ARM Q4 2024 earnings results beat beat revenue and EPS expectations

Arm Holdings comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations in its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
1

Arm Holdings (ARM), a prime semiconductor manufacturer, has shared its earnings report for the latest fiscal quarter. In addition to detailing the state of its business, Arm Holdings has reported a beat on both revenue and earnings-per-share.

The Q4 2024 earnings report for Arm Holdings was posted at the close of markets today. The company reported $928 million in revenue against an $876 million expectation. The company’s earnings-per-share were $0.36/share, which beat Wall Street’s $0.31/share expectation. CEO Rene Haas spoke more about the quarter in the report.

The Arm logo on a large screen

Source: Getty Images

Arm Holdings (ARM) stock saw an initial spike in after-hours trading before falling as low as $97.50 on the day. For more financial news out of the tech space this week, stick with us here at Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

