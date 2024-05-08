Evening Reading - May 8, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Kojima's new LEGO set

He should record himself building it and post it on YouTube.

New The Office spin-off will follow a dying newspaper

The new ‘THE OFFICE’ series will follow the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew as they focus on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper & its volunteer reporters.



Set in the same universe as the original series. pic.twitter.com/PRrn5uhNUP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2024

I dig the concept. Still cautiously optimistic about this one.

The funniest moment in Abigail

Dan Stevens with the line reading of 2024 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cc5GJEMQln — DeVaughn Taylor (@_daddydisco) May 7, 2024

I have mixed thoughts about this movie overall, but this line got me good.

Nikola Jokic wins his 3rd MVP

Deserved! Dude is probably the greatest Nugget in history.

New trailer for Twisters

Can't wait to watch this in a Dolby theater.

If Venasaur was real

I think I've seen one of these in Baltimore before.

Microsoft says it needs games like Hi-Fi Rush

Just baffling anytime someone from this company speaks.

If Paddington was in Challengers

I Photoshop Paddington into a movie, game, or TV show until I forget: Day 1155 pic.twitter.com/ZNZYM3ey6S — Jaythechou (@jaythechou) May 8, 2024

The only way to improve this movie.

