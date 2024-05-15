Hi-Fi Rush gets final update as studio promises physical edition is still coming Even with Tango Gameworks shutting down, the studio has promised a physical release of Hi-Fi Rush is still happening, and a final update launched today.

Tango Gameworks may be shutting down, but the remaining work the studio intended to do on Hi-Fi Rush will continue to completion. The studio recently shared an update on what’s going on with final bits of the game. That included promising that the physical version is still happening. An update was also released that will act as the last patch to the game.

Tango Gameworks shared the details on Hi-Fi Rush’s physical version in a recent post on the game’s social media, while the patch rolled out in a Steam Developer blog post. The update on the physical edition was as follows:

Thank you all for your continued support. We’re working to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi RUSH with our partners at Limited Run Games, as well as a final patch to address some minor issues releasing later today.

❤️ — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) May 15, 2024

Hi-Fi Rush Update 9 Patch Notes

Hi-Fi Rush Update 9 was released on all available platforms earlier today and can be found below:

PlayStation 5 and PC

(Track 01) After reducing QA-1MIL to zero health, a collision issue would occur where players would fall out of the geometry. Chai will now properly fall to the ground, instead of into the abyss.

(Track 01) Fixed an issue during the latter half of the 2D area whereby the camera would not follow Chai when the elevating lift falls.

(Track 02) Corrected a defect whereby if you touched Rekka during her electric charge, your final Rank would not correlate with the Chorus score.

Some issues would occur when trying to use Macaron’s Gravity Well while Rhythm Parrying an enemy. Well, this is now fixed!

(Track 03) Cutscenes previously would not play correctly if a Health Tank was consumed during the fight with the HG-0G. Feel free to block a few more hits with your face because this bug is fixed!

Fixed various text issues.

All Platforms

(Track 01) We also QA’d some other issues during the QA-1MIL fight, particularly around transitions between phases.

Fixed even more text bugs! They just don’t stop!

Drink prices adjusted in Vandelay vending machines to reflect local currency conversion.

The closure of Tango Gameworks was announced alongside Arkane Austin earlier this month, but it seems Tango will at least get to finish what it was working on with the impeccable Hi-Fi Rush. For more updates, stay tuned here at Shacknews.