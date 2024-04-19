Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC trailer details Invoker Archetype The Invoker Archetype will infuse players with the power of natural elements to zap, debuff, and shred their foes while supporting allies.

Last week, we got a lot of details about Gunfire Games’ upcoming DLC for Remnant 2. The Forgotten Kingdom will give us a massive new Yaesha map to explore with new enemies, bosses, weapons, equipment, and more. However, one thing in the DLC we didn’t hear much about was the Invoker Archetype. That was rectified this week when we got a reveal trailer and a wealth of details about what the Invoker Archetype is and how it will fit into our builds and team compositions in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Gunfire Games shared the Invoker Archetype trailer for Remnant 2: The Forgotten King, as well as expanded details in a post on the game’s website. The Invoker class is themed around using natural elements to attack and debuff enemies, buff and heal teammates, and increase damage with a variety of elemental-infused skills.

Here’s the rundown of skills, passives, and other abilities attached to the Invoker Archetype, as shared by Gunfire:

Prime Perk: Visionary - The prime perk “Visionary,” is built around skill usage and grants the Invoker double skill charges for any equipped Archetype plus reduces skill cooldowns.

- The prime perk “Visionary,” is built around skill usage and grants the Invoker double skill charges for any equipped Archetype plus reduces skill cooldowns. Skill: Way of Kaeula - The Invoker summons a rainstorm followed by a powerful Tidal Wave. Enemies caught in the downpour are slowed and intermittently blasted by lightning.

- The Invoker summons a rainstorm followed by a powerful Tidal Wave. Enemies caught in the downpour are slowed and intermittently blasted by lightning. Skill: Way of Meidra - The Invoker unleashes Gloom on enemies, which increases elemental damage, taken while allies heal over time and gain Lifesteal against affected enemies.

- The Invoker unleashes Gloom on enemies, which increases elemental damage, taken while allies heal over time and gain Lifesteal against affected enemies. Skill: Way of Lydusa - To increase damage, “Way of Lydusa” infuses the Invoker with the shredding power of Sand with Brittle, multiplying Critical Chance and Critical Damage and empowering a brutal AOE attack called Sandblast.

- To increase damage, “Way of Lydusa” infuses the Invoker with the shredding power of Sand with Brittle, multiplying Critical Chance and Critical Damage and empowering a brutal AOE attack called Sandblast. Archetype Trait: Gifted - Increases the duration of applicable Skills – a perfect unlock for players who want a bit more time to take advantage of Remnant II’s many powerful Archetype buffs.

It looks like the Invoker will not only be strong support and caster characters in of themselves, but their skills will also provide great synergy with a lot of other options in the game, especially the skill duration buff.

We got a lengthy look at Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom in a hand-off preview last week and it’s shaping up to look excellent. With an April release date planned, stay tuned for more details and Remnant 2 news as it drops.