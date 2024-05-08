Elden Ring Return to Grace Contest puts up 10-foot-tall Messmer statue as prize Players can attempt to win the life-size statue by submitting their best video celebrating Elden Ring.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are still hard at work on the big Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring, and they’re looking to build hype with help from players. The Return to Grace Contest has been launched, asking players to submit their best video celebrating Elden Ring. The winning submission will earn the creator a life-size statue depicting Shadow of the Erdtree’s marquee foe, Messmer.

Bandai Namco announced the Elden Ring Return to Grace contest this week. Running now and ending on June 2 just before midnight PT, players can submit their own custom-built trailer to Bandai Namco celebrating Elden Ring. The video must be 1080p and can’t feature mods, and is limited to submitters 18 or older in the continental United States, but the winning video’s submitter will be awarded a life-size statue replica of Messmer. Runner-up categories will also include Best Narrative, Best Action, Best Direction, Best Comedy, Best Use of Sound, Best Armor Design, and Most Original Use of Elden Ring, which will be awarded the Arm of Malenia and Helmet of Messmer collector’s items.

The Elden Ring Return to Grace Contest will put up a variety of collector's item memorabilia for those who share trailers celebrating the game.

Source: Bandai Namco

It's an interesting contest to be sure, and one that encourages the creative fans of Elden Ring. We’ve seen no lack of memes showing off funny moments, gorgeous videos showing off the game’s environments and happenings, and amazing videos of well-executed boss battles and enemy fights, and this contest seems to bank on that wide variety. It will be interesting to see what wins in each category, and hopefully Bandai Namco will be kind enough to let us see them all when the contest ends and the results are announced in June.

With the Elden Ring Return to Grace Contest now underway, we’ll see how the submissions shake out. In the meantime, be prepared for Shadow of the Erdtree’s launch in June and check out our other Elden Ring coverage full of updates and guides.