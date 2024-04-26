Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 26: Steam Golden Week sales

Golden Week begins in Japan next week and because Japan is such a big reason why video games are what they are, that means it's a big celebration across the gaming world. Several Japanese publishers are celebrating Golden Week on Steam with big-time sales. That means you can head over to Valve's storefront and find discounted games from Sega, Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, and Bandai Namco, plus you can find other publisher sales from Activision and Xbox. It's not quite on the level of a Steam seasonal sale, but there are a lot of games on sale right now.
You can also find noteworthy discounts across other retailers. Fanatical, GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and several others are offering major deals, some of which even surpass Steam, so be sure to shop around.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Industria - FREE until 5/2
- LISA: The Definitive Edition - FREE until 5/2
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $7.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $40.59 (42% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $10.74 (57% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $40.39 (42% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $20.88 (48% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $11.95 (76% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $11.69 (53% off)
Gamersgate
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $21.11 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $15.39 (38% off)
- The Artful Escape [Steam] - $9.67 (52% off)
- Twelve Minutes [Steam] - $10.99 (56% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Starfield [Steam] - $42.99 (39% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $37.99 (46% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.50 (38% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.49 (76% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.49 (76% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.25 (69% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $6.35 (68% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $13.75 (54% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $11.40 (81% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando [Steam] - $2.50 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Jusant - $19.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $42.13 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin [Steam] - $12.15 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $17.01 (62% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $11.34 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.34 (75% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $8 or more to get Recipe for Disaster, Buggos, and Factory Town. Pay $15 or more to also receive Mob Factory, Cardboard Town, Astro Colony, and The Colonists. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Trail Out, Circuit Superstars, Inertial Drift (w/Twilight Rivals DLC), WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, and MudRunner. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get No Place Like Home and Littlewood. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdream Valley, Ikonei Island, Cattails: Wildwood Story, and Immortal Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive Cornucopia and The Witch on Fern Island. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Floppy Knights and Gordian Quest. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zoeti and Mahokenshi: The Samurai Deckbuilder. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon Drafters, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and Book of Hours. These activate on Steam.
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cris Tales [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition - $10.50 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pacific Drive - $27.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Golden Week
- Tekken 8 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.49 (61% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $13.89 (78% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Golden Week Sale.
- Sega Golden Week Sale
- Persona 3 Reload - $48.99 (30% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $29.99 (40% off)
- Two Point Studios Double Pack - $29.98 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Golden Week Sale.
- Activision Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- More from the Steam Activision Publisher Sale.
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders - $22.39 (20% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Live A Live - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Konami Golden Week Sale
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Super Bomberman R - $15.99 (60% off)
- Super Crazy Rhythm Castle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Konami Golden Week Sale.
- Dead Island 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 26: Steam Golden Week sales