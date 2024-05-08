New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches this July

NWC: NES Edition will feature over 130 challenges across 13 NES games.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
2

After an ESRB rating was spotted last week, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been officially announced. The collection features over 130 challenges across 13 NES games, allowing players to compete for records and leaderboard placement against their friends and other gamers across the globe.

Nintendo announced the new NWC game with a trailer this morning. It features several winners from previous Nintendo World Championships as they gather to play the new game. Instead of an in-person tournament, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition lets players compete from the comfort of their homes. Some of the games and challenges present include grabbing the Super Mushroom in The Super Mario Bros., defeating Octoroks in The Legend of Zelda, and reaching the gate in Metroid.

Some of the other games included in the new NWC game are Donkey Kong, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. The game will have an online leaderboard that refreshes weekly, where players can compete and show their skills.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will launch for the Switch on July 18, 2024. There is also a physical deluxe set available exclusively on the My Nintendo store. It comes with art cards, pins, and a replica gold cartridge.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

