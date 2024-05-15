New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - May 15, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for the latest edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy anniversary to thatgamecompany!

Can't believe these folks have been around for 18 years!

Farewell to the Mirage Hotel

Curious to see if someone buys the joint.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition goodies

Thoughts? I kind of want those statues.

Adley Rutschman walkoff home run!

Go Os!

Scouting report on a 7-month old

I hear he's a bit of a sloppy lockermate.

The LA Chargers release announce their 2024 schedule

For the uninitiated, the Chargers' social team goes all out on their schedule announcement videos every year. This one is no exception. Enjoy.

Canton, Ohio Weather Report 5/15/24

They should put this dude in Twisters.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy.
The Fall Guy was decent. You're probably better off just playing Bubbletron though.
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola