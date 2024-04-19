Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 19: Steam FPS Fest 2024

It's time to get your shooter on. Steam is back with another fun sale, this time focusing on the first-person shooter. Pick up that giant shotgun, rocket launcher, or blaster and prepare to blow your enemies to kingdom come in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, System Shock, BattleBit Remastered, and many more.

Elsewhere, GamesPlanet has kicked off its Spring Sale, the Humble Store is offering the best of pixelated goodness, Green Man Gaming has the first big discount on WWE 2K24, and the Ubisoft Store has come in with a free trial for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Floppy Knights and Gordian Quest. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zoeti and Mahokenshi: The Samurai Deckbuilder. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon Drafters, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and Book of Hours. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Trail Out, Circuit Superstars, Inertial Drift (w/Twilight Rivals DLC), WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, and MudRunner. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Train Sim World 4. Pay $10 or $15 to receive various DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.