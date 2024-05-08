ARM Q4 2024 earnings results beat beat revenue and EPS expectations Arm Holdings comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations in its latest earnings report.

Arm Holdings (ARM), a prime semiconductor manufacturer, has shared its earnings report for the latest fiscal quarter. In addition to detailing the state of its business, Arm Holdings has reported a beat on both revenue and earnings-per-share.

The Q4 2024 earnings report for Arm Holdings was posted at the close of markets today. The company reported $928 million in revenue against an $876 million expectation. The company’s earnings-per-share were $0.36/share, which beat Wall Street’s $0.31/share expectation. CEO Rene Haas spoke more about the quarter in the report.



Source: Getty Images

We finished our financial year achieving over $3 billion in revenue for the first time, and with strong tailwinds heading into FYE25 as AI is driving increased demand for Arm-based technology across all end markets. From cloud to edge, all AI software models, from GPT to Llama, rely and run on the Arm compute platform. As these models become larger and smarter, their requirements for more compute with greater power efficiency can only be realized through Arm.

Arm Holdings (ARM) stock saw an initial spike in after-hours trading before falling as low as $97.50 on the day. For more financial news out of the tech space this week, stick with us here at Shacknews.