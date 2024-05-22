NVIDIA (NVDA) forecasts Q2 2025 revenue above analyst estimates NVIDIA appears confident in how its business will perform in the upcoming quarter.

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings report is out and shows the beat on both earnings and revenue. The tech company expects the good times to keep rolling into Q2. NVIDIA’s revenue forecast for Q2 2025 came in above analysts’ expectations.

NVIDIA shared its revenue forecast for Q2 2025 alongside its results for Q1 today. The company is expecting to bring in $28 billion in revenue against an expectation of $26.7 billion from Wall Street.

NVIDIA’s confidence going into the next quarter is well-founded, given it's coming off a revenue and earnings beat with massive gross margins. The company’s advancements in AI technology and LLM training have put it at the center of the AI movement in the tech industry.

NVIDIA stock was valued as high as $992.57 in after-hours trading after ending the day at $949.50.