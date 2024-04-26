FCC vote to restore Net Neutrality regulations passes The FCC will now work to implement internet protections and standards that were repealed in 2017.

This week, the FCC voted on restoring Net Neutrality consumer protections and standards that were established regarding the Internet. Repealed in 2017 under then-Chairperson Ajit Pai, the recent vote to restore these protections under Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has allowed the reclassifying of broadband internet service as a Title II telecommunications service. This will also open the door for better internet security, internet standards, and consumer protections down the line.

The results of the FCC vote to restore Net Neutrality were announced in a press release on the FCC website this week. Much like in 2017, the vote to restore Net Neutrality was a narrow 3-2 vote in favor, with Chairwoman Rosenworcel and Commissioners Starks and Gomez approving, and Commissioners Carr and Simington dissenting. Most importantly, this vote once again prohibit internet service providers from “blocking, throttling, or engaging in engaging in paid prioritization of lawful content.”

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel spearheaded the FCC's recent pursuit to restore Net Neutrality protections and standards in 2024.

The press release goes on to share further actions that will be taken as part of the restoration of Net Neutrality:

Safeguard National Security – The Commission will have the ability to revoke the authorizations of foreign-owned entities who pose a threat to national security to operate broadband networks in the U.S. The Commission has previously exercised this authority under section 214 of the Communications Act to revoke the operating authorities of four Chinese state-owned carriers to provide voice services in the U.S. Any provider without section 214 authorization for voice services must now also cease any fixed or mobile broadband service operations in the United States.

Monitor Internet Service Outages – When workers cannot telework, students cannot study, or businesses cannot market their products because their internet service is out, the FCC can now play an active role.

Net Neutrality was originally repealed in a 3-2 vote under Ajit Pai in 2017. Since his exit from the FCC, Chairwoman Rosenworcel has worked to undo the damage caused by Pai, including leading the establishment of higher standards to be classified as “broadband internet service,” as well as this vote to re-establish Net Neutrality.

There is still arguably a lot of work to be done to restore consumer protections lost in the 2017 Net Neutrality vote, but the effort to restore Net Neutrality will likely have a positive impact on internet service as we know it in the near future. Stay tuned for further details and updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.