Evening Reading - April 22, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- TopSpin 2K25 review: Back to fundamentals
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau review: The circle of life
- Inkbound review: A real page turner
- Street Fighter 6 is letting players try its Year 1 DLC characters for free till late May
- Fortnite will let players hide 'confrontational' emotes with new feature
- Meta rebrands Quest VR OS and opens it up to third-party HMD manufacturers
- El Paso, Elsewhere movie in the works with LaKeith Stanfield in talks to star & produce
- Fallout 4 has reached over 100k concurrent Steam players following the TV series
- Dead Island 2 comes to Steam today
- Former Starcraft 2 lead is working on a 'paradigm shifting RTS' at new studio
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Buckle up, it's time for another impressive solve by Simon.
Walking through Africa
It's such a long way. Bravo.
Losing access to games you own
Digital decay is just as bad as physical decay in media.
This was brutal
Interesting to see Mr Beast experiment with long-form videos.
Fallout has been getting a bit of attention lately
Time for your history lesson.
New Destiny 2 story teaser just dropped
No new content or reveals here, but it's nice to hear Nathon's voice again.
I don't think anyone is prepared for this
I can't believe Hugh is still playing the roll. No one could replace him.
The ultimate energy drink
There's no way this tastes good.
Unreleased Destiny 2 goodies
I love seeing how Destiny has developed over time. The refining process is so interesting.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! How good do you think you are at coming up with business ideas? Test that knowledge with Bubbletron!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 22, 2024