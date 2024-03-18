New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA reveals Blackwell AI superchip at GTC 2024

NVIDIA's new GPU is designed to power generative AI.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA
4

NVIDIA has seen tremendous growth over the past year thanks to its AI infrastructure. As the company continues to increase its position in artificial intelligence, NVIDIA has announced the latest addition to its hardware lineup. Blackwell is NVIDIA’s new AI superchip, and it’s said to pack 4x the processing power as its predecessor.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed Blackwell on stage during GTC. Described as a platform for AI, Blackwell is designed to enhance AI computing. Huang held the superchip up next to Hopper, showing Blackwell’s massive increase in size over its predecessor. The Blackwell GB200 will be the first in the new line and is set to release later this year.

An image of the NVIDIA Blackwell with specs listed.

Source: NVIDIA

Interestingly enough, this news comes just days after it was discovered that OpenAI is looking to secure funding for its own line of AI processors in a move to reduce its reliance on NVIDIA’s infrastructure. As we continue to follow NVIDIA’s moves in the AI space, stick with us here at Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola