Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 notes nixes fluffed major order kill count stats Turns out when players thought they squashed 2 billion bugs in 24 hours, they really only squashed something like 500 million thanks to a bug in the stat tracking.

Another Helldivers 2 update has dropped, and Patch 1.000.302 is a perplexing one. Remember in a recent order when players thought they’d terminated 2 billion Terminids in the span of just 24 hours. Well, it turns out the stat tracking may have been out of whack and players may have killed less than they thought. This issue has been fixed so players are probably going to have to work just a bit harder next time if they want to hit the real numbers.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 notes

Turns out the stats were a bit fluffed on the recent major order in which players were to kill over 2 billion Terminids.

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios rolled out Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 and its accompanying notes this week. In regards to the major order kill task stats, it turns out that when players finished a mission, the task would could the entire squad’s kills once per each player. That means it was recording four times as many kills than it should have been. With this stat tracking fixed, the next kill task should properly track kills by individual player. That means it could prove to be more difficult. There’s more than that to the patch, however. Read on below:

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas

Some weapon and enemy balancing

Crash fixes

Social Menu issues

DoT damage fix

Misaligned scopes fix

General fixes and improvements

Balancing

Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons

R-36 Eruptor

Increased explosion damage by 40 and removed shrapnel from the explosion

This is to avoid cases in which players would randomly one-shot themselves or their teammates in a huge radius around the explosion

Enemies

Increased Shrieker sight and hearing range slightly.

Increased Gunship hearing range slightly

Fixes

Gameplay

We have fixed issues with the way Damage-over-time effects were being applied. This should fix issues where only the network session owner could apply them, and other cases where they would be applied inconsistently.

Firing the Punisher Plasma while wearing a shield backpack no longer damages the Helldiver

Fixed issues with some weapon scopes not being aligned in First-Person-View.

The sound when stimming no longer plays while being interrupted

Major orders with the “Kill task” now track score correctly. Previously it counted the entire squad’s kills once for each player, meaning it would multiply the score by the number of people on the mission; this is now amended.

Helldivers can no longer land on tall rocks in the “Horde Defend Missions”

Helldivers can no longer land on top of bug pillars in Deactivate Terminid Control System missions

Fix for the reinforce stratagem not being present if a Helldiver leaves the session before readying up and then hot joining the active session

Crashes

Fixed a crash that could occur when all players were dead on the “Deactivate Terminid Control System” mission

Fixed a crash that could occur on game shutdown

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the mission and rejoining

Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of cutscenes

Fixed a crash that could occur when diving into missions

Fixed a tutorial crash that could occur on PC when ALT+Tabbing

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when using beam weapons

Fixed a rare crash that could occur for players on startup when using VPN

Fixed a soft lock that could occur if the player would open the text chat while having the stratagem menu open

Other general crash fixes

Social Menu Fixes

PC players adding friends through friend codes can no longer show up as “Unknown”

Fixed overlapping footers inside menus

Steam friends should now be visible in Social Menu, even though Friends List is not set to Public in Steam Privacy Settings

Recent Players list will now include hot-joining players

Players are now able to unblock players that were not in their friends list beforehand

Fixed issue with empty friend-names in Social Menu

Lobby privacy mode text updates immediately when changed

Player names longer than 26 characters should now update properly in the Social Menu

Fixed issue where non-host players could kick others indiscriminately including the host

Other

Total purchased counter on the right side of the Robotics Workshop section no longer displays 7 / 8 despite all stratagems being purchased

Resolved some edge cases related to Steam AppId related errors on login

That covers Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302. Be sure to follow our other Helldivers 2 coverage for further news and updates!