife Maximum (Charge ↓, ↑ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Speed of the attack is now reduced when the second attack misses.

Medium/Heavy/Overdrive Jackknife Maximum (Charge ↓, ↑ + Medium Kick/Heavy Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

The mid-air hitbox now appears on the 5th frame of the attack instead of the 4th frame. Reduced the forward attack hitbox on the first attack, and adjusted so that the reduced part of the hitbox can only hit an opponent already in a combo. Reduced collision pushbox downward until the 5th frame. Expanded the collision pushbox upward when the attack hits.

Double Rolling Sobat (↓↘→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Increased the combo count upper limit.

Overdrive Double Rolling Sobat (↓↘→ + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Expanded the collision pushbox upward between frames 21 - 34. Increased initial combo count value for the first attack. Increased combo count upper limit.

Normal Funky Slicer (↓↙← ＋ Kick > Light Kick) - Adjustment

Added initial scaling of 20%. Recovery changed from 22 to 25 frames when the attack misses or hits super armor. Reduced the attack hitbox downwards, and added this hitbox only when the opponent is hit during a combo.

Note: This adjustment was made so that this attack doesn't hit opponents using an attack with invincibility around the feet.

Normal/Overdrive Waning Moon (↓↙← ＋ Kick/Two Kicks > Medium Kick) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Medium Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Normal Maximum Strike (↓↙← ＋ Kick > Heavy Kick) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out. Added anti-air invincibility to the body between frames 15 - 19.

Overdrive Maximum Strike (↓↙← ＋ Two Kicks > Heavy Kick) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out. Added combo scaling of 20%.

Normal/Overdrive Juggling Sway (↓↙← ＋ Kick/Two Kicks > → + Punch > ← + Punch) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Medium or Heavy Kick at the same time as the second or third inputs will cause those attacks to not come out.

SA1 The Greatest Sobat - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Damage changed from 1800 to 2000. Recovery changed from 45 to 33 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -24 to -12 frames. Increased pushback on block. Increased combo count upper limit. Fixed an issue where the frame meter displayed this move as completely invincible on the 1st frame.

SA2 Sunrise Festival - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where only the opponent's hitstop became shorter when the first attack was blocked. Added a new attack hitbox to the first attack that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, making it easier to hit opponents that are launched high. Expanded the attack hitbox of the second and third attack. After following up after the hit, Dee Jay's Super Art gauge increase until the combo ends is changed to 70%. Fixed an issue where it was possible to cancel with a normal or special move on the fifth attack of Marvelous Sunrise Festival 2 frames before recovery ends.

Dhalsim

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo changed to the following during Burnout.

Divine Kick > Medium Yoga Flame

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo changed to the following during Burnout.

Standing Heavy Kick > Heavy Yoga Fire > Merciless Yoga

Drive Reversal - Adjustment

The first attack's hit effect changed from a knockback to a blowback knockdown. Advantage on hit changed from 23 to 24 frames.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet on frame 30 reduced.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +1 to +3. Pushback on hit reduced.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Damage reaction from the 8th active frame and after has been changed.

Note: This was done so that it's easier to understand when Dhalsim is at a +4 frame advantage or more.

Pushback on hit reduced.

Yoga Mummy (↓ + Light Punch, during a jump) - Adjustment

Mid-air hit effect changed from mid-air recovery to blowback knockdown. Combo count upper limit increased.

Agile Kick (↙ + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Upward attack hitbox reduced.

Note: This adjustment was made so that this attack doesn't hit opponents using an attack with invincibility around the feet.

Normal Charged Yoga Fire (↓↘→ + Punch) - Adjustment

Attack start up changed from 45 to 43 frames. Overall technique length changed from 77 to 73 frames.

Note: Recovery on block has not changed.

Overdrive Yoga Blast (→↘↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Initial scaling removed. Combo count additional value reduced.

Overdrive Yoga Comet (→↘↓↙← + Two Punches, during a jump) - Adjustment

Projectile no longer disappears before it hits the ground.

SA2 Yoga Sunburst - Adjustment

Increased the amount of chip damage sustained while in Burnout according to power level.

Level 1: 750

Level 2: 850

Level 3: 950

While using Modern or Dynamic controls, the trajectory of the projectile can be changed via directional input after the move is performed.

SA3/CA Merciless Yoga - Adjustment

Attack startup is faster only when canceling from Yoga Flame.

Ed

Assisted Combo 1 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

Standing Light Punch > Standing Light Punch > Medium Psycho Blitz

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

- Super Art gauge has 1 stock

Body Blow Combination > Overdrive Psycho Flicker > Heavy Psycho Uppercut

- During Burnout

Body Blow Combination > Heavy Psycho Uppercut

Rib Crusher (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Adjusted so that it's harder for the hold button version to be performed by accident when pressing the button rapidly after this attack is performed.

Crouching Light Punch - Adjustment

Disadvantage on block changed from -5 to -3 frames.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the body from frames 19 - 29 expanded forward only when the attack misses.

Level 2 Psycho Knuckle (Hold Heavy Punch) - Bug Fix

Added 8 fixed frames of hitstop when clashing with a projectile.

Normal Uncharged Psycho Flicker (↓↘→ + Kick) - Adjustment

Expanded inward the attack hitbox that only appears when an opponent is in a combo.

SA1 Psycho Storm - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the second hit and after would not hit an opponent during certain situations even when the first hit connected.

SA3/CA Psycho Chamber - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where when performed in certain situations, the range of the attack would stretch out forward more than usual.

Honda

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the second attack of Overdrive Teppo Triple Slap would cancel into Super Art 2 Ultimate Killer Head Ram. Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Crouching Medium Punch > Light Hundred Hand Slap

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Standing Heavy Kick > Heavy Hundred Hand Slap > The Final Bout

Tawara Throw (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +4 to +6 frames. Increased distance traveled forward before attack starts up.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Reduced the foot hurtbox from frame 7.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Increased knockdown time on Punish Counter by 12 frames.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +5 to +6 frames.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Blowback time increased when the back hitbox on the 2nd hit connects with a mid-air opponent, and reduced horizontal blowback.

Jumping Medium Punch - Adjustment

Hit effect when hitting a mid-air opponent changed from mid-air recovery to blowback knockdown.

Double Slaps (Light Punch > Medium Punch) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Medium Kick at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Toko Shizume (Medium Punch > ↘ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Can be canceled into Sumo Spirit on hit. Special move cancel timing before the attack starts up changed from the 15th frame to the 14th frame.

Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Normal/Sumo Spirit Hundred Hand Slap (↓↙← + Punch) - Adjustment

Attack hitbox on the second attack and after expanded forward.

Sumo Spirit Hundred Hand Slap (↓↙← + Punch) - Adjustment

Can now be canceled into from crouching Light Kick, standing Medium Kick, and crouching Medium Kick.

Sumo Spirit Medium/Heavy Hundred Hand Slap (↓↙← + Medium/Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced when the final attack hits a standing opponent. Horizontal blowback reduced when the final attack hits a mid-air opponent.

Light/Medium Sumo Headbutt (Charge ←, → + Light/Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Damage during active frames 1 - 4 changed from 1300 to 1400. Disadvantage on block changed from -4 to -3. Pushback on block reduced. Pushback on block during Burnout increased. Added an attack hitbox to the 4th active frame that is only used when the opponent is in a combo, allowing players to string together combos more easily. Forward distance moved after block increased.

Heavy Sumo Headbutt (Charge ←, → + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Damage during active frames 1-4 changed from 1400 to 1500. Disadvantage on block changed from -4 to -3. Pushback on block reduced.

Note: Pushback on block during Burnout has not changed.

Forward distance moved after block increased. Distance moved forward when switching sides with opponent is reduced.

Normal Sumo Smash (Charge ↓, ↑ + Kick) - Adjustment

No longer possible to recover backwards from the second attack after hit. Pushback on block for the second attack increased. Drive gauge reduction on for the second attack on block changed from -8000 to -10000.

Overdrive Sumo Smash (Charge ↓, ↑ + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

No longer possible to recover backwards from the second attack after hit. Holding down the Kick button (or Attack in Modern) will affect when the 2nd attack comes out. The attack hitbox for the second attack that is only used when an opponent is in a combo has expanded upwards. Advantage on block for the second attack changed from +1 to +2 frames.

Normal/Overdrive Teppo Triple Slap (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks > Punch) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the second attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time as the second input.

Overdrive Teppo Triple Slap (↓↘→ + Two Kicks > Punch) - Adjustment

Hit effect for the second attack when it hits a standing opponent changed from a blowback knockdown to knockback. Timing when transitioning to the final attack is now 1 frame faster. Note: This adjustment has been made due to the changes to the second attack on hit. Input buffer time changed from 5 to 10 frames.

Normal/Overdrive Taiho Cannon Lift (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks > ↓ + Punch) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the second attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time as the second input.

Normal/Overdrive Oicho Throw (→↘↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Hurtbox on the head from frames 9 - 46 expanded.

Neko Damashi (↓↓ + Punch) - Bug Fix

Added 8 fixed frames of hitstop when clashing with a projectile.

SA1 Show of Force - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Attack hitbox expanded downwards. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Ultimate Killer Head Ram - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the Drive gauge would recover during the cutscene when used in a combo that utilized Drive Rush.

SA3/CA The Final Bout - Adjustment

Adjusted damage distribution during the cinematic version, and also adjusted minimum damage so that it will not go below 50% when used in a combo.

Guile

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following when the Super Arts gauge has less than 1 bar full.

Double Shot > Heavy Somersault Kick

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following during Burnout.

Recoil Cannon > Heavy Sonic Boom > Crossfire Somersault

Judo Throw (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between opponents when Guile's back is to the corner when this throw hits.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Recovery changed from 13 to 16 frames only when the attack misses. Hurtbox from frames 20 - 24 expanded forward only when the attack misses.

Jumping Medium Kick - Adjustment

Damage changed from 500 to 600.

Reverse Spin Kick (→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Hit effect during a mid-air counter hit changed from mid-air recovery to blowback knockdown.

Recoil Cannon (Medium Punch > ← + Heavy Punch) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the second attack will not be performed if Heavy Kick is pressed at the same time as the second input.

Double Shot (↓ + Medium Punch > ↓ + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Horizontal blowback on hit reduced.

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the second attack will not be performed if Medium Kick is pressed at the same time as the second input.

Phantom Cutter (↓ + Heavy Kick > ↘ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Blowback distance on Punish Counter changed to match the distance on normal hit.

Normal Sonic Boom (Charge ←, → + Punch) - Adjustment

Drive gauge reduction on block changed to the following.

Medium version: From -2500 to -4000

Heavy version: From -2500 to -3000

Hurtbox around the arms now comes out on the 8th frame. Hurtbox around the arms from frames 8 - 39 expanded upward.

Overdrive Sonic Boom (Charge ←, → + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Overdrive Sonic Blade Version Overdrive Sonic Boom (↓↙← + Two Punches > → + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Drive gauge consumption when performing the move changed from 20000 to 10000.

Overdrive Sonic Blade (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Horizontal blowback on hit reduced. Blowback time on hit increased.

Normal Sonic Cross (↓↙← + Punch > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Drive gauge reduction on block change and redistributed to the following.

Light version: From 2500+1000＝3500 to 1500+2000＝3500

Medium version: From 2500+1000＝3500 to 3000+2000＝5000

Heavy version: From 2500+1000＝3500 to 2000+2000＝4000

Hurtbox around the arms now comes out on the 8th frame instead of the 9th frame. Hurtbox around the arms from frames 8 - 39 expanded upward.

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time as a Punch of the same strength for either inputs.

Overdrive Sonic Cross (↓↙← + Two Punches > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Wallsplat time after attack hits increased by 3 frames. Fixed an issue where when Overdrive Sonic Blade hit in the corner of the stage, the transition Sonic Boom would not change to Sonic Cross.

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time as a Punch of the same strength for the second input.

Sonic Break (Variation) (Punch, during Solid Puncher) (Punch, during Sonic Boom or Sonic Break)

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time as a Punch of the same strength.

SA1 Sonic Hurricane (Up) - Bug Fix

The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA1 Sonic Hurricane (Side) - Adjustment / Bug Fix

The attack hitbox from active frames 1 - 3 except for the base hitbox portion is now an attack hitbox that is only used when the opponent is in a combo. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

Jamie

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

At Drink level 4 Overdrive Freeflow Strikes > The Devil's Song cancel timing is hard set to the 2nd attack. Combo has now changed to the following.

- Basic

Standing Medium Kick > Overdrive Freeflow Strikes > The Devil's Song > Senei Kick > Ransui Haze > Medium Swagger Step > Swagger Hermit Punch

- Super Art gauge is less than 2 bars

Standing Medium Kick > Overdrive Freeflow Strikes 1 > Overdrive Freeflow Strikes 2 > Overdrive Freeflow Strikes 3

- During Burnout

Standing Medium Kick > Heavy Freeflow Strikes 1 > Freeflow Strikes 2 > Freeflow Strikes 3

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Standing Heavy Kick > Medium Swagger Step > Getsuga Saiho

Wheel Punch (Backward Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on block changed from +1 to +2.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +1 to +2.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +3 to +5. Advantage on block changed from ±0 to -1.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox on the feet expanded upwards between frames 18 - 27 only when the attack misses.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

When the first attack is blocked, the second attack changes to a high attack. Recovery changed from 28 to 29 frames when the attack is blocked. Disadvantage on block changed from -10 to -11. Reduced combo count additional value for the first attack.

Jumping Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox present around the feet on the last frame of start-up removed.

Tensei Kick (↓ + Two Kicks) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where Luminous Dive Kick could not be performed using simple inputs after a jump cancel when The Devil's Song was active during Drink level 1 - 3 while using Modern controls.

Drink Level 4 Hermit's Elbow (← + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Pushback reduced.

Falling Star Kick (→ + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Cancel window for Full Moon Kick extended by 1 frame. Added 1 frame of hitstop and blockstun.

Bitter Strikes (Light Punch > Light Kick > Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Expanded the first attack's hitbox forward. The cancel timing when using a Drive Rush on the second attack is now 1 frame earlier. 2 frames of recovery added to the defender on block for the second attack. Recovery when only the second attack is blocked changed from 21 to 23 frames.

Note: Advantage on block has not changed.

Immediate Ransui Haze (→ + Heavy Kick > ← + Heavy Kick > Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 700 to 850. Combo scaling of 20% added. Start-up changed from 17 to 15 frames. Total technique frame length changed from 48 to 46 frames. Extended Ransui Haze buffer input grace period.

Drink Level 0-3 Normal Freeflow Strikes (↓↘→ + Punch > → + Punch > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Drive gauge increase from the three attacks changed from 700 to 1500. Drive gauge decrease when blocking the three attacks changed from 1500 to 2500. Input buffer start period when going to the third attack changed from frame 2 to frame 7.

- Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed after the second attack if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

Drink Level 4 Normal Freeflow Strikes (↓↘→ + Punch > → + Punch > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Hitbox for the 1st hit of the first attack expanded forward. Drive gauge increase for the first attack changed from 1400 (700x2) to 3000 (1500x2). Drive gauge increase for the second attack changed from 1400 (700x2) to 1000 (500x2). Drive gauge increase for the third attack changed from 2100 (700x3) to 1500 (500x3). Input buffer start period when going to the third attack changed from frame 2 to frame 7.

- Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed after the second attack if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

Drink Level 4 Medium/Heavy Freeflow Strikes (↓↘→ + Medium/Heavy Punch > → + Punch > → + Punch) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the input buffer starting frame for the next attack differed from other strengths.

Drink Level 0-3 Overdrive Freeflow Strikes (↓↘→ + Two Punches > → + Punch > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Advantage when the first attack hits changed from ±0 to +1. Drive gauge reduction when blocking the three attacks changed from 1500 to 2500. Hits after the second attack are no longer subject to combo scaling. Input buffer start period when going to the third attack changed from frame 2 to frame 7.

- Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed after the second attack if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

Drink Level 4 Overdrive Freeflow Strikes (↓↘→ + Two Punches > → + Punch > → + Punch) - Adjustment

Hitbox for the 1st hit of the first attack expanded forward. Hits after the second attack are no longer subject to combo scaling. Input buffer start period when going to the third attack changed from frame 2 to frame 7.

- Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed after the second attack if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

Normal Freeflow Kicks (↓↘→ + Punch > → + Kick > → + Kick) - Adjustment

Drive gauge increase for the second and third attack increased from 700 to 1000. Drive gauge reduction when blocking the three attacks changed from 1500 to 2500. Input buffer start period when going to the third attack changed from frame 2 to frame 7.

- Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed after the second attack if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

Overdrive Freeflow Kicks (↓↘→ + Two Punches > → + Kick > → + Kick) - Adjustment

Drive gauge reduction when blocking the three attacks changed from 1500 to 2500. Input buffer start period when going to the third attack changed from frame 2 to frame 7.

- Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed after the second attack if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

Heavy Swagger Step (↓↙← + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Recovery changed from 17 to 16 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -5 to -3 frames. Increased knockdown time by 2 frames on hit.

Overdrive Swagger Step (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Increased knockdown time by 3 frames when attack hits a mid-air opponent.

Light Arrow Kick (→↓↘ + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 30% added. Start-up changed from 6 to 5 frames. Transition attack hitbox after initial hit expanded forward.

Normal/Overdrive Luminous Dive Kick (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks during a forward jump) - Adjustment

Pushback on block reduced. Hurtbox around the feet now comes out on the 6th frame of the technique instead of the 10th. Reduced the hurtbox around the feet from the 13th frame of the technique.

Normal/Overdrive Bakkai (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Projectile invincibility has been extended until the final attack's active frames are finished.

Normal Tenshin (→↘↓↙← + Kick) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the internal combo count starting value would be added even though the opponent was standing on the ground after the hit.

Overdrive Tenshin (→↘↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Removed Immediate Scaling. Added Intial Scaling of 30%

Note: Tweaked the attack so that combo scaling is applied from the first follow-up attack.

Normal/Overdrive Swagger Hermit Punch (↓↙← + Punch/Two Punches > → + Punch) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Kick are pressed at the same time.

SA1 Breakin' - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Start-up changed from 10 to 8 frames. Added a new hitbox from frames 8 - 10 of the technique. Attack hitbox for the first and second attack that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo has been expanded. Reduced forward movement when the screen darkens, and increased forward movement after the screen transition is over. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA3/CA Getsuga Saiho - Adjustment

Collision pushbox at the beginning of the technique has been expanded upwards, making it more difficult for Jamie to pass underneath airborne opponents.

JP

Modern Controls (Triglav) - Adjustment

When using the SP button for simplified inputs, you can now press ↙ or ↓ or ↘ to determine where Triglav will appear.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- Basic

Standing Medium Kick > Overdrive Stribog > Lovushka > Malice > Heavy Departure > Medium Stribog

- Super Art gauge has less than 2 bars full

Standing Medium Kick > Overdrive Stribog > Heavy Triglav

- During Burnout

Standing Medium Kick > Medium Stribog

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Delayed the activation for Triglav, and fixed an in issue where Super Art 3 Interdiction would not hit an opponent that was in a wall splat state. Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout. Standing Heavy Punch > Light Torbalan > Interdiction

Uragan (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet reduced from frame 2 of the technique until the end of the attack's active frames.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Increased pushback on block.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet between frames 7 - 24 expanded.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Attack hitbox reduced downwards.

Note: Adjustment made so this attack does not hit attacks with invincibility around the feet.

Hurtbox around the feet between frames 26 - 28 of the technique expanded forward.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet between frames 16 - 30 expanded forward.

Jumping Heavy Punch - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the hurtbox from the beginning of the technique did not expand downward.

Guillotinna (→ + Medium Kick) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the damage on the 2nd active frame was lower than planned.

Grom Strelka (← + Medium Punch > Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet from the first attack's start-up until the technique is finished expanded. Combo scaling of 20% added to the second attack.

Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Medium Kick at the same time will cause the attack to not come out.

Zilant Mid (Heavy Kick > Heavy Punch > Heavy Punch) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Kick at the same time as the last input will cause the last attack to not come out.

Zilant Low (Heavy Kick > Heavy Punch > Heavy Kick) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the last input will cause the last attack to not come out.

Overdrive Triglav (↓↓ + Punch) - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Normal/Overdrive Stribog (↓↘→ + Punch/Two Punches) - Bug Fix

Added 8 fixed frames of hitstop when clashing with a projectile.

Heavy Stribog (↓↘→ + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

3 frames of recovery added when this technique is Perfect Parried.

Note: If the first attack is Perfect Parried but the second attack hits, the recovery will not change.

Overdrive Stribog (↓↘→ + Two Punches) - Adjustment

The first attack can be canceled into Super Art 2/3/Critical Art. Attack startup changed from 22 to 19 frames. Technique length changed from 55 to 52 frames. Damage changed from 300 + 500 to 600 + 400. The blowback time on the first attack when it hits is increased. The knockback time when the first attack is blocked changed from 16 to 23 frames.

Note: This also applies to when the first attack is canceled into a Super Art, etc.

The blowback time on the second attack when it hits is increased, making it easier to add a follow-up attack. 3 frames of recovery added when this technique is Perfect Parried. Note: If the first attack is Perfect Parried but the second attack hits, the recovery will not change.

Normal/Overdrive Departure (↓↙← + Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

Increased combo count addition value.

Overdrive Departure (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where this technique could not be performed during a jump transition.

Overdrive Torbalan (↓↘→ + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

The first attack can be canceled into Super Art 2/3/Critical Art. Initial scaling of 20% added.

Normal/Overdrive Embrace (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Changed so that it can hit an opponent in knockback state, and to allow combos from Drive Rush Standing Heavy Punch, etc. Expanded attack hitbox inward, making it harder to pass through with techniques with high movement values like Drive Rush, etc. Immediate scaling of 25% added.

SA1 Chornobog - Bug Fix

Added 8 fixed frames of hitstop when clashing with a projectile. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Lovushka - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Technique length changed from 8 to 13 frames.

Note: The timing from the end of the recovery until the first attack starts up has not been changed.

Hurtbox expanded forward. Complete invincibility on the 1st frame of the technique has been removed.

SA3 Interdiction - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from 44 to 23 frames. Distance added between opponent after attack hits.

Juri

Assisted Combo 1 - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where if the second attack was blocked, even if the player continued to input the Assisted Combo, the third attack would not be performed.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Technique performed when pressing AUTO+Medium Attack changed from Kyosesho to Crouching Medium Punch. Combo has now changed to the following to match with the change from #1.

- Basic

Kyosesho > Overdrive Fuhajin > Sakkai Fuhazan has now changed to Crouching Medium Punch > Overdrive Fuhajin > Sakkai Fuhazan

- During Burnout

Crouching Medium Punch > Medium Fuhajin

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Standing Heavy Punch > Go Ohsatsu > Kaisen Dankai Raku

Crouching Light Kick - Adjustment

Attack hitbox reduced downwards.

Note: Adjustment made so this attack does not hit attacks with invincibility around the feet.

Normal/Chain Combo Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the feet after frame 22 of the technique expanded upward only when the attack misses. Hurtbox around the feet remains until the end of recovery only when the attack misses.

Normal/Chain Combo Jumping Medium Punch - Adjustment

Damage changed from 700 to 500.

Note: Chain combo damage changed from 500 to 300.

Chain Combo Renko Kicks (→ + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Reduced the horizontal blowback from when the first attack hits. Added a new attack hitbox to the second attack that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, making it easier to hit opponents after the first attack.

Normal/Chain Combo Korenzan (← + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Changed the hit effect on the second attack when it lands on a mid-air opponent from a knockdown slam to a ground bound.

Death Crest (Medium Punch > ← + Heavy Punch > Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Only the second attack can be canceled into a Super Art on hit. Delayed the transition timing from the first Medium Punch attack. Added 1 frame of recovery to the first attack and to the recovery of the opponent's block so that the first two attacks must be blocked.

Note: The advantage on block has not changed.

Adjusted the opponent's blowback on the first and second attacks.

Normal/Overdrive Fuhajin (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Added 8 fixed frames of hitstop when clashing with a projectile.

Overdrive Fuhajin (↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Changed attack startup from 16 to 12 frames. Changed active frames from 4 to 6 frames. Changed recovery from 25 to 21 frames. Changed technique length from 42 to 38 frames.

Normal Ankensatsu (↓↘→ + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Added initial scaling of 20% and combo scaling of 20%. Changed advantage on hit from +3 to +5. Increased pushback.

Overdrive Go Ohsatsu (↓↘→ + Medium Kick + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

When canceling from a normal attack or special move into this attack, the transition timing from the third attack into Overdrive Saihasho/Ankensatsu is now 1 frame earlier.

Note: This change is made to give this technique the same properties as using a Fuha stock to transition from Overdrive Saihasho/Ankensatsu to Overdrive Go Ohsatsu.

Normal/Overdrive Shiren-sen (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks, during a jump) - Adjustment

Juri now follows the opponent after the blowback. Attack hitbox has expanded overall. Collision pushbox expanded up and down only when the attack hits.

SA1 Sakkai Fuhazan - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Updated so the recovery of the button hold version is no longer 1 frame shorter than the normal version's. Hurtbox on 1st frame after the screen transition ends was expanded backwards.

SA3/CA Kaisen Dankai Raku - Adjustment

Adjusted so that the hurtbox on block or whiff matches the visual appearance of the attack. Recovery for the defender on block changed from 25 to 20 frames. Note: Advantage on block has not changed.

Ken

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following when the Super Art gauge is less than 2 bars.

Chin Buster > Quick Dash > Quick Dash Dragonlash Kick > Heavy Shoryuken

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following during Burnout.

Standing Heavy Punch > Medium Jinrai Kick > Kazekama Shin Kick > Shinryu Reppa

Standing Light Kick - Bug Fix

Fixed the proximity block trigger as it had a wider width than the attack hitbox. It has been changed to match the width of the attack hitbox.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Attack hitbox has been expanded slightly upward so that it can hit opponents in a mid-air spinning juggle state.

Neutral Jumping Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Attack active frames changed from 4 to 6 frames.

Quick Dash (Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Given higher priority over Overdrive techniques when the command is input from a neutral state.

Chin Buster (Medium Punch > Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Cancel timing from standing Medium Punch changed from frames 9 - 13 to frame 9 only.

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the second attack will not be performed if Heavy Kick is pressed at the same time as the second input.

Normal/Overdrive Hadoken (↓↘→ + Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the arm after the attack is performed has been reduced.

Overdrive Hadoken (↓↘→ + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 20% added.

Quick Dash Shoryuken (→↓↘ + Punch) - Adjustment

Attack startup changed from 9 to 8 frames. 3 frames added to knockdown time on hit. Upward blowback reduced for when the second attack hits. Horizontal blowback reduced for when the fourth and fifth attacks hit.

Overdrive Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Final attack damage changed from 600 to 800. Combo count upper limit increased.

Overdrive/Quick Dash Dragonlash Kick (→↓↘ + Two Kicks/Kick) - Adjustment

Input buffer time changed from 5 to 10 frames.

Heavy Jinrai Kick (↓↘→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the front body from frames 11 - 27 reduced. Attack hitbox expanded forward. Horizontal blowback reduced on hit. Drive gauge reduction on block changed from -3000 to -4000. Proximity block trigger startup changed from frame 18 to frame 13.

Normal Gorai Axe Kick (↓↘→ + Kick > → + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Hit effect on a mid-air opponent changed from knockdown slam to ground bound, and frame advantage on hit has been increased.

Normal/Overdrive Gorai Axe Kick (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks > → + Medium Kick) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium Punch is pressed at the same time as the second input.

Normal/Overdrive Senka Snap Kick (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks > → + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment Forward movement distance before attack startup increased.

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Heavy Punch is pressed at the same time as the second input.

Kasai Thrust Kick (↓↘→ + Two Kicks > → + Kick > → + Kick) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Punch are pressed at the same time as a Kick of the same strength for the second or third inputs.

SA1 Dragonlash Flame - Bug Fix

The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Shippu Jinrai-kyaku - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Damage on final hit changed from 500 to 600. Complete invincibility on frame 1 has been removed.

Kimberly

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- When Super Art gauge has less than 1 bar

Standing Medium Kick > Overdrive Vagabond Edge > Jump cancel > Jumping Medium Punch > Aerial Bushin Senpukyaku

- During Burnout

Standing Medium Kick > Medium Vagabond Edge

Standing Light Kick - Adjustment

Reduced pushback.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 500 to 700.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Damage changed from 450 to 500. Pushback reduced.

Bushin Tiger Fangs (Medium Punch > Heavy Punch) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Kick at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Bushin Prism Strikes (Light Punch > Medium Punch) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Medium Kick at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Normal/Overdrive Sprint (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Adjusted Kimberly's behavior so that she will not automatically transition into Arc Step when she comes in contact with the opponent if forward is being held in Classic controls or the SP button is being held in Modern Controls.

Normal/Overdrive Bushin Hojin Kick (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks > Kick, after Arc Step) - Bug Fix

Added a new attack hitbox that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, and fixed an issue where Bushin Hojin Kick would not combo properly after Arc Steps hits from a distance.

Overdrive Torso Cleaver (↓↘→ + Two Kicks > Light Kick) - Adjustment

Opponent's Drive gauge reduction on block changed from 4000 to 6000.

Light Vagabond Edge (↓↘→ + Light Punch) - Adjustment

Active frames changed from 2 to 3 frames. Recovery changed from 22 to 21 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -6 to -5 frames. Updated so attack range does not change during active frames 1 - 2.

Note: Properties tweaked so attack can hit easier on active frame 3.

Normal Bushin Senpukyaku (↓↙← + Kick) - Adjustment

Anti-air invincibility timing has changed from when the hitbox first appears to now occur 1 frame before the hitbox appears. From frame 1 of the technique until the attack hitbox appears, the hurtbox on the head is reduced downwards.

Medium/Heavy Bushin Senpukyaku (↓↙← + Medium/Heavy Kick) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the hitbox on the third attack should have expanded if the first or second attack hit, but did not on counter or Punish Counter.

Normal/Overdrive Bushin Senpukyaku (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where damage was reduced when landing a hit during the active frames of the first attack.

Overdrive Bushin Senpukyaku (↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Can be canceled into Super Art 2 during the fourth attack. Damage changed for the second, third, and fourth attacks from 180 to 200. First attack's hitbox expanded forward. Added more time to the fourth attack's blowback. Increased combo count limit.

Overdrive Nue Twister (↓↘→ + Punch, during a jump) - Adjustment

Changed combo scaling from 10% to 20% Increased combo count limit.

Hidden Variable (↓↙← + Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

Changed attack activation priority so that Hidden Variable has higher priority than Bushin Senpukyaku.

Note: This also applies to the Overdrive version.

SA1 Bushin Beats/Bushin Thunderous Beats - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Adjusted so that Shuriken Bomb stocks are only used when the follow-up command is input after the attack's initial hit. The follow-up command is as follows.

Classic: Hold Kick button

Modern: Hold Light Attack, SP, or Heavy Attack

Start-up changed from 12 to 10 frames. Collision pushbox expanded upwards. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible. The seventh attack's Drive gauge reduction is 4100 no matter if the follow-up is used or not.

SA1 Bushin Thunderous Beats - Adjustment

Damage on the final attack changed from 200 to 400. Drive gauge reduction on the final attack changed from 4000 to 1.

Note: This adjustment was made to ensure that the opponent's Drive gauge recovery doesn't start earlier than intended.

SA2 Bushin Scramble/Soaring Bushin Scramble - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Damage changed from 2600 to 2800. Attack hitbox expanded. A hurtbox was added as the 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible.

Note: Kimberly moves during the screen transition, so the property of avoiding ground attacks has not changed.

Fixed an issue where the Drive gauge would recover during the cutscene when used in a combo that utilized Drive Rush.

SA3/CA Bushin Ninjastar Cypher - Adjustment

Added a new attack hitbox that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, allowing Kimberly to hit opponents in front of her easier.

Lily

Assisted Combo 1 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Crouching Light Kick > Crouching Light Punch > Heavy Tomahawk Buster

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- Basic

Crouching Medium Kick > Overdrive Condor Wind > Thunderbird

- During Burnout

Crouching Medium Kick > Light Condor Spire

Drive Reversal - Adjustment

Adjusted so Lily is always considered to be in a standing state during the technique.

Standing Light Punch - Adjustment

Attack startup changed from 6 to 5 frames. Technique length changed from 16 to 15 frames.

Standing Light Kick - Adjustment

Recovery changed from 12 to 8 frames. Advantage on hit changed from +1 to +5 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -4 to -1 frames. Rapid cancel timing changed from frames 10 - 16 to frames 10 - 12. Cancel Drive Rush activation frames when the attack misses changed from frames 9 - 13 to frames 9 - 11.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Attack startup changed from 10 to 9 frames. Technique length changed from 30 to 29 frames.

Crouching Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox from frame 33 expanded forward.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Knockback time for when the first attack hits while on the ground increased. Second attack now becomes a high attack when the first attack is blocked.

Normal/Overdrive Mexican Typhoon (360 + Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

Immediate scaling changed from 20% to 10%. Hurtbox around the head expanded during frames 11 - 42.

Medium Condor Wind (↓↙← + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Reduced pushback.

Overdrive Condor Wind (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Attack startup changed from 21 to 19 frames. Technique length changed from 47 to 45 frames.

Note: Data is for the fastest attack transition.

When the button is released between frames 6 - 15, Lily will still transition to the fastest version even if the button is pressed again.

Overdrive Windclad Tomahawk Buster (→↓↘ + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Added a new attack hitbox on frame 5 that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, allowing the first attack to hit easier when used in a combo.

Heavy/Overdrive Windclad Condor Spire (↓↘→ + Heavy Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Increased horizontal blowback on hit.

SA1 Breezing Hawk - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Attack startup changed from 13 to 10 frames. Technique length changed from 104 to 101 frames. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Thunderbird - Adjustment

Damage for the final attack of the normal version changed from 1800 to 1900. Damage for the final attack of the Windclad version changed from 1600 to 1700.

SA2 Soaring Thunderbird - Adjustment

Damage for the final attack of the normal version changed from 1800 to 1900. Damage for the final attack of the Windclad version changed from 1600 to 1700. Attack startup is faster only when canceled from Overdrive Condor Spire.

Luke

Assisted Combo 1 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- When Super Art gauge is empty

Crouching Light Kick > Crouching Light Punch > Overdrive Flash Knuckle > Medium Rising Uppercut

- During Burnout

Crouching Light Kick > Crouching Light Punch > Light Flash Knuckle

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Changed so that Overdrive Flash Knuckle cancels into Super Art 2 from the second hit. Combo has now changed to the following.

- When Super Art gauge is less than 2 bars

Crouching Medium Punch > Overdrive Flash Knuckle > Medium Rising Uppercut

- During Burnout

Crouching Medium Punch > Light Flash Knuckle

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- When Super Art gauge is full

Standing Heavy Punch > Overdrive Sand Blast > Pale Rider

- When Super Art gauge is less than 3 bars

Standing Heavy Punch > Overdrive Sand Blast > Fatal Shot

- During Burnout when Super Art gauge is full

Standing Heavy Punch > Medium Sand Blast > Pale Rider

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Start up changed from 7 to 8 frames. Recovery changed from 20 to 19 frames.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from -1 to +1 frame. Collision pushbox on hit has been expanded upward.

Note: This adjustment has been made to make it more difficult for Luke to swap sides when hitting an opponent in the air.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Active frames changed from 6 to 7 frames. Recovery changed from 17 to 16 frames. Forward attack hitbox reduced during active frames 1 - 2. Camera shake added if the attack is blocked on the final active frame.

Note: This was added to make it easier to understand when Luke has an advantage.

Crouching Light Punch - Adjustment

Forward attack hitbox reduced.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 15% added. Forward attack hitbox reduced.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

The body hurtbox has been expanded forward during frames 19 - 29, only for when the attack misses.

Crouching Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Combo scaling changed from 10% to 15% Attack hitbox reduced to make it harder to hit opponents directly above Luke. Attack hitbox on the 1st active frame has been expanded forward. Upper body hurtbox during frames 7 - 8 of the technique has been expanded. The central axis of the character now moves according to the visual appearance of the technique.

Note: There may be some side effects to this, such as Luke moving forward slightly when canceling into a special move, or finding himself more susceptible to cross-ups.

Jumping Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox has been expanded downward from the 9th frame of the technique.

Note: This expanded hurtbox is invincible to projectiles.

Jumping Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox has been expanded downward from the 10th frame of the technique.

Note: This expanded hurtbox is invincible to projectiles.

Outlaw Kick (← + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Advantage on Punish Counter has changed from 19 to 17 frames. Pushback on Punish Counter has been increased.

Nose Breaker (Crouching Medium Kick > ↓ + Heavy Punch) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Kick at the same time will cause the second attack to not come out.

Fatal Shot (↓↘→ + Two Punches > Two Punches) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 700 to 1000. Super Art gauge increase changed from 400 to 1000. Drive gauge decrease changed from 2000 to 7000 on Punish Counter.

Medium Flash Knuckle (↓↙← + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Pressing the button rapidly after this attack is performed will make it harder for the hold button version to be performed by accident.

Charged Medium Flash Knuckle (↓↙← + Medium Punch (Hold)) - Adjustment

Reduced recovery by 4 frames when this attack hits super armor.

Perfect/Charged Heavy Flash Knuckle (↓↙← + Heavy Punch (Hold)) - Adjustment

Increased knockdown time by 1 frame on hit.

Overdrive Flash Knuckle (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Increased knockdown time by 10 frames on hit.

DDT (↓↙← + Two Punches > Two Punches) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 2000 to 2500. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1500 to 3000.

Normal/Overdrive No Chaser (↓↘→ + Kick/Two Kicks > Punch) - Adjustment

Active frames changed from 7 to 10 frames. Recovery changed from 19 to 16 frames.

SA3/CA Pale Rider - Adjustment

Attack hitbox during a combo on an opponent has been expanded upward. Invincibility no longer extends when performing the attack from long range.

Manon

Modern Controls - Adjustment

Dégagé can now be performed with ↓↙←+Attack.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Standing Medium Kick > Heavy Rond-point

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following.

- Basic

Révérence > Overdrive Renversé > Grand Fouetté > Révérence > Heavy Renversé > Pas de Deux

- During Burnout

Révérence > Heavy Rond-point

Uchi Mata (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Drive Impact - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where if both players are Manon and perform a Drive Impact at the same time, a clash would not occur.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Adjusted À Terre's transition timing from frames 7 - 13 to frames 11 - 13.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Input buffer will now be read from 8 frames before recovery ends.

Crouching Light Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +2 to +3 frames.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Hurtbox expanded forward from frames 21 - 22 when the attack misses.

Crouching Light Kick - Adjustment

Downward hitbox reduced.

Note: Adjustment made so this attack does not hit attacks with invincibility around the feet.

Pushback on hit and block reduced.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +2 to +3 frames. Pushback on hit reduced.

Tomoe Derrière (↘ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Increased combo count upper limit.

À Terre (Medium Punch > Medium Kick) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium Punch is pressed at the same time as the second input.

En Haut (← + Medium Kick > Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Pushback on the first attack reduced. Ground bound effect added when the second attack hits an airborne opponent. Added a new attack hitbox to the second attack that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, making it easier to hit opponents that are above Manon.

Révérence (← + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Advantage on block changed from -3 to +1. Pushback on hit reduced.

Normal Grand Fouetté (↓↘→ + Punch > Kick) - Adjustment

Camera shake added during Punish Counter.

Overdrive Grand Fouetté (↓↘→ + Two Punches > Kick) - Adjustment

Start-up changed from 11 to 10 frames.

Normal Rond-point (↓↘→ + Kick) - Adjustment

The second attack can no longer be canceled into Super Art 3/Critical Art.

Heavy Rond-point (↓↘→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

The horizontal blowback when the second attack hits an airborne opponent has been reduced.

Overdrive Rond-point (↓↘→ + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

The first attack can now be canceled into Super Art 2/3/Critical Art. Damage distribution changed from 400+400 to 500+300.

Note: If only the second attack hits, the damage remains at 400

The attack hitbox for only when an opponent is standing on the ground has been expanded forward.

Normal/Overdrive Manège Doré (→↘↓↙← + Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

The attack's input recognition frames have been shortened overall. Attack will no longer be performed with a ↘↓↙← input. After performing a forward input, the attack will no longer be performed if it next goes through a neutral or back input.

SA1 Arabesque - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Added a new attack hitbox that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, making it easier to hit opponents that are above Manon. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Étoile - Adjustment

Final attack damage changed from 850 to 950. Added a new attack hitbox to the third attack that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo, making it easier to hit opponents that are below Manon. Expanded the collision pushbox upward during frames 58 - 80.

SA3/CA Pas de Deux - Adjustment

Damage now changes depending on Manon's Medal level.

Super Art 3

Medal level 1: 4000

Medal level 2: 4100

Medal level 3: 4200

Medal level 4: 4400

Medal level 5: 4600

Critical Art

Medal level 1: 4500

Medal level 2: 4600

Medal level 3: 4700

Medal level 4: 4900

Medal level 5: 5100

Hurtbox expanded forward between frames 9 - 62 when the attack misses.

Marisa

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has now changed to the following during Burnout.

Medium Two Hitter > Medium Gladius

Marisa Style - Adjustment

It is now harder for the hold button version of heavy attacks to be performed by accident when rapidly pressing the heavy attack button after one of these techniques are performed.

Ponte Milvio (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Drive Reversal - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the advantage on this move when forcing an opponent in Burnout to block it differed from other characters.

Jumping Heavy Attacks (Charged/While Charging) - Adjustment

Landing recovery reduced by 3 frames.

Charged Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Recovery on hit and block changed from 22 to 21 frames. Advantage on hit changed from +6 to +7 frames. Advantage on block changed from +3 to +4 frames.

Normal/Charged Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Proximity block trigger startup changed from 4 frames prior to the end of the attack startup to the 2nd frame of the technique. Removed the hurtbox around the feet that appeared before the non-hold version's hitbox appeared.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Expanded the hurtbox around the feet between frames 21 - 26 of the technique.

Normal/Charged Crouching Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Proximity block trigger startup changed from 4 frames prior to the end of the attack startup to the 2nd frame of the technique.

Charged Crouching Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Disadvantage on block changed from -5 to -3 frames.

Normal/Charged Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Proximity block trigger startup changed from 4 frames prior to the end of the attack startup to the 2nd frame of the technique.

Charged Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Recovery on hit and block changed from 23 to 20 frames. Advantage on hit changed from +32 to +35 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -6 to -3 frames. Changed the opponent's damage reaction when hit while in the air.

Jumping Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Active frames changed from 5 to 7 frames.

Light Two Hitter (Light Punch > Light Punch) - Adjustment

Combo scaling changed from 25% to 15%

Falx Crusher (→ + Heavy Kick > → + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Increased forward movement before attack startup. Increased juggle state time on hit. Increased upward juggle state on hit. Increased combo count's initial value. Reduced combo count's additional value. Input buffer time changed from 5 frames to 9 frames.

Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Overdrive Normal/Charged Gladius (↓↘→ + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Initial scaling of 30% added.

Overdrive Quadriga (↓↘→ + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Pushback increased. Input buffer time changed from 5 to 10 frames.

Normal/Overdrive Phalanx (→↓↘ + Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

Cannot recover backwards on Punish Counter.

Overdrive Phalanx (→↓↘ + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Advantage on block changed from +2 to +4 frames.

Normal/Overdrive Scutum (↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Now capable of breaking super armor. Disadvantage on block changed from -5 to -3 frames.

Enfold (↓↙← + Kick > Light Punch + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +20 to +18 frames.

SA1 Javelin of Marisa - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Attack hitbox on successful counter expanded downwards. Fixed an issue where the Drive gauge would recover during the cutscene when used in a combo that utilized Drive Rush. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Meteorite - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Adjusted so the pushback is not applied to the second attack when it hits in the air. Second attack's hitbox expanded forward. Collision pushbox when jumping in the air expanded downwards. Fixed an issue where the Drive gauge would recover during the cutscene when used in a combo that utilized Drive Rush.

SA3 Goddess of the Hunt - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +19 to +14 frames.

CA Goddess of the Hunt - Adjustment

Changed distance from opponent after the attack hits so that it matches Super Art 3. Advantage on hit changed from +19 to +14 frames.

Rashid

Modern Controls - Adjustment

Changed the move performed with Jumping Light Attack from Jumping Light Kick to Jumping Light Punch.

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo changed to the following during Burnout.

Rising Kick > Heavy Arabian Cyclone > Rolling Assault

Sunset Drop (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Increased distance after hit. Increased Rashid's recovery by 3 frames after hit. Changed input buffer time from 5 to 8 frames.

Drive Impact - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the hurtbox before and after absorbing an attack with super armor was different.

Arabian Skyhigh Version Jumping Heavy Kick - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where Rashid would be invincible after hitting a mid-air opponent with this attack.

Arabian Skyhigh Version Blitz Strike (↓ + Light Punch, during a jump) - Adjustment

Reduced combo count's additional value.

Run (→, hold →) - Adjustment

Changed transition timing for Backup and Tempest Moon to be 2 frames faster.

Backup (→ + Punch, during Run) - Adjustment

Will now hit mid-air opponents. Second attack can be canceled into a Super Art. Reduced combo count additional value.

Tempest Moon (→ + Kick, during Run) - Adjustment

Can now be canceled into a Super Art.

Rising Kick (Medium Punch > Heavy Kick) - Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time as the second input will cause the second attack to not come out.

Air Current Boosted Light Spinning Mixer (↓↘→ + Light Punch) - Bug Fix

Removed anti-air invincibility from frames 3 - 5 of the technique.

Normal/Air Current Boosted Light Eagle Spike (↓↙← + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Attack can now be canceled into Super Art level 3 when landing back on the ground, but only on hit.

Wing Stroke (← + Kick, during Arabian Cyclone) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Punch are pressed at the same time.

Rolling Assault and Nail Assault (→ + Kick, during Arabian Cyclone and Kick, during Rolling Assault) - Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, attack will not be performed if Medium or Heavy Punch are pressed at the same time.

SA1 Super Rashid Kick - Bug Fix

The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible.

SA2 Ysaar - Adjustment

After Ysaar is activated, Rashid will not gain any Super Art gauge until the active frames of the whirlwind are over.

Ryu

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

The third attack, Super Art 2 Shin Hashogeki will now automatically charge to level 2. Combo has changed to the following during Burnout:

Crouching Medium Punch > Medium Hashogeki

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

Solar Plexus Strike > Crouching Medium Punch > Medium Hashogeki > Shin Shoryuken

Standing Light Punch - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced.

Standing Light Kick - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced. Pushback on block reduced. Proximity block trigger hitbox expanded to the same size as the attack hitbox.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 500 to 700.

Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +3 to +4 frames.

Crouching Light Punch - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Attack active frames changed from 3 to 4 frames. Recovery changed from 14 to 13 frames.

Crouching Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Damage from the 2nd active frame and later changed to 800 to match the 1st active frame. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1200. Drive gauge reduction on block changed from -6000 to -7500. Drive gauge reduction during Punish Counter changed from -8000 to -10000.

Jumping Medium Punch - Adjustment

Forward attack hitbox expanded on the second attack to match the size of the first attack.

Collarbone Breaker (→ + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +2 to +3 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -3 to -1 frames.

Solar Plexus Strike (→ + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Removed initial scaling. Advantage on block changed from +1 to +3 frames. Knockback time when the first attack hits an opponent changed from 15 to 25 frames.

*Affects situations such as trading hits with the opponent, etc.

Whirlwind Kick (→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Increased pushback on block. When the opponent blocks this at the corner of the stage, Ryu experiences pushback on block. Foot invincibility time changed from 13 - 19 to 13 - 20 frames. Hurtbox from frames 13 - 20 reduced upwards.

Axe Kick (← + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Ground bound effect added when the second attack hits an airborne opponent. Increased second attack's combo count additional value.

Fuwa Triple Strike (Medium Punch > Light Kick > Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

The third attack is no longer performed if the second attack misses. The third attack can now be canceled into Denjin Charge. *Press ↓+ Punch in Classic, and ↓+ Attack in Modern Disadvantage on block changed from -7 to -4.

High Double Strike (Heavy Punch > Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

The second attack can be canceled into Denjin Charge. *Press ↓+ Punch in Classic, and ↓+ Attack in Modern

Universal Adjustment

When using Classic controls, pressing Heavy Punch at the same time will cause the attack to not come out.

Normal Hadoken (↓↘→ + Punch) - Adjustment

The advantage and disadvantage on hit has changed to the following.

Light: From -1 to +1

Medium: From -3 to -1

Heavy: From -5 to -3

Reduced the forward hurtbox between the time before and immediately after activation.

Denjin Charge Hadoken (↓↘→ + Punch), Denjin Charge Hashogeki (↓↙← + Punch) - Adjustment

Adjusted so that when Ryu has a Denjin Charge stocked, the Denjin Charge version will only be performed when using the Heavy or Overdrive versions of the techniques. Pressing Light or Medium buttons will perform the normal version and not use the Denjin Charge stocked.

Light/Medium Hashogeki (↓↙← + Light/Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Reduced pushback on hit.

Denjin Charge Hashogeki (↓↙← + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Attack startup changed from 21 to 20 frames. Recovery on hit or whiff changed from 18 to 19 frames. Fixed an issue where if the attack is blocked on either the 1st active frame, or the 2nd active frame or later, the recovery would be greatly different.

Medium/Heavy/Overdrive Normal or Denjin Charge Hashogeki (↓↙← + Medium Punch/Heavy Punch/Two Punches) - Adjustment

Drive gauge decrease on block changed from -4000 to -6000.

Overdrive Denjin Charge Hashogeki (↓↙← + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 1000 to 800.

Light Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (↓↙← + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 800 to 900. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1200. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 3000. Combo count initial value increased. Combo count additional value increased. Combo count upper limit increased.

Medium Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (↓↙← + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 900 to 1000. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1300. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 3500. Combo count initial value increased. Combo count additional value increased. Combo count upper limit increased.

Heavy Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (↓↙← + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 1000 to 1200. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1400. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 4000. Combo count initial value increased. Combo count additional value increased. Combo count upper limit increased.

Overdrive Aerial Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (↓↙← + Two Kicks, during a jump) - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Added a new attack hitbox that goes up, down and forward, that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo. Collision pushbox expanded upward only when the attack hits. Increased combo count upper limit on the final attack, and fixed an issue where only the final attack would not hit in certain situations.

Light High Blade Kick (↓↘→ + Light Kick) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 1000 to 1100. Attack startup changed from 15 to 14 frames. Attack active frames changed from 9 to 6 frames. Overall technique length changed from 45 to 41 frames. Blowback time on hit increased. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1200 to 1400. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 3000. Drive gauge decrease on block changed from -4000 to -6000.

Medium High Blade Kick (↓↘→ + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 1100 to 1200. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1200 to 1400. Drive gauge increase changed from 3000 to 3500.

Heavy High Blade Kick (↓↘→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 1200 to 1400.

Overdrive High Blade Kick (↓↘→ + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Combo scaling changed from 20% to 15% Attack startup changed from 18 to 17 frames. Overall technique length changed from 55 to 54 frames. Blowback when hitting a mid-air opponent reduced.

SA1 Normal or Denjin Charge Shinku Hadoken - Adjustment / Bug Fix

Attack startup changed from 8 to 7 frames. Expanded the attack hitbox that only appears when an opponent is in a combo from the 3rd active frame and after inward. Fixed an issue where there should have been an attack hitbox only when an opponent is in a combo on the final hit of the Denjin Charge version. The 1st frame of the technique was completely invincible, and this has been changed to be only strike and throw invincible. Can now be performed even if an Overdrive Hadoken is still on the screen.

SA2 Shin Hashogeki - Adjustment

Damage has changed to the following.

Normal (level 1): From 2600 to 2800

Normal (level 2): From 2800 to 2900

Denjin Charge (level 1): From 3000 to 3200

Denjin Charge (level 2): From 3200 to 3300

Removed projectile clash hitbox.

SA3 Shin Shoryuken - Adjustment

Non-cinematic version damage changed from 2600 to 3600. Expanded the attack hitbox upward from the 3rd active frame and later. Attack now comes out faster only when canceled into from a Heavy Shoryuken.

Zangief

Modern Controls - Adjustment

Changed the attacks performed to the following.

Standing Light Attack: From Standing Light Punch to Standing Light Kick

Crouching Light Attack: From Crouching Light Kick to Crouching Light Punch

→+Heavy Attack: From Headbutt to Cyclone Wheel Kick

Assisted Combo 1 - Adjustment

Pressing AUTO+Light attack will now perform Crouching Light Kick instead of Standing Light Kick. To go along with the above change, combo has now changed to the following.

- Basic

Standing Light Kick > Double Lariat > Crouching Light Kick > Standing Light Punch > Overdrive Double Lariat

- During Burnout

Crouching Light Kick > Standing Light Punch > Double Lariat

Assisted Combo 2 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

- Basic

Crouching Medium Punch > Overdrive Double Lariat > Cyclone Lariat

- During Burnout

Crouching Medium Punch > Double Lariat

Assisted Combo 3 - Adjustment

Combo has changed to the following.

- Basic

Headbutt > Overdrive Double Lariat > Bolshoi Storm Buster

- During Burnout

Headbutt > Double Lariat

Capture Suplex (Backwards Throw) - Universal Adjustment

Distance increased between characters when the opponent is thrown into the corner.

Standing Light Kick - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced.

Standing Medium Punch - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced. Super Art gauge increase changed from 500 to 700.

Standing Medium Kick - Adjustment

Damage changed from 800 to 900. Attack hitbox expanded forward. Super Art gauge increase changed from 700 to 900. Drive gauge increase changed from 2500 to 3000. Drive gauge reduction on block changed from 5000 to 6000. Drive gauge reduction on Punish Counter changed from 6000 to 8000.

Charged Standing Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Damage changed from 1000 to 1400. Drive gauge increase changed from 5000 to 6000 Drive gauge reduction on block changed from 8000 to 10000. Drive gauge reduction on Punish Counter changed from 12000 to 13000. Super armor hitbox during the active frames of the attack expanded up to the hurtbox on the arms. Camera shake effect added on Punish Counter.

Standing Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Camera shake effect added on Punish Counter.

Crouching Medium Punch - Adjustment

Pushback on hit reduced. Super Art gauge increase changed from 500 to 800. Drive gauge increase changed from 2500 to 3000. Drive gauge reduction on block changed from 5000 to 6000. Drive gauge reduction on Punish Counter changed from 6000 to 8000.

Crouching Medium Kick - Adjustment

Advantage on hit changed from +2 to +3 frames. Pushback on hit reduced. Super Art gauge increase changed from 600 to 700. Drive gauge reduction on Punish Counter changed from 6000 to 8000.

Crouching Heavy Punch - Adjustment

Hit effect on Punish Counter is now a ground bound. Attack startup changed from 12 to 11 frames. Active frames changed from 8 to 9 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -19 to -20 frames. Increased distance moved forward during technique. Increased blowback time when hitting with the base of the attack. Buffered inputs are now allowed 10 frames before the attack recovers.

Crouching Heavy Kick - Adjustment

Hurtbox around the foot before the attack startup (11th frame) removed. Forward hurtbox during active frames reduced.

Charged Jumping Heavy Kick - Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the combo hit display would not count correctly.

Hellstab (↘ + Medium Punch) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 600 to 700. Drive gauge increase changed from 2500 to 3000.

Headbutt (→ + Heavy Punch) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 900 to 1000. Advantage on hit changed from +6 to +7 frames. Super Art gauge increase changed from 500 to 1000. Drive gauge increase changed from 3500 to 4000. Drive gauge reduction on block changed from 6000 to 8000. Drive gauge reduction on Punish Counter changed from 8000 to 11000.

Knee Hammer (→ + Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 600 to 700. Recovery changed from 14 to 13 frames. Advantage on hit changed from ±0 to +1 frames. Disadvantage on block changed from -4 to -3 frames. Pushback on hit reduced. Super Art gauge increase changed from 700 to 800. Drive gauge increase changed from 2500 to 3000. Drive gauge reduction on block changed from 5000 to 6000.

Cyclone Wheel Kick (→ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Disadvantage on block changed from -12 to -9 frames. Added a new attack hitbox that is only applied when an opponent is in a combo during active frames 3-4, making it easier to hit opponents below than Zangief. Hurtbox around the feet during recovery expanded forward. Pushback on block increased. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1200. Drive gauge increase change from 3500 to 4500. Drive gauge decrease on block changed from 4000 to 6000. Now moves back during recovery.

Smetana Dropkick (↘ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1200. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 4000. Drive gauge decrease on block changed from 6000 to 8000. Drive gauge decrease on Punish Counter changed from 10000 to 11000. Camera shake effect added on Punish Counter.

Flying Headbutt (↑ + Heavy Punch, during a neutral jump) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 800 to 900. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1000 to 1200. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 3000.

Machine Gun Chops (Medium Punch > Medium Punch > Medium Punch) - Adjustment

First attack pushback on hit reduced. First attack hitbox expanded forward.

Power Stomps (↓↓ + Medium Kick > Medium Kick > Medium Kick) - Adjustment

Second attack can be canceled into a special move.

Universal Adjustment

While using Classic controls, the final attack will not be performed if Medium Punch is pressed at the same time as the last input.

Normal Double Lariat (Two Punches) - Adjustment

Damage changed from 1200 to 1400. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1150 to 1600. Drive gauge increase changed from 2000 to 4000. Final attack's combo count initial value decreased. Final attack's combo count additional value decreased.

Overdrive Double Lariat (Three Punches) - Adjustment

First attack's damage changed from 500 to 700. Super Art gauge increase changed from 1150 to 1600. Input buffer time changed from 5 to 8 frames.

Normal Screw Piledriver (360 + Punch) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 3300 to 4000. Drive gauge increase changed from 5000 to 7000.

Overdrive Screw Piledriver (360 + Two Punches) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 3300 to 4000.

Normal Borscht Dynamite (360 + Kick, during a jump) - Adjustment

Opponents who are defenseless in the air can now be grabbed.

Note: Follow-up attack limitation is much stricter than for the Overdrive version.

Combo scaling of 20% added.

When used during a combo, the attack hitbox has been expanded to be the same size as the Overdrive version.

Super Art gauge increase changed from 3300 to 4000.

Overdrive Borscht Dynamite (360 + Two Kicks, during a jump) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 3300 to 4000.

Normal Russian Suplex (→↘↓↙← + Kick) – Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 3300 to 5000.

Drive gauge increase changed from 5000 to 7000.

Overdrive Russian Suplex (→↘↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 5000 to 6500.

Normal/Overdrive Siberian Express (→↘↓↙← + Kick/Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Super Art gauge increase changed from 3300 to 4000.

Overdrive Siberian Express (→↘↓↙← + Two Kicks) - Adjustment

Forward movement speed increased when absorbing an attack with the far range version of this attack.

Tundra Storm (↓↓ + Heavy Kick) - Adjustment

Counter hitbox expanded inwards.

After a successful counter, the active frames of the hitbox that grabs the opponent is changed from 2 to 3 frames.

Adjusted so that this does not work against attacks from behind.

That covers the Street Fighter 6 Version 202405 patch notes. For more Street Fighter 6 coverage, stay on the topic here at Shacknews.