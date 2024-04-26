Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 26: Steam Golden Week sales

Golden Week begins in Japan next week and because Japan is such a big reason why video games are what they are, that means it's a big celebration across the gaming world. Several Japanese publishers are celebrating Golden Week on Steam with big-time sales. That means you can head over to Valve's storefront and find discounted games from Sega, Square Enix, Capcom, Konami, and Bandai Namco, plus you can find other publisher sales from Activision and Xbox. It's not quite on the level of a Steam seasonal sale, but there are a lot of games on sale right now.

You can also find noteworthy discounts across other retailers. Fanatical, GOG.com, Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and several others are offering major deals, some of which even surpass Steam, so be sure to shop around.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Pay $8 or more to get Recipe for Disaster, Buggos, and Factory Town. Pay $15 or more to also receive Mob Factory, Cardboard Town, Astro Colony, and The Colonists. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Trail Out, Circuit Superstars, Inertial Drift (w/Twilight Rivals DLC), WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, and MudRunner. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get No Place Like Home and Littlewood. Pay $15 or more to also receive Everdream Valley, Ikonei Island, Cattails: Wildwood Story, and Immortal Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive Cornucopia and The Witch on Fern Island. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Floppy Knights and Gordian Quest. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zoeti and Mahokenshi: The Samurai Deckbuilder. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon Drafters, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and Book of Hours. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

