NVIDIA reveals Blackwell AI superchip at GTC 2024 NVIDIA's new GPU is designed to power generative AI.

NVIDIA has seen tremendous growth over the past year thanks to its AI infrastructure. As the company continues to increase its position in artificial intelligence, NVIDIA has announced the latest addition to its hardware lineup. Blackwell is NVIDIA’s new AI superchip, and it’s said to pack 4x the processing power as its predecessor.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed Blackwell on stage during GTC. Described as a platform for AI, Blackwell is designed to enhance AI computing. Huang held the superchip up next to Hopper, showing Blackwell’s massive increase in size over its predecessor. The Blackwell GB200 will be the first in the new line and is set to release later this year.



Source: NVIDIA

Interestingly enough, this news comes just days after it was discovered that OpenAI is looking to secure funding for its own line of AI processors in a move to reduce its reliance on NVIDIA’s infrastructure. As we continue to follow NVIDIA’s moves in the AI space, stick with us here at Shacknews.