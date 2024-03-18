OpenAI in talks with Abu Dhabi investment company to fund new AI processors OpenAI is hoping to reduce its dependence on NVIDIA's line of AI processing chips.

As a leader in AI technology, OpenAI is looking to further cement its spot in the field and forge a path for long term success by manufacturing its own processors. According to a new report, the Chat GPT maker has engaged in talks with an Abu Dhabi investment company to finance its proprietary AI chips.

News of OpenAI’s plan to start producing its own processors comes by way of the Financial Times. According to the publication, OpenAI is in serious talks with MGX, a state-funded investment company in the United Arab Emirates to secure funding for its new AI processors. It’s an endeavor estimated to cost hundreds of billions of dollars over the next several years.



The report states that the deal would suit both parties’ interests, as OpenAI looks to decrease its reliance on NVIDIA’s chips and the United Arab Emirates seeks to establish itself as a major player in the AI business. “They’re looking at creating a structure that will put Abu Dhabi at the centre of this AI strategy with global partners around the world,” said one of the Financial Times’ sources.

Following the runaway success of ChatGPT, OpenAI continues to make moves to solidify itself as an AI juggernaut. The company most recently unveiled AI video generator Sora. Stick with Shacknews for the latest developments in artificial intelligence.