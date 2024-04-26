New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 26, 2024

Marvel Rivals, Warframe, Games Done Quick and other news bites to end this Friday, plus Tony Khan in a neck brace.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. What an amazing week it's been, so let's finish it up with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Mark your calendars, because there's a closed alpha date up for Marvel Rivals.

Be sure to also note that the technical test for Hades 2 is also about to wrap up, but it doesn't sound like Supergiant Games will keep you out in the cold for very long.

To celebrate Alien Day, Survios has announced that it's bringing the franchise to VR this year.

The latest developer stream from Warframe tells you what's next.

And finally, the smallest of teases, but Mortal Kombat 1's most anticipated DLC character's arrival appears to be imminent.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Grinding my Gears

If you grew up in the 90s, you remember the other competitor to the Game Boy.

If you were born this century and are asking, "Game Boy? Game Gear? What are those?" then you need to get off my lawn now.

HI! I'M STILL BRAK!

I mentioned this last week, but in the wake of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast's 30th anniversary, people are discovering Andy Merrill's Twitter and it's a much-needed source of entertainment.

Game over, man! Game over!

Enjoy the rest of Alien Day, everyone!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Super Mario Maker's servers may be shut down, but Super Mario Maker 2 lives. For this edition of Challenger Approaching, the incomparable ThaBeast721 jumps into some uncleared Super Mario Maker 2 levels.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Oh, one more thing! The Summer Games Done Quick 2024 games list is now live!

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai goes into the advancement of voice acting in games, which is great and all... until you want to skip ahead.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Turn the lights out, Chuck!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The big story in wrestling this week is that Jack Perry is back in AEW, throwing his lot in with the Elite. And to make their mark, they beat up owner Tony Khan!

And never let it be said that Tony Khan doesn't know how this professional wrestling thing works, because he showed up to the NFL Draft the next night in a full neck brace.

Tonight in video game music

With Final Fantasy 16 dropping its second DLC, let's jump into this Leviathan cover from Husky By The Geek.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola