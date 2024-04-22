New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Street Fighter 6 is letting players try its Year 1 DLC characters for free till late May

Every Street Fighter 6 is getting a Rental Fighter Ticket that's good to try one of the DLC characters they don't own.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Street Fighter 6 is headed towards rounding out its Year 1 DLC content with Akuma, but Capcom doesn’t want players to ignore the fighters it’s put out so far. In fact, ahead of Akuma’s release, Capcom is giving players a chance to give any one of the Year 1 DLC characters a try. Street Fighter 6 players are being given a free Rental Fighter Ticket that’s good to temporarily unlock a DLC character of your choosing for play throughout the game, perfect for giving Ed, A.K.I., or Rashid a go if you don’t already own them.

Capcom announced the free DLC fighter trial in a post on the Street Fighter social media this week. From now up until May 22, 2024, players that log into Street Fighter 6 will be awarded a free Rental Fighter Ticket. This ticket allows you unlock and play a DLC character in Street Fighter 6 for a limited time. You’ll find the free ticket in the NEWS tab in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 tweet about the free Rental Fighter Ticket from now till May 2024.
Capcom is letting Street Fighter 6 players try its Year 1 DLC characters with a free Rental Fighter Ticket that will be claimable from now until May 22, 2024.
Source: Capcom

This is a solid way to invite players in who may not have been sold on Street Fighter 6’s DLC characters so far. With a Rental Fighter Ticket, players can see if any one of the new characters suit their style. Ed, Rashid, and A.K.I. are all fun in their own ways. Akuma can’t be far behind either if Capcom is following its own schedule for a tentative spring 2024 release. However, it remains to be seen if Akuma will be included at all, given we still don’t have a concrete release date for him.

Nonetheless, if you want to see if Ed, Rashid, or A.K.I. are worth your time in Street Fighter 6, you’ll want to get in on the free Rental Fighter Ticket while it lasts. As we wait for new details on Akuma’s release, stay tuned here at Shacknews.

