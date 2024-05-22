New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA (NVDA) forecasts Q2 2025 revenue above analyst estimates

NVIDIA appears confident in how its business will perform in the upcoming quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings report is out and shows the beat on both earnings and revenue. The tech company expects the good times to keep rolling into Q2. NVIDIA’s revenue forecast for Q2 2025 came in above analysts’ expectations.

NVIDIA shared its revenue forecast for Q2 2025 alongside its results for Q1 today. The company is expecting to bring in $28 billion in revenue against an expectation of $26.7 billion from Wall Street.

Jensen Huang standing on stage.

NVIDIA’s confidence going into the next quarter is well-founded, given it's coming off a revenue and earnings beat with massive gross margins. The company’s advancements in AI technology and LLM training have put it at the center of the AI movement in the tech industry.

NVIDIA stock was valued as high as $992.57 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $949.50. Stick with Shacknews for the latest news where finance and technology intersect.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

