Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 19: Steam FPS Fest 2024

It's time to get your shooter on. Steam is back with another fun sale, this time focusing on the first-person shooter. Pick up that giant shotgun, rocket launcher, or blaster and prepare to blow your enemies to kingdom come in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, System Shock, BattleBit Remastered, and many more.
Elsewhere, GamesPlanet has kicked off its Spring Sale, the Humble Store is offering the best of pixelated goodness, Green Man Gaming has the first big discount on WWE 2K24, and the Ubisoft Store has come in with a free trial for Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Big Con - FREE until 4/25
- Town of Salem 2 - FREE until 4/25
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Epic Savings
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Lamplighters League - $29.99 (40% off)
- Eternights - $17.99 (40% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Savings Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $24.99 to get Fallout 76, Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, Fallout 3 GOTY Edition, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and the Fallout Classic Collection. These activate on Steam.
- Starfield [Steam] - $40.59 (42% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.39 (25% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle [Steam] - $27.96 (30% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $12.59 (58% off)
- Tinykin [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
Gamebillet
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.57 (46% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.85 (65% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.90 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (41% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.42 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.85 (70% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $11.24 (44% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $18.99 (37% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $42.99 (39% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $37.99 (46% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.50 (38% off)
- Eternights [Steam] - $13.75 (54% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando [Steam] - $2.50 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine - $9.99 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $44.36 (26% off)
- The Thaumaturge [Steam] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $14.03 (72% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $29.75 (57% off)
- Fallout Franchise Sale
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $6.80 (83% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.25 (79% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.61 (72% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Fallout Franchise Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $20.88 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.04 (57% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $21.75 (78% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of April, you'll receive Victoria 3, The Callisto Protocol, Humankind Definitive Edition, Fashion Police Squad, Terraformers, Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Coromon, and The Excavation of Hob's Barrow. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Floppy Knights and Gordian Quest. Pay $15 or more to also receive Zoeti and Mahokenshi: The Samurai Deckbuilder. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon Drafters, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, and Book of Hours. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get Art of Rally, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Trail Out, Circuit Superstars, Inertial Drift (w/Twilight Rivals DLC), WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship, and MudRunner. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Train Sim World 4. Pay $10 or $15 to receive various DLCs. These activate on Steam.
- Pixel Paradise Sale
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.29 (35% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Pixel Paradise Sale.
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $16.49 (67% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 [Steam/Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE TRIAL until 4/30)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones - $29.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $34.99 (30% off)
- Steam FPS Fest
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $23.99 (40% off)
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $9.89 (67% off)
- Arma Reforger - $22.49 (25% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Black Mesa - $3.99 (80% off)
- Quake Collection Bundle - $16.41 (73% off)
- More from the Steam FPS Fest.
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/22 @ 10AM PT)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale.
- Games Defying Gravity
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Golf - $8.49 (50% off)
- Superliminal - $9.99 (50% off)
- KeyWe - $8.49 (66% off)
- More from the Steam Games Defying Gravity Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Humanity - $17.99 (40% off)
- Subnautica Ultimate Collection - $23.72 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Escape Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Eternights Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rimworld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Viscera Cleanup Detail - $3.24 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
