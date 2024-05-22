NVIDIA (NVDA) announces a 10-to-1 stock split, increases dividend NVIDIA's upcoming stock split will go into effect starting in the first week of June 2024.

The NVIDIA company remains one of the most dynamic and well-performing companies in a world where artificial intelligence and graphics technology are ongoing crazes, so it should come as no surprise that all eyes were on the company as it announced its Q1 2025 earnings results. The company had a lot of interesting information to share, but notable among that info was the announcement of a 10-to-1 stock split, which is going to make way for increased dividend once the split is complete.

NVIDIA announced the stock split and increased quarterly cash dividend in its Q1 2025 earnings results posted on its investor relations website this week. The action will split NVIDIA’s issued common stock into 10 shares for every one currently existing share with the aim of making the stock more accessible employees and investors. The split will go into effect starting on June 7, 2024. Additionally, quarterly cash dividends will be raised 150% to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2025 results and the announcement of its upcoming stock split.

Source: Google

NVIDIA continues to be one of the star players in the AI landscape. Its technology powers a wealth of artificial intelligence technologies in various sectors of tech, including graphics technology, generative AI, medical tech application, and much more. Pair this with its cutting-edge products in GPU and CPU space allowing for ray-traced visuals and more, and NVIDIA has a bustling business that is raking in cash for the company to continue to grow and expand.

With the new stock split coming up in June, it will be interesting to see what comes next for NVIDIA. For this and more earnings results reporting out of the tech and gaming industry, stay tuned here at Shacknews for the latest.