Evening Reading - May 15, 2024

Happy anniversary to thatgamecompany!

18 years of thatgamecompany! 🎉



From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the players and community that have supported us and allowed us to continue creating beautiful games for all these years. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/9CG2cqM6ml — thatgamecompany (@thatgamecompany) May 15, 2024

Can't believe these folks have been around for 18 years!

Farewell to the Mirage Hotel

After 34 amazing years, The Mirage Hotel & Casino will be ceasing operations on July 17, 2024. We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests. https://t.co/FyFoJdbrTM — The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) May 15, 2024

Curious to see if someone buys the joint.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition goodies

Assassin's Creed Shadows gets a Collector's Edition exclusive to GameStop for $279.99.



The Collector's Edition includes:

Yasuke & Naoe statue

Collector’s art book (84 pages)

2 sumi-e lithographs

Steelbook case

Naoe’s katana tsuba (sword guard)

Creed wall scroll

World map… pic.twitter.com/o57ysfMaET — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 15, 2024

Thoughts? I kind of want those statues.

Adley Rutschman walkoff home run!

Go Os!

Scouting report on a 7-month old

As requested from listener @KSBWDrea: A scouting report on my 7th month old son...



💥 Elite measurables

💥 Athletic freak?

💥 Couple red flags



New mailbag pod with @Foxworth24 and @CKravitz17!



🎧: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF

📺: https://t.co/Cn7lDQiz21 pic.twitter.com/L0ZyGFDoXD — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 15, 2024

I hear he's a bit of a sloppy lockermate.

The LA Chargers release announce their 2024 schedule

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

For the uninitiated, the Chargers' social team goes all out on their schedule announcement videos every year. This one is no exception. Enjoy.

Canton, Ohio Weather Report 5/15/24

They should put this dude in Twisters.

