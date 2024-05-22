New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Arrowhead Game Studios hires new CEO as Johan Pilestedt shifts to CCO role

Shams Jorjani will take over as CEO of the Helldivers 2 studio as Pilestedt focuses his full attention into working with the developers.
TJ Denzer
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios
A shift in leadership is happening at Helldivers developer Arrowhead Game Studios this week as soon-to-be ex-CEO Johan Pilestedt steps down from the position to take on a Chief Creative Officer role. Shams Jorjani will step up to take the position as new CEO of Arrowhead and take over its business operations. Meanwhile, Pilestedt’s new role is meant to allow him to focus more heavily on working with the development team on Helldivers 2 content and updates.

Johan Pilestedt announced the details of his exit from the Arrowhead Game Studios CEO role in a post on his personal social media, where he also announced the new CEO:

It will be an interesting spin for Johan Pilestedt to step away from the CEO role of Arrowhead, and it remains to be seen if it will change his presence online in regards to Helldivers 2. Pilestedt has been a very transparent voice on the updates, ongoing feature development, and critical feedback for the game, seemingly open to answering questions left and right and speaking to the state of the game. However, that has also made him an easy target for dogpiling when things go wrong, such as when PlayStation made the decision to make a PSN account mandatory for Helldivers 2.

Either way, it looks like Pilestedt is set to shift his focus at Arrowhead Game Studios as Jorjani takes up his role. Stay tuned for further news on Helldivers 2 and more right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

