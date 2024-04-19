Tesla recalls nearly 4 thousand Cybertrucks over acceleration safety issue A pad on the acceleration pedal could become dislodged, allowing the pedal to become stuck and increasing the risk of a crash.

A major safety issue has been discovered in 2024 Cybertrucks that has pushed Tesla to issue a recall. The issue has been found in “certain 2024 Cybertruck vehicles,” in which the accelerator pedal pad can dislodge and become able to get stuck in the trim of the vehicle and leading to unintentional acceleration. The recall affects almost four thousand vehicles.

Tesla’s recall was posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and puts the potential number of affected units at 3,878. Owners of the vehicle are expected to return their vehicles to Tesla where the company will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly for free. Owners will be mailed notification letters in June 2024, but may also contact Tesla customer service regarding the recall.

A Tesla Cybertruck owner demonstrated how the accelerator pedal comes loose, sliding up against the inner trim and potentially causing the pedal to get stuck and increase a risk of crashes.

Source: Morning Brew

This marks one of the latest issues with the Cybertruck since its launch. The cost of the vehicle’s production ramp already negatively impacted the company’s Q4 2023 profitability, but users have also reported a variety of issues, including steering malfunctions, gear shift failures, and severe electrical system issues. The company has strived to make the vehicle more appealing to new buyers, but the recent recall will likely make it an even more difficult sell to customers.

