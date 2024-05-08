Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 notes nixes fluffed major order kill count stats
Turns out when players thought they squashed 2 billion bugs in 24 hours, they really only squashed something like 500 million thanks to a bug in the stat tracking.
Another Helldivers 2 update has dropped, and Patch 1.000.302 is a perplexing one. Remember in a recent order when players thought they’d terminated 2 billion Terminids in the span of just 24 hours. Well, it turns out the stat tracking may have been out of whack and players may have killed less than they thought. This issue has been fixed so players are probably going to have to work just a bit harder next time if they want to hit the real numbers.
Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 notes
Arrowhead Game Studios rolled out Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 and its accompanying notes this week. In regards to the major order kill task stats, it turns out that when players finished a mission, the task would could the entire squad’s kills once per each player. That means it was recording four times as many kills than it should have been. With this stat tracking fixed, the next kill task should properly track kills by individual player. That means it could prove to be more difficult. There’s more than that to the patch, however. Read on below:
Overview
For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas
- Some weapon and enemy balancing
- Crash fixes
- Social Menu issues
- DoT damage fix
- Misaligned scopes fix
- General fixes and improvements
Balancing
Primary, Secondary, & Support Weapons
R-36 Eruptor
- Increased explosion damage by 40 and removed shrapnel from the explosion
- This is to avoid cases in which players would randomly one-shot themselves or their teammates in a huge radius around the explosion
Enemies
- Increased Shrieker sight and hearing range slightly.
- Increased Gunship hearing range slightly
Fixes
Gameplay
- We have fixed issues with the way Damage-over-time effects were being applied. This should fix issues where only the network session owner could apply them, and other cases where they would be applied inconsistently.
- Firing the Punisher Plasma while wearing a shield backpack no longer damages the Helldiver
- Fixed issues with some weapon scopes not being aligned in First-Person-View.
- The sound when stimming no longer plays while being interrupted
- Major orders with the “Kill task” now track score correctly. Previously it counted the entire squad’s kills once for each player, meaning it would multiply the score by the number of people on the mission; this is now amended.
- Helldivers can no longer land on tall rocks in the “Horde Defend Missions”
- Helldivers can no longer land on top of bug pillars in Deactivate Terminid Control System missions
- Fix for the reinforce stratagem not being present if a Helldiver leaves the session before readying up and then hot joining the active session
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when all players were dead on the “Deactivate Terminid Control System” mission
- Fixed a crash that could occur on game shutdown
- Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the mission and rejoining
- Fixed a crash that could occur at the end of cutscenes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when diving into missions
- Fixed a tutorial crash that could occur on PC when ALT+Tabbing
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when using beam weapons
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur for players on startup when using VPN
- Fixed a soft lock that could occur if the player would open the text chat while having the stratagem menu open
- Other general crash fixes
Social Menu Fixes
- PC players adding friends through friend codes can no longer show up as “Unknown”
- Fixed overlapping footers inside menus
- Steam friends should now be visible in Social Menu, even though Friends List is not set to Public in Steam Privacy Settings
- Recent Players list will now include hot-joining players
- Players are now able to unblock players that were not in their friends list beforehand
- Fixed issue with empty friend-names in Social Menu
- Lobby privacy mode text updates immediately when changed
- Player names longer than 26 characters should now update properly in the Social Menu
- Fixed issue where non-host players could kick others indiscriminately including the host
Other
- Total purchased counter on the right side of the Robotics Workshop section no longer displays 7 / 8 despite all stratagems being purchased
- Resolved some edge cases related to Steam AppId related errors on login
That covers Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302. Be sure to follow our other Helldivers 2 coverage for further news and updates!
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.302 notes nixes fluffed major order kill count stats