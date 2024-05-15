Xbox & ByoWave announce 'snap & play' Proteus accessibility controller
The controller will retail at $299 USD, can be pre-ordered for a discount, and will ship in fall 2024.
Xbox has announced a collaboration with ByoWave to bring out another innovation in accessible video game hardware for disabled gamers and those with special needs. The Proteus Controller Kit is a “snap and play” controller composed of multiple attachable and detachable parts that can be assembled for a wide variety of situations. The controller is up for pre-order now and is slated to ship in fall 2024.
Xbox announced the Proteus controller in an Xbox Wire blog post celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day while Byowave put up pre-orders for the controller on its own website. The controller is a close collaboration between ByoWave and the Designed for Xbox team:
The Proteus controller will retail for $299 USD, but pre-orders can get it at a special discount for $255. For that price, here’s a rundown of what comes in the package for the controller:
- Power Cube - 2 pieces
- Charge Spacer - 1 piece
- Analog Cube - 1 Left, 1 Right
- Half Cube - 1 piece
- Edge Spacer - 2 pieces
- Xbox Peripheral - 1 piece
- XYAB Peripheral - 1 piece
- Dpad Peripheral - 1 piece
- Trigger Peripheral - 1 Left, 1 Right
- One Button Peripheral - 2 pieces
- Mini Analog Stick - 1 piece
- Socket Cover - 9 pieces
- Plug Cover - 1 piece
- Plug Mount Cover - 1 piece
With the fall 2024 release window, there is plenty of time to learn more about the Proteus controller. Stay tuned to our Accessibility topic as we follow this controller for further updates and a concrete release date.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Xbox & ByoWave announce 'snap & play' Proteus accessibility controller