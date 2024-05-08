MultiVersus reveals The Joker as newest fighter The Clown Prince of Crime is joining Player First Games' platform fighter.

We’re just weeks away from the official launch of MultiVersus following a lengthy hiatus after the ending of its Open Beta. The platform fighter features multiple characters from Warner Bros. deep catalog of intellectual property, and is adding one of its most iconic for the official launch. The Joker has been revealed as the newest fighter for MultiVersus.

Player First Games revealed the Joker (after some social media teases) with a new cinematic trailer. The video shows Batman as he slowly walks through the Batcave, with other members of the game’s roster being tossed aside by an obscured foe. This adversary is eventually revealed to be The Joker, Batman’s longtime nemesis and iconic comic book villain.

The announcement video is strictly cinematic, so we don’t know The Joker’s playstyle or what his abilities entail. Developer Player First Games has also confirmed that The Joker is being voiced by none other than Mark Hamill himself, who has also played the character in various animated and video game appearances.

We’ll get our first proper look at The Joker when MultiVersus launches on May 28, 2024. Until then, stay tuned to our MultiVersus topic page for the latest updates on WB’s platform fighter.