New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations

NVIDIA's hot streak continues with another quarterly beat on revenue and EPS numbers.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) business has been thriving lately thanks to its advancements in AI infrastructure. Today, the company released its earnings report for Q1 2025, showing a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations.

NVIDIA published its Q1 2025 earnings results shortly after the markets closed today. The company’s $26 billion in revenue beats the $24.6 billion expectation. NVIDIA tallied $6.12 in earnings per-share during the quarter, which beats the expectation of $5.59.

NVIDIA's stock chart on May 22, 2025.

CEO Jensen Huang provided a statement on the quarter in the press release.

NVIDIA continues to be one of the highest-performing companies in tech. For more financial news in the technology world, stay here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola