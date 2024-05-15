Raspberry Pi IPO likely headed for London Stock Exchange The popular Sony-backed single-chip computer maker is making waves in the UK as it plans to launch its IPO on London's main stock market.

Raspberry Pi’s computers have been a versatile and popular product for tech heads and DIY-ers for quite a long time, but soon the company will be listing itself to be publicly traded and it looks like its initial public offering (IPO) is headed for the London Stock Exchange. The company has been planning an IPO for quite some time and it may finally be pulling the trigger soon with the most recent confirmation of its plans.

The Raspberry Pi company shared details about its plans to list on London’s main stock market this week, as reported by CNBC. The company also uploaded a wealth of documents related to its IPO and intentions to go public on its investor relations website. In one of those filings, the company announced plans to publish a registration document which would include business disclosures. Raspberry Pi CEO and founder Eben Upton called the IPO a strong opportunity for the company’s Raspberry Pi Foundation charity, claiming the move will expand its “outstanding work to enable young people to realize their potential through the power of computing.”

Products like the Raspberry Pi 5 (seen here with the optional M.2 Hat+) have made the company one of the most popular DIY computers in the world.

Source: Raspberry Pi

This IPO would also be a major win for the London Stock Exchange, where London has had trouble attracting high-level and global tech firms. Even a number of major UK tech firms have chosen US markets over London’s stock market for IPO listings in the last few years. A major loss was chipmaker Arm Holdings Ltd, which despite being based in the UK, listed on the NASDAQ in 2023.

With Raspberry Pi’s IPO looming and looking like it will land in London, stay tuned for more updates to this story as they drop. We’ll share the latest details here at Shacknews.