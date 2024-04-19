New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 19, 2024

We're celebrating 30 years of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, just like everybody else.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We've reached the end of another long week, so it's time to ring in the weekend with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Dota 2's newest update was revealed and it's a little different. Valve is moving forward on an ongoing story arc, starting with Crownfall. Look for the story to unfold over the course of the year.

The Three Strikes mode is back in Apex Legends as part of the Urban Assault Collection Event.

Make sure to get your Twitch Drops from Marvel Snap!

And don't forget that No Rest for the Wicked is now on Steam Early Access.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

History on hold

Norman Caruso has been at this for a long while, so he's definitely earned himself a rest. Cheers!

HI! I'M BRAK!

Andy Merrill has been a particularly fun follow this week. Can't put my finger on why...

Going 'Coast to Coast' for 30 years

Adult Swim gave us a big treat this week with a fun round-the-clock Space Ghost: Coast to Coast marathon to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary.

But also...

Enjoy it while observing that Adult Swim treated this show's talent like trash. They deserved better than what they got.

If anything, this week has brought some special attention onto show writer (and voice of Brak) Andy Merrill. I hope his career finds some new life after this.

After all, he's one of the minds behind this amazing moment in television history:

Nothing but the Hotfix

There are 30th anniversaries all over the place! Celebrate 30 years of Final Fantasy with this special speedrunning marathon edition of the Hotfix.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai explains to us why 1986 was the single greatest year for gaming ever. Don't look at me, it's science.

This week in Shaqnews

The NBA postseason is underway.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Sami Zayn returns as a hometown hero to fend off the challenge of Chad Gable, only Chad's not going down quietly.

Tonight in video game music

Hello again, Lacey Johnson, and thanks again for the new music.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for April! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

