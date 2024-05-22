Arrowhead Game Studios hires new CEO as Johan Pilestedt shifts to CCO role Shams Jorjani will take over as CEO of the Helldivers 2 studio as Pilestedt focuses his full attention into working with the developers.

A shift in leadership is happening at Helldivers developer Arrowhead Game Studios this week as soon-to-be ex-CEO Johan Pilestedt steps down from the position to take on a Chief Creative Officer role. Shams Jorjani will step up to take the position as new CEO of Arrowhead and take over its business operations. Meanwhile, Pilestedt’s new role is meant to allow him to focus more heavily on working with the development team on Helldivers 2 content and updates.

Johan Pilestedt announced the details of his exit from the Arrowhead Game Studios CEO role in a post on his personal social media, where he also announced the new CEO:

Big update, I've decided to hire Shams Jorjani as the new CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios! We go way back and I wouldn't trust the business in any other hands than his (...and he comes with an impressive resume and love for games).



But what about me and my involvement in Helldivers 2? Well, I'm glad you asked! I am taking the role of Chief Creative Officer, which means I will spend MORE time with the team and 100% of my focus on the games and community!

It will be an interesting spin for Johan Pilestedt to step away from the CEO role of Arrowhead, and it remains to be seen if it will change his presence online in regards to Helldivers 2. Pilestedt has been a very transparent voice on the updates, ongoing feature development, and critical feedback for the game, seemingly open to answering questions left and right and speaking to the state of the game. However, that has also made him an easy target for dogpiling when things go wrong, such as when PlayStation made the decision to make a PSN account mandatory for Helldivers 2.

Either way, it looks like Pilestedt is set to shift his focus at Arrowhead Game Studios as Jorjani takes up his role. Stay tuned for further news on Helldivers 2 and more right here at Shacknews.