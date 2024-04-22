Evening Reading - April 22, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Buckle up, it's time for another impressive solve by Simon.

Walking through Africa

It's such a long way. Bravo.

Losing access to games you own

Digital decay is just as bad as physical decay in media.

This was brutal

Interesting to see Mr Beast experiment with long-form videos.

Fallout has been getting a bit of attention lately

Time for your history lesson.

New Destiny 2 story teaser just dropped

No new content or reveals here, but it's nice to hear Nathon's voice again.

I don't think anyone is prepared for this

I can't believe Hugh is still playing the roll. No one could replace him.

The ultimate energy drink

There's no way this tastes good.

Unreleased Destiny 2 goodies

I love seeing how Destiny has developed over time. The refining process is so interesting.

