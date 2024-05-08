New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 8, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kojima's new LEGO set

He should record himself building it and post it on YouTube.

New The Office spin-off will follow a dying newspaper

I dig the concept. Still cautiously optimistic about this one.

The funniest moment in Abigail

I have mixed thoughts about this movie overall, but this line got me good.

Nikola Jokic wins his 3rd MVP

Deserved! Dude is probably the greatest Nugget in history.

New trailer for Twisters

Can't wait to watch this in a Dolby theater.

If Venasaur was real

I think I've seen one of these in Baltimore before.

Microsoft says it needs games like Hi-Fi Rush

Just baffling anytime someone from this company speaks.

If Paddington was in Challengers

The only way to improve this movie.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Miles, Gwen, and Peter in Into the Spider-Verse.
My Spidey Senses are tingling... I think Bubbletron resets soon...
Source: Sony Pictures.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

