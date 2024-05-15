Assassins Creed Shadows leaps into Japan this November Assassin's Creed Shadows features Samurai and Shinobi protagonists.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will tackle a long-requested setting for Ubisoft’s action-adventure series: Japan. Specifically, the late 16th century. We learned as such in the first full trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is set to arrive on November 15, 2024.

The first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows was shared by Ubisoft this afternoon. The latest installment in the series features two protagonists in Naoe and Yasuke, who are Shinobi and Samurai, respectively. In a character introduction video, developers discuss the historical context around the two protagonists and how their stories intertwine.

We expect to learn more about Assassin’s Creed Shadows at the June 7 Ubisoft Forward. Be sure to bookmark our Assassin’s Creed Shadows topic page for future updates as we inch towards the release.