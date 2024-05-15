Evening Reading - May 15, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver review: Existential Bubblegum Crises
- NieR producer teases new project with director & composer
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes review: A neo-noir puzzle box
- Hi-Fi Rush gets final update as studio promises physical edition is still coming
- Assassins Creed Shadows leaps into Japan this November
- Raspberry Pi IPO likely headed for London Stock Exchange
- Starbreeze Studios appoints CFO Mats Juhl as interim CEO
- Divinity is getting nerfed, again
- Xbox & ByoWave announce 'snap & play' Proteus accessibility controller
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy anniversary to thatgamecompany!
18 years of thatgamecompany! 🎉— thatgamecompany (@thatgamecompany) May 15, 2024
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the players and community that have supported us and allowed us to continue creating beautiful games for all these years. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/9CG2cqM6ml
Can't believe these folks have been around for 18 years!
Farewell to the Mirage Hotel
After 34 amazing years, The Mirage Hotel & Casino will be ceasing operations on July 17, 2024. We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests. https://t.co/FyFoJdbrTM— The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) May 15, 2024
Curious to see if someone buys the joint.
Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition goodies
Assassin's Creed Shadows gets a Collector's Edition exclusive to GameStop for $279.99.— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 15, 2024
The Collector's Edition includes:
Yasuke & Naoe statue
Collector’s art book (84 pages)
2 sumi-e lithographs
Steelbook case
Naoe’s katana tsuba (sword guard)
Creed wall scroll
World map… pic.twitter.com/o57ysfMaET
Thoughts? I kind of want those statues.
Adley Rutschman walkoff home run!
ADLEY RUTSCHMAN #WALKOFF HOMER! pic.twitter.com/OtmJD5yGLO— MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2024
Go Os!
Scouting report on a 7-month old
As requested from listener @KSBWDrea: A scouting report on my 7th month old son...— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 15, 2024
💥 Elite measurables
💥 Athletic freak?
💥 Couple red flags
New mailbag pod with @Foxworth24 and @CKravitz17!
🎧: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF
📺: https://t.co/Cn7lDQiz21 pic.twitter.com/L0ZyGFDoXD
I hear he's a bit of a sloppy lockermate.
The LA Chargers release announce their 2024 schedule
should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8
For the uninitiated, the Chargers' social team goes all out on their schedule announcement videos every year. This one is no exception. Enjoy.
Canton, Ohio Weather Report 5/15/24
#CantonOhioWeatherReport #Rain #Thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/CLKzDSyaRy— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 16, 2024
They should put this dude in Twisters.
-
