NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) business has been thriving lately thanks to its advancements in AI infrastructure. Today, the company released its earnings report for Q1 2025, showing a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations.

NVIDIA published its Q1 2025 earnings results shortly after the markets closed today. The company’s $26 billion in revenue beats the $24.6 billion expectation. NVIDIA tallied $6.12 in earnings per-share during the quarter, which beats the expectation of $5.59.

CEO Jensen Huang provided a statement on the quarter in the press release.

The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence. AI will bring significant productivity gains to nearly every industry and help companies be more cost- and energy-efficient, while expanding revenue opportunities.

NVIDIA continues to be one of the highest-performing companies in tech.