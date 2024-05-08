Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches this July NWC: NES Edition will feature over 130 challenges across 13 NES games.

After an ESRB rating was spotted last week, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been officially announced. The collection features over 130 challenges across 13 NES games, allowing players to compete for records and leaderboard placement against their friends and other gamers across the globe.

Nintendo announced the new NWC game with a trailer this morning. It features several winners from previous Nintendo World Championships as they gather to play the new game. Instead of an in-person tournament, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition lets players compete from the comfort of their homes. Some of the games and challenges present include grabbing the Super Mushroom in The Super Mario Bros., defeating Octoroks in The Legend of Zelda, and reaching the gate in Metroid.

Some of the other games included in the new NWC game are Donkey Kong, Kid Icarus, and Excitebike. The game will have an online leaderboard that refreshes weekly, where players can compete and show their skills.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will launch for the Switch on July 18, 2024. There is also a physical deluxe set available exclusively on the My Nintendo store. It comes with art cards, pins, and a replica gold cartridge.