ARM Q4 2024 earnings results beat beat revenue and EPS expectations
Arm Holdings comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations in its latest earnings report.
Arm Holdings (ARM), a prime semiconductor manufacturer, has shared its earnings report for the latest fiscal quarter. In addition to detailing the state of its business, Arm Holdings has reported a beat on both revenue and earnings-per-share.
The Q4 2024 earnings report for Arm Holdings was posted at the close of markets today. The company reported $928 million in revenue against an $876 million expectation. The company’s earnings-per-share were $0.36/share, which beat Wall Street’s $0.31/share expectation. CEO Rene Haas spoke more about the quarter in the report.
Arm Holdings (ARM) stock saw an initial spike in after-hours trading before falling as low as $97.50 on the day. For more financial news out of the tech space this week, stick with us here at Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, ARM Q4 2024 earnings results beat beat revenue and EPS expectations