Evening Reading - May 8, 2024

- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 notes nixes fluffed major order kill count stats
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches this July
- Elden Ring Return to Grace Contest puts up 10-foot-tall Messmer statue as prize
- Hades 2 - Beginner guide and tips
- Sonic Rumble is 32-person battle royale game coming to mobile devices this winter
- EU launches probe against X regarding content moderation
- MultiVersus reveals The Joker as newest fighter
- Robinhood (HOOD) Q1 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- ARM Q4 2024 earnings results beat beat revenue and EPS expectations
- ARM issues FY 2025 revenue guidance slightly below analyst expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Kojima's new LEGO set
Bought. pic.twitter.com/zVPSIFS4EE— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 8, 2024
He should record himself building it and post it on YouTube.
New The Office spin-off will follow a dying newspaper
The new ‘THE OFFICE’ series will follow the Dunder Mifflin documentary crew as they focus on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper & its volunteer reporters.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2024
Set in the same universe as the original series. pic.twitter.com/PRrn5uhNUP
I dig the concept. Still cautiously optimistic about this one.
The funniest moment in Abigail
Dan Stevens with the line reading of 2024 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cc5GJEMQln— DeVaughn Taylor (@_daddydisco) May 7, 2024
I have mixed thoughts about this movie overall, but this line got me good.
Nikola Jokic wins his 3rd MVP
The 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player is... Nikola Jokic!#NBAAwards | #KiaMVP | @Kia pic.twitter.com/vvgSrHCHU9— NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2024
Deserved! Dude is probably the greatest Nugget in history.
New trailer for Twisters
Can't wait to watch this in a Dolby theater.
If Venasaur was real
https://t.co/GFfLzcMB8U pic.twitter.com/yeJkv6Bqtu— FourTrees!? (@WeSpikeANDSpin) May 8, 2024
I think I've seen one of these in Baltimore before.
Microsoft says it needs games like Hi-Fi Rush
Just baffling anytime someone from this company speaks.
If Paddington was in Challengers
I Photoshop Paddington into a movie, game, or TV show until I forget: Day 1155 pic.twitter.com/ZNZYM3ey6S— Jaythechou (@jaythechou) May 8, 2024
The only way to improve this movie.
