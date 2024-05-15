Xbox & ByoWave announce 'snap & play' Proteus accessibility controller The controller will retail at $299 USD, can be pre-ordered for a discount, and will ship in fall 2024.

Xbox has announced a collaboration with ByoWave to bring out another innovation in accessible video game hardware for disabled gamers and those with special needs. The Proteus Controller Kit is a “snap and play” controller composed of multiple attachable and detachable parts that can be assembled for a wide variety of situations. The controller is up for pre-order now and is slated to ship in fall 2024.

Xbox announced the Proteus controller in an Xbox Wire blog post celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day while Byowave put up pre-orders for the controller on its own website. The controller is a close collaboration between ByoWave and the Designed for Xbox team:

The Designed for Xbox team has been collaborating closely with our partners at ByoWave to develop the Proteus Controller, a modular adaptive kit giving disabled gamers the tools to build their own way to play. The unique modular video game controller kit features innovative ‘snap and play’ parts that easily connect together and comes with everything that gamers need to play their favorite Xbox and PC games right out of the box.

The ByoWave Proteus Controller Kit is set to feature a wealth of attachments and covers for a deeply customizable and accessible controller experience.

Source: ByoWave

The Proteus controller will retail for $299 USD, but pre-orders can get it at a special discount for $255. For that price, here’s a rundown of what comes in the package for the controller:

Power Cube - 2 pieces

Charge Spacer - 1 piece

Analog Cube - 1 Left, 1 Right

Half Cube - 1 piece

Edge Spacer - 2 pieces

Xbox Peripheral - 1 piece

XYAB Peripheral - 1 piece

Dpad Peripheral - 1 piece

Trigger Peripheral - 1 Left, 1 Right

One Button Peripheral - 2 pieces

Mini Analog Stick - 1 piece

Socket Cover - 9 pieces

Plug Cover - 1 piece

Plug Mount Cover - 1 piece

With the fall 2024 release window, there is plenty of time to learn more about the Proteus controller. Stay tuned to our Accessibility topic as we follow this controller for further updates and a concrete release date.