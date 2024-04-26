Stardew Valley 1.6.6 patch notes Here are the patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.6 on PC.

Stardew Valley received its massive 1.6 update earlier this month, adding a heap of new content to the beloved lifestyle sim. Since the release, developer ConcernedApe has been supplying smaller updates to address bugs that have sprouted up. Today, he released the 1.6.6 update, and we’ve got the patch notes right here.

Stardew Valley 1.6.6 patch notes



Source: ConcernedApe

The following Stardew Valley patch notes were posted to the game’s website today:

Balance and Gameplay changes:

Bee houses now work with flowers in garden pots.

“Minecart depot” alternative layout now only appears in the upper or lava mine areas.

You can now turn the gold clock on or off

Added coal -> mahogany seed trade at raccoons

50% mastery XP now only applies to farming, as originally intended.

Translation changes:

Reverted Chinese text to 1.6.3

Reverted Chinese default font to the original

Added an option to use the smooth font introduced in 1.6.4

Added a dialogue font size slider for Chinese

Added complete Russian translated movie & desert festival sprites

Added option for Russian to use the “old” font

Bug fixes:

Fixed a case where Mr. raccoon could disappear during the raccoon cutscene in multiplayer

Fixed being able to trash Pierre’s Missing Stocklist, or give it away at the Feast of the Winter Star.

Fixed being able to give a wilted bouquet to your spouse.

Fixed issue causing only 1 omni geode to be produced from the skull cavern chest.

Fixed crash when a save contains some invalid animal home data.

Fixed a crash when talking to Penny in French.

Fixed a malformed Willy farm event in German.

Fixed an incorrectly blocking map tile in the Forest Farm map.

Fixed some machines and some desert festival logic not working for Linux/macOS players using the compatibility branch.

Fixed a case where an area was inaccessible in the volcano dungeon

Fixed sewer event in German

Fixed cases where you’d see Mayor Lewis’ giftbox note again when collecting 15 parsnips from a different chest.

Fixed emily makeover event from being hard to skip

Fixed Calico Egg Rating prize edge cases for farmhands

Fixed prismatic hat effects not working in French.

Fixed being able to “advance” the ready check menu by pressing Y, which lead to many issues.

Fixed island outfits not being loaded for farmhands

Minor optimizations.

Fixes for modded players:

Fixed error showing non-flavored roe items.

Fixed error if a mod sets an NPC’s ‘friends and family’ data to null.

Fixed error loading a save containing enchanted weapons whose ID changed or data was removed.

Fixed soft lock when watching weather TV channel if tomorrow’s weather is custom.

Fixed temporary maps that aren’t part of a location not using seasonal tilesheets.

Fixed summit cutscene showing custom fish with wrong sprites.

Changes for mod authors:

In Data/Objects, added two new fields: CanBeGivenAsGift and CanBeTrashed. Setting CanBeGivenAsGift: false adds the not_giftable context tag automatically.

That’s everything in the patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6.6. For more on the lifestyle sim, bookmark our Stardew Valley topic page.