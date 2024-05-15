New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox & ByoWave announce 'snap & play' Proteus accessibility controller

The controller will retail at $299 USD, can be pre-ordered for a discount, and will ship in fall 2024.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via ByoWave
1

Xbox has announced a collaboration with ByoWave to bring out another innovation in accessible video game hardware for disabled gamers and those with special needs. The Proteus Controller Kit is a “snap and play” controller composed of multiple attachable and detachable parts that can be assembled for a wide variety of situations. The controller is up for pre-order now and is slated to ship in fall 2024.

Xbox announced the Proteus controller in an Xbox Wire blog post celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day while Byowave put up pre-orders for the controller on its own website. The controller is a close collaboration between ByoWave and the Designed for Xbox team:

The entire contents of the Proteus controller kit from ByoWave and Designed for Xbox
The ByoWave Proteus Controller Kit is set to feature a wealth of attachments and covers for a deeply customizable and accessible controller experience.
Source: ByoWave

The Proteus controller will retail for $299 USD, but pre-orders can get it at a special discount for $255. For that price, here’s a rundown of what comes in the package for the controller:

  • Power Cube - 2 pieces
  • Charge Spacer - 1 piece
  • Analog Cube - 1 Left, 1 Right
  • Half Cube - 1 piece
  • Edge Spacer - 2 pieces
  • Xbox Peripheral - 1 piece
  • XYAB Peripheral - 1 piece
  • Dpad Peripheral - 1 piece
  • Trigger Peripheral - 1 Left, 1 Right
  • One Button Peripheral - 2 pieces
  • Mini Analog Stick - 1 piece
  • Socket Cover - 9 pieces
  • Plug Cover - 1 piece
  • Plug Mount Cover - 1 piece

With the fall 2024 release window, there is plenty of time to learn more about the Proteus controller. Stay tuned to our Accessibility topic as we follow this controller for further updates and a concrete release date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola