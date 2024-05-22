NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
NVIDIA's hot streak continues with another quarterly beat on revenue and EPS numbers.
NVIDIA’s (NVDA) business has been thriving lately thanks to its advancements in AI infrastructure. Today, the company released its earnings report for Q1 2025, showing a beat on both revenue and EPS expectations.
NVIDIA published its Q1 2025 earnings results shortly after the markets closed today. The company’s $26 billion in revenue beats the $24.6 billion expectation. NVIDIA tallied $6.12 in earnings per-share during the quarter, which beats the expectation of $5.59.
CEO Jensen Huang provided a statement on the quarter in the press release.
NVIDIA continues to be one of the highest-performing companies in tech. For more financial news in the technology world, stay here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
-
H100 prices so low, they are practically giving them away!
https://www.amazon.com/Tesla-NVIDIA-Learning-Compute-Graphics/dp/B0C3XH4QSJ
-